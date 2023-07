Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net Assets in municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. This is a fundamental policy. For purposes of this policy, “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund invests in a portfolio of municipal bonds with an average weighted maturity of one to five years. Average weighted maturity is the average of all the current maturities (that is, the term of the securities) of the individual bonds in a Fund calculated so as to count most heavily those securities with the highest dollar value. Average weighted maturity is important to investors as an indication of a Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Usually, the longer the average weighted maturity, the more fluctuation in share price you can expect. Municipal bonds are debt securities with maturities of 90 days or more at the time of issuance issued by states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax. The securities are issued to raise funds for various public and private purposes. Municipal bonds include private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes and participations in pools of municipal securities. Up to 100% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in municipal bonds, the interest on which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. The Fund also invests in municipal mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, as well as auction rate securities and restricted securities. The Fund may invest a significant portion or all of its assets in municipal mortgage-backed securities at the adviser’s discretion. The securities in which the Fund invests may have fixed rates of return or floating or variable rates. The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal housing authority obligations. Up to 20% of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade. Such securities are known as “junk bonds,” “high yield bonds” and “non-investment grade bonds.” Junk bonds also include unrated securities that the adviser believes to be of comparable quality to debt securities that are rated below investment grade. These securities generally are rated in the fifth or lower rating categories (for example, BB+ or lower by S&P and Ba1 or lower by Moody’s). These securities generally offer a higher yield than investment grade securities, but involve a high degree of risk. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality, such that, following the time of purchase, they would be deemed to be below investment grade. If the quality of an investment grade security is downgraded subsequent to purchase to below investment grade, the Fund may continue to hold the security. The Fund may also invest in zero-coupon securities. Investment Process: The adviser buys and sells securities and investments for the Fund based on its view of individual securities and market sectors. Taking a long-term approach, the adviser looks for individual fixed income investments that it believes will perform well over market cycles. The adviser is value oriented and makes decisions to purchase and sell individual securities and instruments after performing a risk/reward analysis that includes an evaluation of interest rate risk, credit risk, duration, liquidity and the complex legal and technical structure of the transaction. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance factors on certain issuers in the universe in which the Fund may invest. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across sectors to identify financially material issues on the Fund’s investments in municipal issues and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with municipal issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors.