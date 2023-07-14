Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$78.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.6%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the High Yield Credit Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of non-investment grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) and floating rate senior secured loans issued by corporations, partnerships, and other business entities (“High Yield Securities”). For the purposes of this Fund, High Yield Securities include, but are not limited to, traditional corporate bonds, senior loans (including senior “lite” loans) and participation interests, floating rate and non-income producing securities, such as zero coupon bonds which pay interest only at maturity, and payment in-kind bonds which pay interest in the form of additional securities. High Yield Securities are rated below the lowest investment grade category (BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”); Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or if unrated, are determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality, at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in securities that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers (such as the Fund) under Rule 144A or other exemptions of the Securities Act of 1933.
The Fund seeks to maintain an average duration of 3.5 years or less and there is no maximum duration on individual securities held by the Fund. The Fund will calculate its effective duration by using the nearest call date or maturity of its securities, whichever comes first. Duration is a measure of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up one percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4-years, the Fund’s share price would be expected to decline by 4%.
The Fund may also invest in participation interests in loans that are generally deemed High Yield Securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded securities, but will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and convertible securities. From time to time the Fund may emphasize investment in one or more particular sectors of the fixed income market.
The Sub-Adviser utilizes a bottom-up security selection process, with an emphasis on a company’s industry position, management quality, cash flow characteristics, asset protection and quality, liquidity and covenants. The Sub-Adviser generally will look for companies whose prospects are stable or improving and offer an assurance of debt repayment. The Sub-Adviser combines security and credit research in the selection process based upon its view of the business cycles, interest rate trends, yield curve analysis and sector analysis. The Sub-Adviser attempts to manage volatility and principal risk through issue, industry and quality diversification and selection of issues that are higher in the capital structure. A security will be sold when an issuer no longer meets the Sub-Adviser’s criteria for investment or when a more attractive investment is available. The Sub-Adviser attempts to mitigate interest rate risk by investing in certain High Yield Securities (also known as “junk bonds”), such as floating rate securities (including loans) and short maturity bonds, which may be less sensitive to interest rate changes.
|Period
|OHSHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|91.29%
|1 Yr
|-0.7%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|92.47%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|63.93%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|68.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OHSHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|40.56%
|2021
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|42.34%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|54.22%
|2019
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|88.24%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|18.63%
|OHSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OHSHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|78.4 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|85.71%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|2
|2736
|94.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|81.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.60%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|37.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OHSHX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.88%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|79.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|8.20%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|1.30%
|Cash
|1.93%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|69.16%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|89.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|84.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|77.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OHSHX % Rank
|Corporate
|89.22%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|80.66%
|Securitized
|8.85%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|4.62%
|Cash & Equivalents
|1.93%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|75.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|73.59%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|69.55%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|79.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OHSHX % Rank
|US
|76.09%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|77.95%
|Non US
|13.79%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|36.60%
|OHSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|36.20%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|90.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|OHSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OHSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OHSHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|41.28%
|OHSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OHSHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.92%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|38.40%
|OHSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OHSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OHSHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.72%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|33.63%
|OHSHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Barry P. Julien, CFA, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager – As part of Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative, Mr. Julien serves as lead Portfolio Manager for Lido Advisors, LLC’s (“Lido”) fixed income strategies. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Julien leads Lido’s Fixed Income Team and works with institutional and high net worth clients to determine appropriate investment objectives and risk tolerance. Mr. Julien is also Chief Investment Officer of Oakhurst Capital Management, LLC (“OCM”), a joint venture between Lido and F/m Acceleration, LLC (“F/m”), where he leads both firm’s fixed income strategies through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles, pursuant to primary advisory and sub-advisory relationships. He joined Lido Advisors in December 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. Mr. Julien served as President and Chief Investment Officer of First Western Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Julien was President and Chief Investment Officer at McKee Investment Management, and subsequently a Principal at Stonebridge Capital Management where he managed the company’s fixed income portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Ashish Shah, Portfolio Manager & Senior Credit Analyst – Mr. Shah is Portfolio Manager on Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative’s high yield and short duration investment grade strategies. He joined Lido’s Fixed Income Team in November 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. F/m has a sub-advisory relationship with Lido.] Through his tenure he has researched and invested in several industries including telecommunications, technology, media, homebuilding, and services. Previously, Mr. Shah was a Research and Strategic Planning Consultant at Sun Microsystems and a Product Manager for Escalate, an enterprise software company. Prior to that, he was at JP Morgan in the Equity Research Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
