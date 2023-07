The Fund invests primarily in income bearing securities. Osterweis Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) takes a strategic approach and may invest in a wide array of fixed income securities of various credit qualities ( e.g., investment grade or non-investment grade) and maturities ( e.g., long term, intermediate or short term). The Adviser seeks to control risk through rigorous credit analysis, economic analysis, interest rate forecasts and sector trend review, and is not constrained by any particular duration or credit quality targets. The Fund’s fixed income investments may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Federal and Agency obligations, investment grade corporate debt, domestic high yield debt or “junk bonds” (higher-risk, lower-rated fixed income securities such as those rated lower than BBB- by S&P or lower than Baa3 by Moody’s), floating-rate debt, convertible debt, collateralized debt, municipal debt, foreign debt (including in emerging markets) and/or depositary receipts, commercial paper and preferred stock. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in dividend-paying equities of companies of any size – large, medium and small. Additionally, the Fund may also invest up to 100% of its assets in foreign debt (including in emerging markets) and/or depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets. The Fund’s allocation among various fixed income securities is based on the portfolio managers’ assessment of opportunities for total return relative to the risk of each type of investment. The Adviser may sell a security when it believes doing so is appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies or when conditions affecting relevant markets, particular industries or individual issues warrant such action, regardless of the effect on the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.