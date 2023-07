Matt Brill is Head of North America Investment Grade for Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Brill joined Invesco in 2013 as a senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, he was a portfolio manager and vice president at ING Investment Management, where he specialized in investment-grade credit and commercial mortgage-backed securities. Before that, he was a portfolio analyst at Wells Real Estate Funds. Mr. Brill has been in the industry since 2002. Mr. Brill earned a BA degree in economics at Washington and Lee University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder