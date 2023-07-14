The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a non-diversified portfolio of credit instruments and derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, credit instruments. The Fund defines credit instruments broadly to include any debt instrument, including corporate debt securities, government and agency debt securities, leveraged loans (or bank loans), municipal securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage- and asset-backed securities) and shares of registered, closed-end or open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) that have either adopted policies to invest at least 80% of their assets in credit instruments or invest substantially all of their assets in credit instruments. The Fund may invest in domestic and foreign credit instruments of any maturity and credit rating, and may invest a majority of its assets in credit instruments that are rated below investment grade (“high yield bonds”), which are also known as “junk bonds”, and/or credit instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to high yield bonds.

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund uses a trend-following strategy that seeks to identify favorable market environments in high yield bonds. The Fund’s assets are managed in accordance with Anthony Capital Management, LLC’s (the “Sub-Adviser”) proprietary Tactical Risk Model (“TRM”). The TRM is a quantitatively-driven investment process that seeks to invest Fund assets (i) in high yield bonds and derivative instruments that are linked to, or provide investment exposure to, similar credit instruments when the Sub-Adviser believes that high yield bond markets are trending upwards (referred to herein as “Risk-On” environments); and (ii) in short-term fixed income securities or cash equivalents when the Sub-Adviser believes that high yield bond markets are trending downwards (referred to herein as “Risk-Off” environments). By tactically allocating its investments based upon market trends and momentum, the Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to declines in the high yield bond markets, thereby seeking to limit downside volatility and downside loss in down-trending markets. To determine whether a “Risk-On” or “Risk-Off” market environment exists, the Sub-Adviser systematically evaluates, among other things, price data from credit and equity markets, credit spreads, interest rates and other market-based indicators to provide a broad assessment of then-current market conditions.

Subject to the Sub-Adviser’s determination of the state of the then-current market environment, the Fund’s assets will generally be invested as follows:

● “Risk-On” Environments : In “Risk-On” environments (i.e., where the Sub-Adviser believes that high-yield bond markets are trending upwards), the Fund will invest up to 25% of its assets in derivative instruments including credit default swaps (“CDS”), CDS indexes or baskets of underlying diversified high yield bond funds, high yield bond indices, high yield bond ETFs, bank loan funds, multi-sector bond funds and other fixed income funds and other ETFs.

● “Risk-Off” Environments : In “Risk-Off” environments (i.e., where the Sub-Adviser believes that high-yield bond markets are trending downwards), the Fund’s assets will be invested primarily in cash equivalents or short-term fixed income securities, including bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury.

High Yield Exposure Through Credit Default Swaps

While the Fund may execute its investment strategy by investing in individual high yield securities, it is anticipated that the Fund will invest during “Risk-On” environments primarily by entering into CDS. CDS are typically two-party (bilateral) financial contracts that transfer credit exposure between the two parties. One party to a CDS (referred to as the credit protection “buyer”) receives credit protection or sheds credit risk, whereas the other party to a CDS (referred to as the credit protection “seller”) sells credit protection or takes on credit risk. The seller typically receives pre-determined periodic payments from the other party. These payments are in consideration for agreeing to make specific payments to the buyer should a negative credit event occur, such as (1) bankruptcy, or (2) failure to pay interest or principal on a reference debt instrument, with respect to a specified issuer or one of the reference issuers in a CDS portfolio. In general, CDS may be used by the Fund to obtain credit risk exposure similar to that of a direct investment in high yield bonds.

The Fund will use CDS as part of a replication tactic whereby the Fund combines a (1) CDS on a portfolio of high yield bonds with (2) investments in high quality securities, such as U.S. Treasury bills, as an economic substitute for a portfolio of individual high yield bonds. This two-instrument “replication portfolio” is expected to have an economic and investment return profile that is substantially similar, although not identical to, a cash portfolio of high yield bonds. If the Fund invests in a portfolio of individual high yield bonds, it earns interest and suffers losses when issuers default. Similarly, the replication portfolio receives nearly identical payments and suffers nearly identical losses to that of a portfolio of high yield bonds. The Fund receives interest (from the portfolio of high-quality securities) and receives payments from the credit protection buyer, which, in total, are approximately equal to the interest payments on a cash portfolio of high yield bonds. Additionally, the Fund makes credit default payments to the credit protection buyer counterparty that are nearly identical to credit losses the Fund would suffer from the default of issuers in a cash portfolio of high yield bonds.

