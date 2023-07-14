Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$159 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.3%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OSTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|71.36%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|86.55%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|85.68%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|84.74%
|10 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|98.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|OSTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|85.74%
|2021
|3.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|82.56%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|25.59%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|45.14%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|94.35%
|Period
|OSTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|64.40%
|1 Yr
|2.9%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|78.23%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|85.34%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|60.50%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|72.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|OSTFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|85.81%
|2021
|3.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|82.64%
|2020
|5.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|25.99%
|2019
|5.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|45.65%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|45.58%
|OSTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|159 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|80.76%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|4154
|88.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.2 M
|288 K
|270 B
|74.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.32%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|11.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTFX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.72%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|97.15%
|Cash
|7.29%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|1.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|15.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|15.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|10.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|11.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTFX % Rank
|Technology
|19.01%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|76.10%
|Industrials
|16.80%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|4.87%
|Healthcare
|13.86%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|66.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.40%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|55.63%
|Financial Services
|10.27%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|90.72%
|Communication Services
|9.93%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|19.10%
|Consumer Defense
|6.92%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|44.14%
|Real Estate
|4.85%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|8.52%
|Basic Materials
|4.29%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|18.72%
|Energy
|3.67%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|62.02%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|86.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTFX % Rank
|US
|89.70%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|80.80%
|Non US
|3.02%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|37.51%
|OSTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|39.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|84.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|OSTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OSTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|10.79%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OSTFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|65.99%
|OSTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|52.57%
|OSTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OSTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|86.74%
|OSTFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.756
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$1.489
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.503
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.622
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.226
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1993
28.68
28.7%
Mr. Osterweis founded Osterweis Capital Management in 1983. For over ten years prior to launching Osterweis Capital Management, Mr. Osterweis managed private equity portfolios while working as an analyst at several brokerage firms. He also served as Director of Research at two of these firms. Mr. Osterweis currently serves as Chairman of the San Francisco Ballet Association, Director of the San Francisco Free Clinic and the Lucas Cultural Arts Museum, President Emeritus of the San Francisco Ballet Endowment Foundation, as well as Trustee Emeritus of Summer Search Foundation and of Bowdoin College. Mr. Osterweis graduated from Bowdoin College (Cum Laude) and Stanford Graduate School of Business (Top Honors in Finance).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2008
14.39
14.4%
Mr. Gregory S. Hermanski serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. and Osterweis Capital Management, LLC. He joined the Adviser as an Assistant Portfolio Manager/Analyst in 2002. Mr. Hermanski previously served as a portfolio manager of the Osterweis Strategic Income Fund. Prior to working at the Advisers, Mr. Hermanski served as a Vice President at Robertson, Stephens and Co. from August 2000 to May 2002, where he was in charge of convertible bond research. He also served as a Research Analyst at Imperial Capital, LLC from April 1998 to April 2000, and as a Valuation Consultant from August 1995 to March 1998. Mr. Hermanski earned a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 13, 2014
8.05
8.1%
Mr. Nael Fakhry serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. and Osterweis Capital Management LLC. He joined the Advisers as an Analyst in 2011. Prior to joining the Advisers, Mr. Fakhry was an Associate at American Securities, a private equity firm, from 2006 to 2009, and an Analyst in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley from 2004 to 2006. He attended business school from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Fakhry earned a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from the University of California Berkeley, Walter A. Haas School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Larry Cordisco graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara (B.A. in Political Science), Georgetown University (M.P.P.) and Columbia Business School (M.B.A.). Before joining Osterweis in 2019, he was a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Meridian Contrarian Fund at Arrowmark Partners/Meridian Funds. Prior to co-managing the Contrarian Fund, Larry was an equity analyst for 11 years, most recently as Vice President of Investment Research for the Meridian Contrarian Fund. Before that he was an analyst within the technology group at Banc of America Securities. He was also a business and technology consultant for Accenture in San Francisco and began his professional career in the public sector as a District Aide for Congressman George Miller. Mr. Cordisco is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the core equity strategy and portfolio manager for the flexible balanced strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
