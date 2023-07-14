Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
2.1%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$28.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.3%
Expense Ratio 2.29%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 170.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
First Trust Capital Management L.P. (“FTCM” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by delegating the management of a portion of Fund assets to a group of experienced investment managers that utilize a variety of investment strategies and styles (the “Sub-Advisors”). The Advisor will also manage a portion of the Fund’s assets directly. When appropriate, the terms “Advisor” or “Advisors” refer to FTCM and the Sub-Advisors. FTCM retains overall supervisory responsibility for the general management and investment of the Fund’s securities portfolio and is responsible for selecting and determining the percentage of Fund assets to allocate to itself and each Sub-Advisor. Each Advisor has complete discretion to invest its portion of the Fund’s assets as it deems appropriate, based on its particular philosophy, style, strategies and views. While each Sub-Advisor is subject to the oversight of the Advisor, the Advisor does not attempt to manage the day-to-day investments of the Sub-Advisors. At certain times, the Advisor may not allocate assets to all of the Sub-Advisors and therefore, certain investment strategies may not be employed.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Advisors implement both fundamentally and technically driven strategies. These strategies may include, without limitation, arbitrage and asset-backed fixed income strategies that invest in different asset classes, securities, and derivative instruments, as discussed below. These strategies seek to target positive absolute returns and may exhibit different degrees of volatility, as well as exposure to equity, fixed income, currency, and interest rate markets. Certain strategies used by the Advisors may include exposure to different market risk factors including, but not limited to, value, growth, dividend yield, market cap and volatility.
Arbitrage. FTCM may seek to take advantage of inefficient pricing in the markets by engaging in certain arbitrage strategies. In particular, FTCM utilizes a merger arbitrage strategy, which typically involves purchasing the stock of a target company while shorting the stock of the acquiring company after the announcement of a merger or acquisition. In selecting investments using the Arbitrage strategy, FTCM analyzes the attractiveness of the merger or acquisition, the length of time until the proposed transaction closes and the potential downside risk to the portfolio in the event the merger or acquisition does not occur.
Asset-Backed Fixed Income. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (“Angel Oak”), one of the Fund’s current sub-advisors, invests in various asset classes within the asset-backed fixed income market. In particular, Angel Oak invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), and other asset-backed fixed income securities, including securities backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans and automobile loans. In addition, Angel Oak may invest in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), which are backed by a pool of corporate debt. Angel Oak may also invest in bank subordinated debt, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, high-yield (also known as “junk”) and investment-grade corporate bonds and government securities when it believes such investments offer similar or superior returns to asset-backed fixed income securities. With respect to the asset-backed fixed income strategy, the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
Angel Oak seeks to invest in securities it considers to be undervalued and have relatively low volatility. Angel Oak analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as maturity, yield, ratings, collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions, and attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. Asset allocations can change over time as Angel Oak’s views on the global economy, interest rates, and capital market conditions change. For investment or hedging purposes Angel Oak may utilize (i) short selling, (ii) borrowing, and (iii) various types of derivative instruments, including structured products, swaps, futures contracts, and options. From time to time, Angel Oak may allocate Fund assets so as to focus on particular types of asset-backed fixed income securities. Angel Oak intends to invest its portion of the Fund’s assets significantly in non-agency RMBS and CMBS.
Secured Options. Glenmede Investment Management, LP (“Glenmede”), one of the Fund’s current sub-advisors, under normal market circumstances, uses option writing strategies in an effort to obtain option premiums and reduce risk. Glenmede utilizes buy-write (covered call) and/or cash-secured put option strategies on stock index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), stock indices and/or individual stocks held by the Fund. Covered call and cash-secured put options are intended to reduce volatility, earn option premiums and provide more stable returns. Selling call options reduces the risk of owning stocks by the receipt of the option premiums and selling put options reduces the purchase price of the underlying stock, but both strategies limit the opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of the underlying security in exchange for up-front cash at the time of selling the call or put option. Glenmede’s strategy is referred to as “Secured Options” because the call and put options it writes will be covered by the Fund owning the security or ETF underlying the option, holding an offsetting option, segregating cash or other liquid assets at not less than the full value of the option or the exercise price, and/or using other permitted coverage methods. At any given time, the Fund’s assets may be subject to only calls or only puts, or a combination of both strategies. To the extent that the Fund’s assets are only subject to puts, the assets will consist of cash or cash equivalents in order to secure the puts. In that event, there may be few, if any, stocks or other securities held by the Fund. To the extent that the Fund’s assets are only subject to covered calls on a stock index, the Fund may hold stock index ETFs instead of individual stocks that replicate the movement of the index, in addition to the other permitted coverage methods.
