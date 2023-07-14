Home
Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
OSSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.94 -0.13 -0.65%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (OSSIX) Primary A (OSCAX) Retirement (OSCNX) C (OSCCX) Inst (OSCYX) Retirement (MNSQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund

OSSIX | Fund

$19.94

$1.47 B

0.55%

$0.11

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$1.47 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund

OSSIX | Fund

$19.94

$1.47 B

0.55%

$0.11

0.68%

OSSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    May 17, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Ziehl

Fund Description

OSSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -14.5% 140.9% 22.41%
1 Yr 14.7% -34.7% 196.6% 13.20%
3 Yr 11.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 17.85%
5 Yr 3.4%* -23.8% 9.2% 11.13%
10 Yr 6.8%* -11.7% 15.3% 5.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -59.3% 118.2% 17.18%
2021 6.4% -17.3% 18.6% 37.20%
2020 6.0% -21.2% 28.2% 8.36%
2019 5.9% -17.9% 8.4% 10.83%
2018 -3.7% -20.0% 0.2% 27.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -17.6% 140.9% 21.73%
1 Yr 14.7% -34.7% 196.6% 12.35%
3 Yr 11.2%* -21.8% 37.2% 16.87%
5 Yr 3.4%* -23.8% 10.7% 11.86%
10 Yr 7.7%* -9.1% 15.3% 5.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -59.3% 118.2% 17.18%
2021 6.4% -17.3% 18.6% 37.20%
2020 6.0% -21.2% 28.2% 8.36%
2019 5.9% -17.9% 8.4% 10.83%
2018 -3.7% -19.9% 0.2% 48.39%

NAV & Total Return History

OSSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OSSIX Category Low Category High OSSIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.47 B 1.48 M 120 B 19.83%
Number of Holdings 101 2 2519 64.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 272 M 213 K 4.6 B 15.99%
Weighting of Top 10 18.47% 2.8% 101.7% 35.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rexnord Corp 2.47%
  2. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 2.40%
  3. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 2.37%
  4. Renewable Energy Group Inc 2.34%
  5. MKS Instruments Inc 2.24%
  6. Tenet Healthcare Corp 2.19%
  7. Zynga Inc Class A 2.06%
  8. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc 1.95%
  9. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc 1.94%
  10. Emergent BioSolutions Inc 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OSSIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.64% 25.32% 100.32% 41.08%
Cash 		1.36% -79.10% 74.68% 57.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 52.02%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 51.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 51.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 52.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSSIX % Rank
Industrials 		18.77% 2.46% 37.42% 29.25%
Financial Services 		15.36% 0.00% 35.52% 52.38%
Healthcare 		14.76% 0.00% 26.53% 38.27%
Technology 		14.14% 0.00% 54.70% 46.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.33% 0.99% 47.79% 52.21%
Energy 		6.35% 0.00% 37.72% 46.60%
Real Estate 		5.38% 0.00% 29.43% 69.39%
Consumer Defense 		4.44% 0.00% 18.87% 40.65%
Basic Materials 		4.28% 0.00% 18.66% 58.16%
Utilities 		3.39% 0.00% 18.58% 23.47%
Communication Services 		1.80% 0.00% 14.85% 72.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSSIX % Rank
US 		96.92% 24.89% 100.00% 36.53%
Non US 		1.72% 0.00% 36.31% 45.29%

OSSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OSSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.01% 13.16% 79.69%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 32.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

OSSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OSSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OSSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 1.00% 314.00% 58.46%

OSSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OSSIX Category Low Category High OSSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 38.20% 14.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OSSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OSSIX Category Low Category High OSSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -2.40% 2.49% 50.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OSSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OSSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Ziehl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2013

9.04

9.0%

Mr. Ziehl has been a Vice President and senior portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc., Mr. Ziehl was a portfolio manager with RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009 and served as a managing director at The Guardian Life Insurance Company from December 2001 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Ziehl served as a portfolio manager and team leader at Salomon Brothers Asset Management, Inc. from January 2001 to December 2001. Mr. Ziehl has a B.A.

Magnus Krantz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2013

9.04

9.0%

Mr. Krantz has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for technology for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Krantz was a sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Mr. Krantz joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in December 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments. Mr. Krantz ser

Joy Budzinski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2013

9.04

9.0%

Budzinski has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. She has served as sector manager for healthcare for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Ms. Budzinski was a healthcare sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Ms. Budzinski joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in August 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments.

Raman Vardharaj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2013

9.04

9.0%

Mr. Vardharaj has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Vardharaj was a senior quantitative analyst creating stock selection models, monitoring portfolio risks and analyzing portfolio performance across the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as quantitative analyst at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from 1998 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Vardharaj is a portfolio m

Adam Weiner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 17, 2013

9.04

9.0%

Mr. Weiner has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for industrials and materials for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Weiner was a sector manager at RS Investments for industrials and materials. Prior to joining RS Investments in January 2007, Mr. Weiner was a Director and senior equity analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM). Mr. Weiner served as an equity analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston from 2004 to 2006 (buy-side) and 1999 to 2004 (sell-side) and Morgan Stanley from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Weiner also served as an internal auditor at Dun and Bradstreet from 1992 to 1996 and as a budget analyst, Information Resources Division of the Executive Office of the President from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Weiner is a portfolio manager of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex.Mr. Weiner holds an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.A. in finance from George Washington University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

