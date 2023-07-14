The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes offer superior investment value and opportunity for growth. The Fund may invest in companies of any size – large, medium and small. The Adviser focuses on companies that it believes to be undervalued or otherwise out-of-favor in the market, but that have sustainable competitive advantages. The Adviser places particular emphasis on market leaders and disruptors in which the portfolio managers have a variant view on future growth prospects.

The Adviser also seeks under-researched, high-growth situations that it believes can be purchased at modest valuations, as well as companies with substantial unrecognized asset value and improving earnings prospects. As such companies achieve greater visibility over time and their stocks are accorded valuations more in line with their growth rates, the Adviser may choose to sell those stocks.

Other types of equity securities in which the Fund may invest include convertible securities and publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”). MLPs are generally energy or natural resource-related companies and may comprise up to 15% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers and/or depositary receipts that are traded on domestic or foreign exchanges, including those in emerging markets. The Fund's investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets.

In addition to taking temporary defensive positions in cash and short-term bonds from time to time, the Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in fixed income securities, which include, but are not limited to, U.S. government and agency debt, investment grade corporate debt and convertible debt. Up to 40% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in domestic high yield debt or “junk bonds” (higher-risk, lower-rated fixed income securities such as those rated lower than BBB- by S&P or lower than Baa3 by Moody’s), although the Fund does not expect to maintain significant positions in such securities on a normal basis.