Trending ETFs

OSTFX (Mutual Fund)

OSTFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$159 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OSTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Osterweis Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Osterweis
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    8631449
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Osterweis

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies that Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. (the “Adviser”) believes offer superior investment value and opportunity for growth. The Fund may invest in companies of any size – large, medium and small. The Adviser focuses on companies that it believes to be undervalued or otherwise out-of-favor in the market, but that have sustainable competitive advantages. The Adviser places particular emphasis on market leaders and disruptors in which the portfolio managers have a variant view on future growth prospects.
The Adviser also seeks under-researched, high-growth situations that it believes can be purchased at modest valuations, as well as companies with substantial unrecognized asset value and improving earnings prospects. As such companies achieve greater visibility over time and their stocks are accorded valuations more in line with their growth rates, the Adviser may choose to sell those stocks.
Other types of equity securities in which the Fund may invest include convertible securities and publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”). MLPs are generally energy or natural resource-related companies and may comprise up to 15% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund may also invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers and/or depositary receipts that are traded on domestic or foreign exchanges, including those in emerging markets. The Fund's investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets.
In addition to taking temporary defensive positions in cash and short-term bonds from time to time, the Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in fixed income securities, which include, but are not limited to, U.S. government and agency debt, investment grade corporate debt and convertible debt. Up to 40% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in domestic high yield debt or “junk bonds” (higher-risk, lower-rated fixed income securities such as those rated lower than BBB- by S&P or lower than Baa3 by Moody’s), although the Fund does not expect to maintain significant positions in such securities on a normal basis.
OSTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -14.3% 35.6% 71.36%
1 Yr 2.9% -55.6% 38.6% 86.55%
3 Yr -0.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 85.68%
5 Yr -2.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 84.74%
10 Yr -6.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 98.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -64.5% 28.9% 85.74%
2021 3.9% -20.5% 152.6% 82.56%
2020 5.3% -13.9% 183.6% 25.59%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 45.14%
2018 -6.5% -13.5% 12.6% 94.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -20.5% 35.6% 64.40%
1 Yr 2.9% -55.6% 40.3% 78.23%
3 Yr -0.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 85.34%
5 Yr 2.5%* -29.9% 97.0% 60.50%
10 Yr 4.5%* -13.5% 37.4% 72.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.5% -64.5% 28.9% 85.81%
2021 3.9% -20.5% 152.6% 82.64%
2020 5.3% -13.9% 183.6% 25.99%
2019 5.5% -8.3% 8.9% 45.65%
2018 -1.6% -10.9% 12.6% 45.58%

NAV & Total Return History

OSTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OSTFX Category Low Category High OSTFX % Rank
Net Assets 159 M 177 K 1.21 T 80.76%
Number of Holdings 41 2 4154 88.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 80.2 M 288 K 270 B 74.34%
Weighting of Top 10 45.32% 1.8% 106.2% 11.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.60%
  2. Federated Hermes US Treas Cash Res IS 7.23%
  3. Microsoft Corp 6.58%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 4.12%
  5. FedEx Corp 3.93%
  6. CVS Health Corp 3.74%
  7. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.70%
  8. Union Pacific Corp 3.54%
  9. Charter Communications Inc A 3.47%
  10. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OSTFX % Rank
Stocks 		92.72% 0.00% 130.24% 97.15%
Cash 		7.29% -102.29% 100.00% 1.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 15.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 15.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 11.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSTFX % Rank
Technology 		19.01% 0.00% 48.94% 76.10%
Industrials 		16.80% 0.00% 29.90% 4.87%
Healthcare 		13.86% 0.00% 60.70% 66.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.40% 0.00% 30.33% 55.63%
Financial Services 		10.27% 0.00% 55.59% 90.72%
Communication Services 		9.93% 0.00% 27.94% 19.10%
Consumer Defense 		6.92% 0.00% 47.71% 44.14%
Real Estate 		4.85% 0.00% 31.91% 8.52%
Basic Materials 		4.29% 0.00% 25.70% 18.72%
Energy 		3.67% 0.00% 41.64% 62.02%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 86.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSTFX % Rank
US 		89.70% 0.00% 127.77% 80.80%
Non US 		3.02% 0.00% 32.38% 37.51%

OSTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 49.27% 39.00%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 84.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

OSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 10.79%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OSTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 496.00% 65.99%

OSTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OSTFX Category Low Category High OSTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 52.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OSTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OSTFX Category Low Category High OSTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -54.00% 6.06% 86.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OSTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OSTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Osterweis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1993

28.68

28.7%

Mr. Osterweis founded Osterweis Capital Management in 1983. For over ten years prior to launching Osterweis Capital Management, Mr. Osterweis managed private equity portfolios while working as an analyst at several brokerage firms. He also served as Director of Research at two of these firms. Mr. Osterweis currently serves as Chairman of the San Francisco Ballet Association, Director of the San Francisco Free Clinic and the Lucas Cultural Arts Museum, President Emeritus of the San Francisco Ballet Endowment Foundation, as well as Trustee Emeritus of Summer Search Foundation and of Bowdoin College. Mr. Osterweis graduated from Bowdoin College (Cum Laude) and Stanford Graduate School of Business (Top Honors in Finance).

Gregory Hermanski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2008

14.39

14.4%

Mr. Gregory S. Hermanski serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. and Osterweis Capital Management, LLC. He joined the Adviser as an Assistant Portfolio Manager/Analyst in 2002. Mr. Hermanski previously served as a portfolio manager of the Osterweis Strategic Income Fund. Prior to working at the Advisers, Mr. Hermanski served as a Vice President at Robertson, Stephens and Co. from August 2000 to May 2002, where he was in charge of convertible bond research. He also served as a Research Analyst at Imperial Capital, LLC from April 1998 to April 2000, and as a Valuation Consultant from August 1995 to March 1998. Mr. Hermanski earned a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Nael Fakhry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2014

8.05

8.1%

Mr. Nael Fakhry serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. and Osterweis Capital Management LLC. He joined the Advisers as an Analyst in 2011. Prior to joining the Advisers, Mr. Fakhry was an Associate at American Securities, a private equity firm, from 2006 to 2009, and an Analyst in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley from 2004 to 2006. He attended business school from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Fakhry earned a B.A. from Stanford University and an M.B.A. from the University of California Berkeley, Walter A. Haas School of Business.

Larry Cordisco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Larry Cordisco graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara (B.A. in Political Science), Georgetown University (M.P.P.) and Columbia Business School (M.B.A.). Before joining Osterweis in 2019, he was a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Meridian Contrarian Fund at Arrowmark Partners/Meridian Funds. Prior to co-managing the Contrarian Fund, Larry was an equity analyst for 11 years, most recently as Vice President of Investment Research for the Meridian Contrarian Fund. Before that he was an analyst within the technology group at Banc of America Securities. He was also a business and technology consultant for Accenture in San Francisco and began his professional career in the public sector as a District Aide for Congressman George Miller. Mr. Cordisco is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the core equity strategy and portfolio manager for the flexible balanced strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

