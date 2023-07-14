Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Oakhurst Short Duration High Yield Credit Fund

mutual fund
OHSHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.6 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (FWSHX) Primary Inst (OHSHX) (FWSCX)
OHSHX (Mutual Fund)

Oakhurst Short Duration High Yield Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.6 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (FWSHX) Primary Inst (OHSHX) (FWSCX)
OHSHX (Mutual Fund)

Oakhurst Short Duration High Yield Credit Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.6 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (FWSHX) Primary Inst (OHSHX) (FWSCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oakhurst Short Duration High Yield Credit Fund

OHSHX | Fund

$8.60

$78.4 M

5.92%

$0.51

1.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$78.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oakhurst Short Duration High Yield Credit Fund

OHSHX | Fund

$8.60

$78.4 M

5.92%

$0.51

1.18%

OHSHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oakhurst Short Duration High Yield Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oakhurst
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Barry Julien

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the High Yield Credit Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of non-investment grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) and floating rate senior secured loans issued by corporations, partnerships, and other business entities (“High Yield Securities”). For the purposes of this Fund, High Yield Securities include, but are not limited to, traditional corporate bonds, senior loans (including senior “lite” loans) and participation interests, floating rate and non-income producing securities, such as zero coupon bonds which pay interest only at maturity, and payment in-kind bonds which pay interest in the form of additional securities. High Yield Securities are rated below the lowest investment grade category (BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”); Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or if unrated, are determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality, at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in securities that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers (such as the Fund) under Rule 144A or other exemptions of the Securities Act of 1933.

The Fund seeks to maintain an average duration of 3.5 years or less and there is no maximum duration on individual securities held by the Fund. The Fund will calculate its effective duration by using the nearest call date or maturity of its securities, whichever comes first. Duration is a measure of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up one percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4-years, the Fund’s share price would be expected to decline by 4%.

The Fund may also invest in participation interests in loans that are generally deemed High Yield Securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded securities, but will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and convertible securities. From time to time the Fund may emphasize investment in one or more particular sectors of the fixed income market.

The Sub-Adviser utilizes a bottom-up security selection process, with an emphasis on a company’s industry position, management quality, cash flow characteristics, asset protection and quality, liquidity and covenants. The Sub-Adviser generally will look for companies whose prospects are stable or improving and offer an assurance of debt repayment. The Sub-Adviser combines security and credit research in the selection process based upon its view of the business cycles, interest rate trends, yield curve analysis and sector analysis. The Sub-Adviser attempts to manage volatility and principal risk through issue, industry and quality diversification and selection of issues that are higher in the capital structure. A security will be sold when an issuer no longer meets the Sub-Adviser’s criteria for investment or when a more attractive investment is available. The Sub-Adviser attempts to mitigate interest rate risk by investing in certain High Yield Securities (also known as “junk bonds”), such as floating rate securities (including loans) and short maturity bonds, which may be less sensitive to interest rate changes.

Read More

OHSHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OHSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -7.1% 10.3% 91.29%
1 Yr -0.7% -9.9% 18.7% 92.47%
3 Yr -3.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 63.93%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 68.51%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OHSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -33.4% 3.6% 40.56%
2021 0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 42.34%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 54.22%
2019 1.1% -1.1% 5.1% 88.24%
2018 -1.3% -4.0% 0.1% 18.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OHSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -14.3% 7.8% 85.20%
1 Yr -0.7% -18.1% 22.2% 86.71%
3 Yr -3.1%* -11.1% 72.2% 63.75%
5 Yr -1.7%* -14.2% 37.5% 26.55%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OHSHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -33.4% 3.6% 39.09%
2021 0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 42.34%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 70.9% 54.22%
2019 2.0% -1.0% 5.1% 47.34%
2018 -0.2% -4.0% 0.2% 5.13%

NAV & Total Return History

OHSHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OHSHX Category Low Category High OHSHX % Rank
Net Assets 78.4 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 85.71%
Number of Holdings 97 2 2736 94.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 12 M -492 M 2.55 B 81.70%
Weighting of Top 10 13.60% 3.0% 100.0% 37.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Shrt-Trm Inv Treasury Instl 1.93%
  2. Stena International SA 6.12% 1.46%
  3. Dell International L.L.C. and EMC Corporation 7.12% 1.45%
  4. Icahn Enterprises, L.P. / Icahn Enterprises Finance Corporation 6.38% 1.43%
  5. Antares Holdings LP 6% 1.43%
  6. Petsmart Inc 8.88% 1.41%
  7. Brookfield Property Reit Inc/Bpr Cumulus Llc/Bpr Nimbus Llc/Ggsi Sellco Llc 1.41%
  8. NSG Holdings LLC 7.75% 1.41%
  9. Community Health Systems Incorporated 6.88% 1.40%
  10. Chobani LLC / Chobani Finance Corporation Inc 7.5% 1.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OHSHX % Rank
Bonds 		89.88% 0.00% 154.38% 79.05%
Convertible Bonds 		8.20% 0.00% 17.89% 1.30%
Cash 		1.93% -52.00% 100.00% 69.16%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 89.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 84.58%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 77.09%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OHSHX % Rank
Corporate 		89.22% 0.00% 129.69% 80.66%
Securitized 		8.85% 0.00% 97.24% 4.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.93% 0.00% 99.98% 75.18%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 73.59%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 69.55%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 79.51%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OHSHX % Rank
US 		76.09% 0.00% 150.64% 77.95%
Non US 		13.79% 0.00% 118.12% 36.60%

OHSHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OHSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.03% 18.97% 36.20%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.84% 90.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

OHSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OHSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OHSHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 1.00% 255.00% 41.28%

OHSHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OHSHX Category Low Category High OHSHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.92% 0.00% 37.22% 38.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OHSHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OHSHX Category Low Category High OHSHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.72% -2.39% 14.30% 33.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OHSHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OHSHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Barry Julien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Barry P. Julien, CFA, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager – As part of Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative, Mr. Julien serves as lead Portfolio Manager for Lido Advisors, LLC’s (“Lido”) fixed income strategies. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Julien leads Lido’s Fixed Income Team and works with institutional and high net worth clients to determine appropriate investment objectives and risk tolerance. Mr. Julien is also Chief Investment Officer of Oakhurst Capital Management, LLC (“OCM”), a joint venture between Lido and F/m Acceleration, LLC (“F/m”), where he leads both firm’s fixed income strategies through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles, pursuant to primary advisory and sub-advisory relationships. He joined Lido Advisors in December 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. Mr. Julien served as President and Chief Investment Officer of First Western Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Julien was President and Chief Investment Officer at McKee Investment Management, and subsequently a Principal at Stonebridge Capital Management where he managed the company’s fixed income portfolio.

Ashish Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Ashish Shah, Portfolio Manager & Senior Credit Analyst – Mr. Shah is Portfolio Manager on Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative’s high yield and short duration investment grade strategies. He joined Lido’s Fixed Income Team in November 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. F/m has a sub-advisory relationship with Lido.] Through his tenure he has researched and invested in several industries including telecommunications, technology, media, homebuilding, and services. Previously, Mr. Shah was a Research and Strategic Planning Consultant at Sun Microsystems and a Product Manager for Escalate, an enterprise software company. Prior to that, he was at JP Morgan in the Equity Research Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×