General. The Fund invests, both long and short, in a wide range of U.S. and non-U.S. publicly traded securities including, but not limited to, equity securities, fixed-income securities, currencies and derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to these various security types and various asset classes will vary over time in response to changing market opportunities. The Fund may:
|●
|Invest without limit in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization including common stocks, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depository Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”);
|●
|Invest in shares of other registered investment companies and ETFs;
|●
|Invest up to 10% of its net assets in initial public offerings (“IPOs”);
|●
|Invest without limit in foreign securities, including up to 50% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund’s Advisor defines issuers located in emerging markets as those companies that have a majority of their assets located in, or derive a majority of their revenues from, emerging market countries;
|●
|Invest up to 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities of any maturity, including corporate bonds, debt issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). Such fixed income investments may include high-yield or “junk” bonds and may be of any maturity;
|●
|Invest up to 15% of its net assets in CLOs;
|●
|Invest up to 85% of its net assets in derivatives including structured products, options, futures (including commodities futures), forward currency contracts and swaps, including credit-default swaps. These derivative instruments may be used for investment purposes or to modify or hedge the Fund’s exposure to a particular investment market related risk, as well as to manage the volatility of the Fund;
|●
|Invest up to 60% of its net assets in currencies and forward currency contracts;
|●
|Utilize leverage (by borrowing against a line of credit for investment purposes) of up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets as part of the portfolio management process;
|●
|Invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the same sector of the market; and
|●
|Sell securities short with respect to 100% of its net assets. A short sale is the sale by the Fund of a security which it does not own in anticipation of purchasing the same security in the future at a lower price to close the short position.
For either investment or hedging purposes, or to manage the volatility of the Fund, the Advisors may invest substantially in a broad range of the derivatives instruments described above, particularly futures contracts. The Advisors may be highly dependent on the use of futures and other derivative instruments, and to the extent that they become unavailable, this may limit an Advisor from fully implementing its investment strategy.
FTCM expects that the Fund will actively trade portfolio securities and will have a portfolio turnover significantly in excess of 100% on an annual basis.
The Advisors invest in the securities described above when they believe the securities have a strong appreciation potential (long investing, or actually owning a security) or potential to decline in value (short investing, or borrowing a security from a broker and selling it, with the understanding that it must later be bought back and returned to the broker). The Fund sells (or closes a position in) a security when the Advisor or a Sub-Advisor determines that a particular security has achieved its investment expectations or the reasons for maintaining that position are no longer valid, including: (1) if the Advisor’s or Sub-Advisor’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (2) if the Advisor or Sub-Advisor believes a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (3) if general market conditions trigger a change in the Advisor’s or Sub-Advisor’s assessment criteria; or (4) for other portfolio management reasons, including to raise cash to meet redemption requests.
|Period
|OMOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|49.10%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|14.55%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|20.08%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|43.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OMOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|71.11%
|2021
|0.9%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|54.84%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|45.78%
|2019
|1.1%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|93.56%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|Period
|OMOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|49.10%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|25.82%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|36.95%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|63.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OMOAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|71.11%
|2021
|0.9%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|55.24%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|28.89%
|2019
|1.1%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|86.63%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|N/A
|OMOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OMOAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.6 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|76.75%
|Number of Holdings
|305
|4
|4478
|55.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.1 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|80.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.26%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|61.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMOAX % Rank
|Bonds
|45.24%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|22.26%
|Stocks
|21.23%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|70.32%
|Cash
|20.22%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|63.96%
|Other
|9.77%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|36.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.46%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|2.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.08%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|36.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMOAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|52.23%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|2.36%
|Technology
|15.97%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|91.73%
|Energy
|6.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.69%
|Real Estate
|5.55%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|59.84%
|Industrials
|5.48%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|97.64%
|Healthcare
|4.65%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|85.43%
|Communication Services
|3.69%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|96.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.03%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|93.70%
|Utilities
|1.14%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|48.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.84%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|89.76%
|Consumer Defense
|0.76%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|96.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMOAX % Rank
|US
|17.94%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|57.24%
|Non US
|3.29%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|67.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMOAX % Rank
|Securitized
|46.55%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|3.53%
|Cash & Equivalents
|30.91%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|69.96%
|Corporate
|16.22%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|23.32%
|Government
|3.33%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|77.74%
|Municipal
|2.68%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|1.77%
|Derivative
|0.31%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|57.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMOAX % Rank
|US
|35.54%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|20.49%
|Non US
|9.70%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|37.46%
|OMOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|41.01%
|Management Fee
|1.20%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|66.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|OMOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|78.85%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OMOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OMOAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|170.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|77.42%
|OMOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OMOAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.84%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|59.72%
|OMOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OMOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OMOAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.36%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|23.02%
|OMOAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.308
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$1.722
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2014
7.62
7.6%
Michael Peck is President and Co-Chief Investment Officer and responsible for all portfolio management as well as creating and implementing the strategic vision of the firm. Prior to Vivaldi, Michael was a Portfolio Manager at Coe Capital Management, a Chicago-based registered investment adviser and also a Financial Analyst and Risk Manager for Bond Companies. Michael graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He also holds a Masters in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration in both Finance & Real Estate from DePaul University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2015
7.36
7.4%
Jeff O’Brien joined Vivaldi in 2014. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Mr. O’Brien was the Founder and Managing Member of Glenfinnen Capital, LLC (“Glenfinnen”) which served as the investment advisor for two merger arbitrage hedge funds. Prior to founding Glenfinnen in April 2000, Mr. O’Brien served as a portfolio manager and research analyst on the risk arbitrage desk at First Capital Alliance for five years and before that as a credit analyst at NationsBank. Mr. O’Brien earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Indiana University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2015
6.93
6.9%
Mr. Brian Murphy serves as Portfolio Manager at Vivaldi Capital Management. Brian joined Vivaldi as a Senior Research Analyst on the investment team with a particular focus on Vivaldi's alternatives portfolios. Brian is responsible for all aspects of the investment process, including investment sourcing, evaluation, and monitoring. He is also a member of the firm's investment committee. Brian has eight years of alternatives investment experience at both multi-manager and single strategy hedge funds, with a particularly deep background in long/short equity and derivatives trading strategies. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Brian was a Director for Voyager Management, a fund of hedge funds firm. He received his B.S. in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, OH.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Lancz has served as Portfolio Manager for Vivaldi Asset Management since November 2014. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Mr. Lancz was the Chief Compliance Officer, Director of Research and Member of the General Partner of Glenfinnen Capital LLC since 2003. Mr. Lancz was also the Director of Research at Augusta Capital Management L.P. from 2000 until 2003. Mr. Lancz received a Bachelor of Science degree from Miami University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Mr. Sam Dunlap serves as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. He is also responsible for managing the separately managed accounts for Angel Oak clients, primarily depository institutions, and focuses on building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Sam joined Angel Oak in 2009. He serves as a voting member of the firm's public funds Investment Committee and is a board member of the Angel Oak Funds Trust. He has also been featured as a television guest on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. Sam began his capital markets career in 2002 and has investment experience across multiple sectors of the fixed income market. Prior to joining Angel Oak, he was with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he focused on both interest rate hedging products and interest rate linked structured notes. Before SunTrust, Sam was at Wachovia in Charlotte, NC supporting the agency mortgage pass-through trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Berkin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for three of the firm’s mutual funds, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, High Yield Opportunities Fund, and the Strategic Credit Fund, as well as one of the firm’s private funds. He has over 15 years of experience in fixed income products and focuses on building and managing strategies within the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. Prior to Angel Oak, Berkin spent six years as an executive director at UBS, covering structured products and client solutions. Prior to UBS, Berkin worked at Bank of America where he focused on the structuring and marketing of CLOs and synthetic collateralized debt obligations backed by corporate credit. Before Bank of America, Berkin worked in Turkey as a commercial banker, where he was responsible for lending to large cap corporations. Berkin holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Colin is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, the UltraShort Income Fund, the Strategic Credit Fund, and the Strategic Mortgage Income Fund. He also focuses on security and portfolio analytics and is responsible for building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Colin joined Angel Oak in 2012, and serves as a voting member of the firm’s public funds Investment Committee. He is also a speaker on many of the firm’s quarterly calls for both its private and public funds. Prior to Angel Oak, Colin worked for Prodigus Capital Management where he was responsible for the acquisition and management of their distressed debt portfolio, as well as the development of their proprietary financial technology platform. Previously, Colin worked in the Real Estate Capital Markets group for Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo where he focused on risk management for their commercial real estate REPO lines. Colin holds B.B.A. degrees in Banking & Finance and Real Estate from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Kin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Strategy Income Fund. He focuses on building and managing strategies within the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market and commercial real-estate related investment activities. Kin began his career in 1993 and most recently served as Executive Director at Nomura Securities International. Previously, he was Head of CMBS Trading for both Mizuho Securities and RBS Greenwich Capital. Kin also worked in CMBS trading with Credit Suisse and Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette. Kin holds a B.S. degree in Industrial Management and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Sean E. Heron, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Options & Derivatives, for The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) and a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of GTC. Sean manages the secured options products and leads a team responsible for providing clients with options and some alternative strategies. Mr. Heron began his career with Goldman Sachs. In 2003, he left the firm to help former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Thomas McGowan launch McGowan Investors, LP. Mr. Heron graduated from LaSalle University with a B.A. in Finance and an M.B.A in Accounting. He received his Chartered Financial Analysts designation® in 2004. Mr. Heron is a board member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and serves as an instructor for the CFA Exam and as an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
