George R. Evans, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Invesco. He has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, he was the Chief Investment Officer, Equities of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (“OFI”) since January 2013; Senior Vice President, Director of Equities from October 2010 to December 2012; Director of International Equities since July 2004; and portfolio manager of OFI, which he joined in 1990. Prior to joining OFI, eorge served for three years as a Securities Analyst and Portfolio Manager in the International Equities Department at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.