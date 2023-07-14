Home
Vitals

YTD Return

32.2%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$1.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OILGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 32.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Optimum Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Fath

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities of large market capitalization companies (80% policy). This policy may be changed only upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of this Fund, large market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 1000 Growth Index (Index) had a market capitalization range between $328.0 million and $2.216 trillion. The market capitalization range for this Index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is based on its current market capitalization or its market capitalization at the time of the Fund’s investment. Companies whose market capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase continue to be considered to have a large capitalization for purposes of this 80% policy. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in common stocks of US companies, but it may also invest in other securities that a sub-advisor believes provide opportunities for capital growth, such as preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible to common stocks. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including American depositary receipts (ADRs) and other depositary receipts and shares; derivatives, including futures and options; and fixed income securities, including those rated below investment grade.

The Fund’s manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), has selected American Century Investment Management, Inc. (“American Century”) and ClearBridge Investments, LLC (ClearBridge) to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisors. Each sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager may change the allocation at any time. The relative values of each sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. Each sub-advisor selects investments for its portion of the Fund based on the sub-advisor’s own investment style and strategy.

The portfolio managers of American Century look for stocks of larger-sized companies they believe will increase in value over time. The portfolio managers use a bottom-up approach to stock selection. This means that the portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow.

Using a variety of analytical research tools, the portfolio managers of American Century track financial information for individual companies to identify and evaluate trends in earnings, revenues and other business fundamentals. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings and revenues are not only growing, but growing at an accelerated pace. This includes companies whose growth rates, although still negative, are less negative than prior periods, and companies whose growth rates are expected to accelerate. Among other variables, the portfolio managers will consider the fund’s growth and momentum profile relative to the benchmark. Other analytical techniques help identify additional signs of business improvement, such as increasing cash flows, or other indications of the relative strength of a company’s business. In addition to accelerating growth and other signs of business improvement, the portfolio managers of American Century also consider companies demonstrating price strength relative to their peers. This means that the portfolio managers favor companies whose securities are the strongest performers compared to the overall market. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.

In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, ClearBridge normally invests in equity securities (or other instruments with similar economic characteristics) of US companies with large market capitalizations. ClearBridge’s core holdings are large capitalization companies that it believes to be dominant in their industries due to product, distribution or service strength.

ClearBridge emphasizes individual security selection while diversifying investments across industries, which may help to reduce risk. ClearBridge attempts to identify established, large capitalization companies with the highest growth potential. ClearBridge then analyzes each company in detail, ranking its management, strategy and competitive market position. Finally, ClearBridge attempts to identify the best values available among the growth companies identified. ClearBridge may sell a security if it no longer meets the Fund's investment criteria or for other reasons, including to meet redemptions or to redeploy assets to better investment opportunities.

In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, a sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If a sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment

objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

OILGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.2% -41.7% 64.0% 27.67%
1 Yr 20.1% -46.2% 77.9% 33.69%
3 Yr -2.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 64.82%
5 Yr 0.6%* -30.4% 23.4% 57.31%
10 Yr 2.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 57.42%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -85.9% 81.6% 65.80%
2021 1.5% -31.0% 26.7% 66.61%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 57.95%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 35.27%
2018 -2.8% -15.9% 2.0% 61.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 32.2% -41.7% 64.0% 26.27%
1 Yr 20.1% -46.2% 77.9% 30.90%
3 Yr -2.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 64.36%
5 Yr 3.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 45.56%
10 Yr 9.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 26.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OILGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.7% -85.9% 81.6% 65.80%
2021 1.5% -31.0% 26.7% 66.61%
2020 7.5% -13.0% 34.8% 57.95%
2019 6.2% -6.0% 10.6% 35.46%
2018 -0.2% -15.9% 3.1% 18.57%

NAV & Total Return History

OILGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OILGX Category Low Category High OILGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.65 B 189 K 222 B 43.14%
Number of Holdings 109 2 3509 22.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 746 M -1.37 M 104 B 45.41%
Weighting of Top 10 43.36% 11.4% 116.5% 66.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.89%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.88%
  3. Apple Inc 5.90%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 3.83%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.10%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.95%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.90%
  8. Salesforce Inc 2.40%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.31%
  10. Tesla Inc 2.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OILGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.34% 50.26% 104.50% 78.77%
Cash 		3.66% -10.83% 49.73% 16.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.18%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 7.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OILGX % Rank
Technology 		36.97% 0.00% 65.70% 45.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.26% 0.00% 62.57% 13.93%
Healthcare 		12.56% 0.00% 39.76% 52.21%
Communication Services 		12.19% 0.00% 66.40% 31.80%
Industrials 		7.47% 0.00% 30.65% 33.61%
Financial Services 		7.06% 0.00% 43.06% 69.67%
Consumer Defense 		1.05% 0.00% 25.50% 81.07%
Real Estate 		0.84% 0.00% 16.05% 53.20%
Basic Materials 		0.60% 0.00% 18.91% 66.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.77%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 55.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OILGX % Rank
US 		91.47% 34.69% 100.00% 69.10%
Non US 		4.87% 0.00% 54.22% 35.49%

OILGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 20.29% 47.50%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 63.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.02% 26.80%

Sales Fees

OILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OILGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 316.74% 34.94%

OILGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OILGX Category Low Category High OILGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 18.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OILGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OILGX Category Low Category High OILGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -6.13% 1.75% 67.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OILGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

OILGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Fath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 17, 2014

8.37

8.4%

Joe Fath is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is the portfolio manager and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Growth Stock Fund. He is also a member of the portfolio management team for the US Large-Cap Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. Joe serves as a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Media & Telecommunications, Capital Opportunity and Mid-Cap Growth Funds. He joined the firm in 2002 as an analyst covering gaming, lodging, cruise lines, airlines, and air freight and logistics companies after serving as a summer intern for the firm in 2001. He was also the chief financial officer and cofounder of Broadform, Inc., a start-up educational/software company. In addition, Joe worked as director of operations analysis for Players International, a multi-jurisdictional gaming operator in the United States. He also was employed by Coopers & Lybrand as a senior associate in the Business Assurance and Financial Services Group. Joe graduated, with honors, with a B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned an M.B.A., with honors, in finance and entrepreneurial management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Joe also has earned the Certified Public Accountant accreditation.

Peter Bourbeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2017

4.65

4.7%

Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.

Margaret Vitrano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2017

4.65

4.7%

Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

