Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$1.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.7%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 9.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large market capitalization companies (80% policy). This policy may be changed only upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of this Fund, large market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 1000 Value Index had a market capitalization range between $328.0 million and $1.441 trillion. The market capitalization range for this index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is based on its current market capitalization or its market capitalization at the time of the Fund’s investment. Companies whose market capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase continue to be considered to have a large capitalization for purposes of this 80% policy. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.
The Fund intends to invest primarily in common stocks of US companies, but it may also invest in other securities that a sub-advisor believes provide opportunities for capital growth and income, such as preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and other depositary receipts and shares; derivatives, including futures and options; and fixed income securities, including those rated below investment grade.
The Fund’s manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), has selected Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS) and Rothschild & Co, to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisors. Each sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager may change the allocation at any time. The relative values of each sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. Each sub-advisor selects investments for its portion of the Fund based on the sub-advisor’s own investment style and strategy.
MFS focuses on investing the Fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). Value companies tend to have stock prices that are low relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures. MFS normally invests the Fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the Fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector. MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum, earnings quality, and other factors, may also be considered.
In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, Rothschild & Co believes that a bottom-up focused portfolio targeting stocks with attractive valuations and improving fundamentals, coupled with a disciplined use of risk controls, has the potential to deliver consistent outperformance as well as protection in down markets with lower volatility than the benchmark. Rothschild & Co employs an integrated approach which balances quantitative analysis, fundamental research, and risk management guidelines to identify stocks within the broader market that align with this investment philosophy. Rothschild & Co will sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria of its portfolio management team and will seek to replace them with stocks deemed to produce a portfolio with a better combination of risk and reward.
In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, a sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If a sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|Period
|OILVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|47.81%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|38.50%
|3 Yr
|7.6%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|41.96%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|25.07%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|32.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|OILVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|47.06%
|2021
|8.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|43.57%
|2020
|0.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|35.66%
|2019
|5.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|16.76%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|30.45%
|OILVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OILVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.98 B
|1 M
|151 B
|33.44%
|Number of Holdings
|132
|2
|1727
|22.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|403 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|38.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.71%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|84.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OILVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.72%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|41.71%
|Cash
|1.28%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|54.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|14.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|6.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|8.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|9.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OILVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.89%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|19.14%
|Healthcare
|19.92%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|19.97%
|Industrials
|16.21%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|7.84%
|Technology
|7.69%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|85.48%
|Consumer Defense
|6.63%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|73.84%
|Energy
|6.10%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|72.77%
|Utilities
|5.86%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|29.21%
|Communication Services
|5.01%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|59.16%
|Basic Materials
|3.84%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|39.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.33%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|88.86%
|Real Estate
|2.51%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|53.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OILVX % Rank
|US
|94.87%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|41.79%
|Non US
|3.85%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|51.15%
|OILVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|49.20%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|63.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|22.22%
|OILVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OILVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OILVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|9.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|4.74%
|OILVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OILVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|59.00%
|OILVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|OILVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OILVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|69.58%
|OILVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.484
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2015
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2010
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2009
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2008
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2003
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Paul is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager on our US Large-Cap Value strategy. Paul has been with the Firm since 2005 and in the industry since 1992. Previously, Paul was a research analyst for more than 12 years with Sidoti & Company, Schroders, NatWest Securities and Value Line. Paul earned a BBA from Hofstra University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Katherine Ann Cannan - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst; MFS Summer Intern. - Previous experience includes 2 years as Associate at Thomas H. Lee Partners; 2 years as Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co.. - Northwestern University, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa - Harvard Business School, Master of Busi
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2020
2.14
2.1%
Jeff is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for our US Large-Cap Core and US Large-Cap Value strategies. Jeff has been with the Firm since 2015 and in the industry since 2001. Previously, he served as a co-portfolio manager for the Global Focus strategy at PineBridge Investments. He was also an Equity Research Analyst at Banc of America Securities and Schwab Soundview Capital Markets, and a Consultant for FactSet Research Systems. Jeff earned a BS from the University of Vermont and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