The Fund anticipates that it will use a market-standard high yield reference portfolio known as the Markit CDX High Yield Index (the “CDX High Yield Index”) to execute its investment strategy. The CDX High Yield Index (composed of 5-year credit default swaps on 100 relatively liquid high yield fixed income securities issued by BB and B rated North American corporate entities) is selected and maintained by Markit Group Limited (“Markit Group”) using specific-issue recommendations and current market-based default swap rates provided by major high yield market participants, such as commercial banks and broker-dealers. Markit Group also provides daily updates of the then-current average credit default swap rate associated with each of the securities included in the CDX High Yield Index. The CDX High Yield Index and its average credit default swap rate are used by the Fund and its counterparties to set the terms of CDX High Yield Index-referenced CDS. Markit Group also provides credit default loss information and required credit event payments by conducting a survey or quasi-auction on securities included in the CDX High Yield Index that have suffered a credit event. This loss information is used to calculate payments due from a credit protection seller to the protection buyer. A new CDX High Yield Index is created every six months to update the Index for the purpose of replacing defaulted issuers and including new issuers, which are representative of the then-current high yield market. The Fund expects that it may maintain original CDS or enter into new transactions that terminate the old CDS and replace them with CDS using the newly-updated CDX High Yield Index.

The tactic of using a CDS referenced to the CDX High Yield Index differs from the tactic of investing in specific Sub-Adviser-selected high yield bonds because (1) it does not rely upon the issuer-specific credit research of the Sub-Adviser, (2) exposes the Fund to the credit risk of the counterparty in addition to the credit risk of the reference high yield portfolio, and (3) permits only long or short positions in the Index rather than more selective issuer-specific or sector-specific investments.

In addition to the CDX High Yield Index, the Fund may also use foreign credit default swap indexes to gain exposure to foreign (including emerging markets) fixed income securities.

Other Investments

The Fund may invest in a broad range of securities and engage in a broad range of investment techniques including the following:

● Credit Instruments: The Fund may invest in foreign and domestic credit instruments, including, without limitation, corporate and sovereign debt securities, government and agency debt securities, leveraged loans (or bank loans), municipal securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage- and asset-backed securities) and shares of Underlying Funds that have either adopted policies to invest at least 80% of their assets in credit instruments or invest substantially all of their assets in credit (collectively, “Credit Instruments”).

● High Yield Debt Securities: The Fund may invest in high yield debt securities without restriction as to issuer, counterparty, country or capitalization, and without restriction as to credit quality, maturity, issuer type or structure. The Fund may invest in investment grade corporate bonds, as well as higher-yielding, higher-risk non-investment grade corporate bonds (which are also commonly called “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds”) with medium to low credit quality ratings. High yield bonds are generally

credit instruments that are rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or, if unrated, determined by the Sub-Adviser, to be of comparable quality. High yield bonds have a higher expected rate of default than investment grade bonds. The Fund may invest in high yield bonds directly or through derivative instruments designed to replicate some or all of the features of an underlying portfolio of high yield bonds, such as CDS and credit default swap index products. See “High Yield Exposure Through Credit Default Swaps” section in the Fund’s principal investment strategy for more information regarding the Fund’s investments in high yield bond CDS.

● Underlying Funds: The Fund may invest its assets in shares of Underlying Funds, to the extent permissible under 1940 Act. As a shareholder of one or more Underlying Funds, the Fund would bear, along with other shareholders, its pro rata portion of the other investment company’s expenses, including advisory fees. These expenses would be in addition to the advisory fee and other expenses that the Fund bears directly in connection with its own operations. The Fund expects that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in Underlying Funds.

● Derivatives: The Fund may invest in derivative products to be used by the Fund to obtain exposure to specific asset class sectors, such as the high yield bond sector, in order to invest long in the specific asset classes. These products include CDS and credit default swap index products (including CDX High Yield Index products). The Fund may also use other derivatives including, without limitation, options transactions, other swap transactions, futures and repurchase agreements, without regard to credit quality, maturity, issuer type or structure.

● U.S. Government Securities: The Fund may invest in obligations issued by agencies and instrumentalities of the U.S. Government. These obligations vary in the level of support they receive from the U.S. Government. They may be: (i) supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury, such as those of the Government National Mortgage Association; (ii) supported by the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury, such as those of the Federal National Mortgage Association; or (iii) supported only by the credit of the issuer, such as those of the Federal Farm Credit Bureau.

Defensive Periods

During defensive periods, as determined by the Sub-Adviser, the Fund may invest up to 100% of the Fund’s assets in high-quality, short-term debt securities and cash equivalents, including money market instruments and money market mutual funds. The Fund may also engage in derivative transactions to hedge against adverse price movements in credit instruments during defensive periods.