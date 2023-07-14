First Trust Capital Management L.P. (“FTCM” or the “Advisor”), the Fund’s advisor, seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by delegating the management of a portion of Fund assets to a group of experienced investment managers that utilize a variety of investment strategies and styles (the “Sub-Advisors”). The Advisor will also manage a portion of the Fund’s assets directly. When appropriate, the terms “Advisor” or “Advisors” refer to FTCM and the Sub-Advisors. FTCM retains overall supervisory responsibility for the general management and investment of the Fund’s securities portfolio and is responsible for selecting and determining the percentage of Fund assets to allocate to itself and each Sub-Advisor. Each Advisor has complete discretion to invest its portion of the Fund’s assets as it deems appropriate, based on its particular philosophy, style, strategies and views. While each Sub-Advisor is subject to the oversight of the Advisor, the Advisor does not attempt to manage the day-to-day investments of the Sub-Advisors. At certain times, the Advisor may not allocate assets to all of the Sub-Advisors and therefore, certain investment strategies may not be employed.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Advisors implement both fundamentally and technically driven strategies. These strategies may include, without limitation, arbitrage and asset-backed fixed income strategies that invest in different asset classes, securities, and derivative instruments, as discussed below. These strategies seek to target positive absolute returns and may exhibit different degrees of volatility, as well as exposure to equity, fixed income, currency, and interest rate markets. Certain strategies used by the Advisors may include exposure to different market risk factors including, but not limited to, value, growth, dividend yield, market cap and volatility.

Arbitrage. FTCM may seek to take advantage of inefficient pricing in the markets by engaging in certain arbitrage strategies. In particular, FTCM utilizes a merger arbitrage strategy, which typically involves purchasing the stock of a target company while shorting the stock of the acquiring company after the announcement of a merger or acquisition. In selecting investments using the Arbitrage strategy, FTCM analyzes the attractiveness of the merger or acquisition, the length of time until the proposed transaction closes and the potential downside risk to the portfolio in the event the merger or acquisition does not occur.

Asset-Backed Fixed Income. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (“Angel Oak”), one of the Fund’s current sub-advisors, invests in various asset classes within the asset-backed fixed income market. In particular, Angel Oak invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), and other asset-backed fixed income securities, including securities backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans and automobile loans. In addition, Angel Oak may invest in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), which are backed by a pool of corporate debt. Angel Oak may also invest in bank subordinated debt, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements, high-yield (also known as “junk”) and investment-grade corporate bonds and government securities when it believes such investments offer similar or superior returns to asset-backed fixed income securities. With respect to the asset-backed fixed income strategy, the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Angel Oak seeks to invest in securities it considers to be undervalued and have relatively low volatility. Angel Oak analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as maturity, yield, ratings, collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions, and attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. Asset allocations can change over time as Angel Oak’s views on the global economy, interest rates, and capital market conditions change. For investment or hedging purposes Angel Oak may utilize (i) short selling, (ii) borrowing, and (iii) various types of derivative instruments, including structured products, swaps, futures contracts, and options. From time to time, Angel Oak may allocate Fund assets so as to focus on particular types of asset-backed fixed income securities. Angel Oak intends to invest its portion of the Fund’s assets significantly in non-agency RMBS and CMBS.

Secured Options. Glenmede Investment Management, LP (“Glenmede”), one of the Fund’s current sub-advisors, under normal market circumstances, uses option writing strategies in an effort to obtain option premiums and reduce risk. Glenmede utilizes buy-write (covered call) and/or cash-secured put option strategies on stock index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), stock indices and/or individual stocks held by the Fund. Covered call and cash-secured put options are intended to reduce volatility, earn option premiums and provide more stable returns. Selling call options reduces the risk of owning stocks by the receipt of the option premiums and selling put options reduces the purchase price of the underlying stock, but both strategies limit the opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of the underlying security in exchange for up-front cash at the time of selling the call or put option. Glenmede’s strategy is referred to as “Secured Options” because the call and put options it writes will be covered by the Fund owning the security or ETF underlying the option, holding an offsetting option, segregating cash or other liquid assets at not less than the full value of the option or the exercise price, and/or using other permitted coverage methods. At any given time, the Fund’s assets may be subject to only calls or only puts, or a combination of both strategies. To the extent that the Fund’s assets are only subject to puts, the assets will consist of cash or cash equivalents in order to secure the puts. In that event, there may be few, if any, stocks or other securities held by the Fund. To the extent that the Fund’s assets are only subject to covered calls on a stock index, the Fund may hold stock index ETFs instead of individual stocks that replicate the movement of the index, in addition to the other permitted coverage methods.

General. The Fund invests, both long and short, in a wide range of U.S. and non-U.S. publicly traded securities including, but not limited to, equity securities, fixed-income securities, currencies and derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to these various security types and various asset classes will vary over time in response to changing market opportunities. The Fund may:

● Invest without limit in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization including common stocks, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depository Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”);

● Invest in shares of other registered investment companies and ETFs;

● Invest up to 10% of its net assets in initial public offerings (“IPOs”);

● Invest without limit in foreign securities, including up to 50% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund’s Advisor defines issuers located in emerging markets as those companies that have a majority of their assets located in, or derive a majority of their revenues from, emerging market countries;

● Invest up to 80% of its net assets in fixed income securities of any maturity, including corporate bonds, debt issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). Such fixed income investments may include high-yield or “junk” bonds and may be of any maturity;

● Invest up to 15% of its net assets in CLOs;

● Invest up to 85% of its net assets in derivatives including structured products, options, futures (including commodities futures), forward currency contracts and swaps, including credit-default swaps. These derivative instruments may be used for investment purposes or to modify or hedge the Fund’s exposure to a particular investment market related risk, as well as to manage the volatility of the Fund;

● Invest up to 60% of its net assets in currencies and forward currency contracts;

● Utilize leverage (by borrowing against a line of credit for investment purposes) of up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets as part of the portfolio management process;

● Invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the same sector of the market; and

● Sell securities short with respect to 100% of its net assets. A short sale is the sale by the Fund of a security which it does not own in anticipation of purchasing the same security in the future at a lower price to close the short position.

For either investment or hedging purposes, or to manage the volatility of the Fund, the Advisors may invest substantially in a broad range of the derivatives instruments described above, particularly futures contracts. The Advisors may be highly dependent on the use of futures and other derivative instruments, and to the extent that they become unavailable, this may limit an Advisor from fully implementing its investment strategy.

FTCM expects that the Fund will actively trade portfolio securities and will have a portfolio turnover significantly in excess of 100% on an annual basis.

The Advisors invest in the securities described above when they believe the securities have a strong appreciation potential (long investing, or actually owning a security) or potential to decline in value (short investing, or borrowing a security from a broker and selling it, with the understanding that it must later be bought back and returned to the broker). The Fund sells (or closes a position in) a security when the Advisor or a Sub-Advisor determines that a particular security has achieved its investment expectations or the reasons for maintaining that position are no longer valid, including: (1) if the Advisor’s or Sub-Advisor’s view of the business fundamentals or management of the underlying company changes; (2) if the Advisor or Sub-Advisor believes a more attractive investment opportunity is found; (3) if general market conditions trigger a change in the Advisor’s or Sub-Advisor’s assessment criteria; or (4) for other portfolio management reasons, including to raise cash to meet redemption requests.