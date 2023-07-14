Home
Oklahoma Municipal Fund

mutual fund
OKMIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.63 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (OKMUX) Primary Inst (OKMIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$65.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OKMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oklahoma Municipal Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    IntegrityVikingFunds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Shannon Radke

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal securities that pay interest free from (a) federal income taxes, including the federal alternative minimum tax, and (b) Oklahoma personal income taxes.

Municipal bonds are debt securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories, and possessions of the United States and their political subdivisions, agencies, authorities, and instrumentalities. The two general classifications of municipal bonds are “general obligation” and “revenue” bonds. General obligation bonds are secured by the issuer’s pledge of its faith, credit, and taxing power for the payment of principal and interest. Revenue bonds are payable only from the revenues derived from a particular facility or class of facilities or, in some cases, from the proceeds of a special excise tax or other specific revenue source.

The investment manager actively manages the Fund’s portfolio by selecting securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund’s range of allowable investments. The investment manager will consider selling a security with deteriorating credit or limited upside potential compared to other available bonds.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in U.S. territorial obligations (including qualifying obligations of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam), the interest on which is exempt from federal and Oklahoma personal income taxes. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in private activity bonds (which are revenue bonds that finance privately operated facilities), the interest on which is a tax preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects, such as education, healthcare, housing, industrial development, transportation, utilities, or pollution control. Economic, business, political, or other changes can affect all securities of a similar type.

All of the municipal securities in which the Fund invests are rated investment grade (BBB- or higher) at the time of purchase by a nationally recognized statistical rating service such as S&P Global Ratings or Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or are of comparable quality as determined by the Fund’s investment manager. If, subsequent to the purchase of a municipal security, the rating of a municipal security falls below investment grade, the Fund will not be required to dispose of the security.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will maintain an average stated maturity at between five and twenty-five years.

OKMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 66.32%
1 Yr -2.7% -45.4% 15.3% 89.69%
3 Yr -4.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 83.09%
5 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 29.2% 72.14%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 66.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -76.8% 4.7% 61.52%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 52.70%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 33.21%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 68.79%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 35.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 64.93%
1 Yr -2.7% -45.4% 15.1% 87.87%
3 Yr -4.1%* -20.5% 51.6% 83.39%
5 Yr -1.6%* -11.5% 29.3% 73.63%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 62.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OKMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -76.8% 4.7% 61.22%
2021 -0.3% -69.5% 12.4% 52.70%
2020 0.7% -66.1% 60.0% 33.27%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 69.29%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 38.32%

NAV & Total Return History

OKMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OKMIX Category Low Category High OKMIX % Rank
Net Assets 65.5 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 91.59%
Number of Holdings 117 1 14000 79.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 14 M -317 M 8.64 B 83.80%
Weighting of Top 10 22.64% 2.4% 101.7% 31.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WASHINGTON CNTY OKLA RURAL WTR DIST NO 3 CAP IMPT REV 3% 4.44%
  2. OKLAHOMA CAP IMP AUTH ST HWY CAP IMPT REV 4% 3.36%
  3. MIDWEST CITY OKLA MUN AUTH CAP IMPT REV 5% 2.76%
  4. OKLAHOMA ST WTR RES BRD ST LN PROGRAM REV 4% 2.47%
  5. TULSA OKLA ARPTS IMPT TR GENL REV 4% 2.26%
  6. SAND SPRINGS OKLA MUN AUTH UTILS SYS REV 3% 2.05%
  7. OKLAHOMA CITY OKLA 4% 1.91%
  8. OKLAHOMA CITY OKLA ECONOMIC DEV TR TAX APPORTIONMENT 4% 1.82%
  9. OTTAWA CNTY OKLA EDL FACS AUTH EDL FACS LEASE REV 4% 1.79%
  10. CADDO CNTY OKLA GOVERNMENTAL BLDG AUTH SALES TAX REV 5% 1.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OKMIX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 22.49%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 64.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 63.08%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 63.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 63.25%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 86.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OKMIX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 13.14%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 63.02%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 95.43%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 63.77%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 69.50%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 65.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OKMIX % Rank
US 		100.00% 37.86% 142.23% 11.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 93.92%

OKMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.02% 6.50% 31.07%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.10% 82.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

OKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OKMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% 33.29%

OKMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OKMIX Category Low Category High OKMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.51% 0.00% 4.45% 50.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OKMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OKMIX Category Low Category High OKMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.76% -0.53% 5.33% 61.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OKMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

OKMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Shannon Radke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2010

11.51

11.5%

Mr. Radke is a governor and president of Viking Management and a governor of Corridor. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Banking and Finance from the University of North Dakota and has been engaged in the securities business since 1988 as a broker and as operations manager and later as chief operating officer of an unrelated investment advisory firm. Mr. Radke founded Viking Management in September 1998 and has been a portfolio manager for years.

Joshua Larson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2014

7.5

7.5%

Mr. Larson received Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and management from Minot State University in 2010 and joined the Integrity Viking Funds in October 2010. Initially, he served as a fund accountant and as a research analyst for certain funds advised by Viking Management. Since May 2012, Mr. Larson has served as a co-portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

