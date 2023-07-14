Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Aquila Tax-Free Trust of Oregon

ORTCX | Fund

$10.31

$525 M

1.06%

$0.11

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$525 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ORTCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Aquila Tax-Free Trust of Oregon
  • Fund Family Name
    Aquila
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Johns

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in municipal obligations that pay interest exempt, in the opinion of bond counsel, from Oregon state and regular Federal income taxes, the income paid upon which will not be subject to the Federal alternative minimum tax on individuals. In general, almost all of these obligations are issued by the State of Oregon, its counties and various other local authorities; these obligations may also include certain other governmental issuers. We call these “Oregon Obligations.” These securities may include participation or other interests in municipal securities and variable rate demand notes. Some Oregon Obligations, such as general obligation issues, are backed by the issuer’s taxing authority, while other Oregon Obligations, such as revenue bonds, are backed only by revenues from certain facilities or other sources and not by the issuer itself. These obligations can be of any maturity, but the Fund’s weighted average maturity has traditionally been between 5 and 15 years. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

At the time of purchase, the Fund’s Oregon Obligations must be of investment grade quality. This means that they must either

· be rated within the four highest credit ratings assigned by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations or,
· if unrated, be determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, Davidson Fixed Income Management, Inc. doing business as Kirkpatrick Pettis Capital Management (the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Sub-Adviser selects obligations for the Fund’s portfolio in order to achieve the Fund’s objective by considering various characteristics including quality, maturity and coupon rate.

Read More

ORTCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 87.91%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.3% 46.81%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 57.67%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.5% 29.2% 35.81%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 96.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.0% -76.8% 4.7% 25.21%
2021 -1.0% -69.5% 12.4% 95.60%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 15.81%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 76.42%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 33.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -60.4% 31.9% 86.34%
1 Yr -1.2% -45.4% 15.1% 43.39%
3 Yr -3.4%* -20.5% 51.6% 58.30%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.5% 29.3% 37.85%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 95.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.0% -76.8% 4.7% 25.26%
2021 -1.0% -69.5% 12.4% 95.60%
2020 0.8% -66.1% 60.0% 15.87%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 76.80%
2018 -0.3% -30.0% 2.1% 36.07%

NAV & Total Return History

ORTCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ORTCX Category Low Category High ORTCX % Rank
Net Assets 525 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 47.33%
Number of Holdings 280 1 14000 45.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 68.3 M -317 M 8.64 B 49.48%
Weighting of Top 10 11.65% 2.4% 101.7% 76.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MULTNOMAH CNTY ORE SCH DIST NO 1J PORTLAND 4% 1.83%
  2. OREGON ST DEPT TRANSN HWY USER TAX REV 5% 1.47%
  3. MEDFORD ORE HOSP FACS AUTH REV 5.5% 1.39%
  4. MARION & POLK CNTYS ORE SCH DIST NO 24J SALEM 5% 1.34%
  5. PORTLAND ORE SWR SYS REV 5% 1.29%
  6. OREGON ST DEPT TRANSN HWY USER TAX REV 5% 1.21%
  7. OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIV REV 5% 1.12%
  8. MARION & POLK CNTYS ORE SCH DIST NO 24J SALEM 5% 1.10%
  9. MULTNOMAH CNTY ORE SCH DIST NO 007 REYNOLDS 5% 1.06%
  10. CLACKAMAS & WASHINGTON CNTYS ORE SCH DIST NO 003 JT 5% 1.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ORTCX % Rank
Bonds 		99.45% 65.51% 150.86% 40.23%
Cash 		0.55% -50.86% 33.96% 59.14%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 7.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 4.80%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 6.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 4.98%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORTCX % Rank
Municipal 		99.45% 44.39% 100.00% 36.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.55% 0.00% 33.95% 62.56%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 4.75%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 6.54%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 22.57%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 10.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORTCX % Rank
US 		99.45% 37.86% 142.23% 16.78%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 76.16%

ORTCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ORTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.02% 6.50% 11.96%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 39.51%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

ORTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.25% 5.00% 9.86%

Trading Fees

ORTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ORTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 283.00% 33.20%

ORTCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ORTCX Category Low Category High ORTCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.06% 0.00% 4.45% 85.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ORTCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ORTCX Category Low Category High ORTCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.56% -0.53% 5.33% 95.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ORTCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

ORTCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Johns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2011

11.41

11.4%

Mr. Christopher has served as the portfolio manager of Aquila Tax- Free Trust of Oregon since 2011. Mr. Johns is a Senior Vice President of the Davidson Fixed Income Management, Inc. and has been an officer of it and its predecessor companies since 1992. From 1984 through 1992, he was a portfolio manager at the former United Bank of Denver, which acted as investment adviser to the Fund from its inception through 1992. He was formerly a portfolio manager of Toledo Trust Company. He holds the degree of BBA in Finance from the University of Cincinnati

Timothy Iltz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2018

4.18

4.2%

Tim Iltz is a municipal bond credit analyst with over 13 years of experience in the fixed income industry. He is responsible for the ongoing analysis of existing holdings of the Tax-Free Trust of Oregon and Oregon municipal bond underwritings to recommend whether they should be included as part of client portfolios. Prior to joining the firm, he worked in fixed income banking for Wedbush Securities in Portland and has over 11 years of public finance investment banking experience including the full spectrum of bond issues available to local governments. Tim earned a BS in finance and business administration with a minor in economics from the University of Oregon.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

