YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$67.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.8%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 102.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Short Duration Bond Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short duration fixed-income securities. The Fund may invest in various types of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, those issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, corporate bonds, convertible securities, bank obligations, money market securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Mortgage-backed securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as by non-governmental issuers such as commercial banks, savings and loan institutions, mortgage bankers, other private issuers, and private mortgage insurance companies. Collateralized mortgage obligations are debt obligations that pool together mortgages and separate them into short-, medium-, and long-term positions (“tranches”). Tranches pay different rates of interest depending on their maturity and anticipated cash flow.
Normally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade bonds. Investment grade bonds are rated in the four highest credit categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by at least one nationally recognized rating agency or unrated securities that the Sub-Adviser considers to be of comparable quality. In addition, up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in non-investment grade bonds (hereafter referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”).
The Fund has adopted an investment policy to concentrate its investments in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. This means the Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. From time to time the Fund may emphasize investment in other particular sectors of the fixed-income market. The Fund may also invest in thinly traded securities that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers (such as the Fund) under Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid.
The Sub-Adviser attempts to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by actively managing the Fund’s sector and industry weightings, and specific security holdings. The Sub-Adviser also actively manages the Fund’s average duration, which is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up 1 percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4 years, the Fund’s share price would be expected to decline by 4%. The larger the duration number, the greater an investment’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. In constructing the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser applies a disciplined maturity adjustment strategy that attempts to identify long-term interest rate trend patterns. If the Sub-Adviser perceives that a change in interest rates represents a long-term interest rate trend rather than a short-term swing, the Sub-Adviser will adjust the Fund’s average duration. The Fund’s average duration will depend on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of both the relative yields available on securities with differing maturities and future changes in interest rates. While the Fund may invest in securities with varying maturities, the Fund’s average duration will typically range from 90 days up to 3 years. The Fund will calculate its effective duration by using the nearest call date or maturity of its securities, whichever comes first. The Fund’s average duration will be actively monitored and adjusted based on the Sub-Adviser’s view of interest rate trends. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security based upon its assessment of interest rate trends or when more attractive opportunities become available.
|Period
|OHSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|10.23%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|65.28%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|48.35%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|73.96%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|55.80%
* Annualized
|Period
|OHSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|67.43%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|37.07%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|77.28%
|2019
|0.3%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|93.87%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|38.25%
|Period
|OHSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|66.37%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|36.89%
|2020
|0.4%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|77.28%
|2019
|0.8%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|19.54%
|2018
|0.3%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|4.57%
|OHSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OHSDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|67.4 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|90.52%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|4
|4919
|80.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.7 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|92.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.79%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|52.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OHSDX % Rank
|Bonds
|94.46%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|34.37%
|Cash
|4.51%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|39.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.02%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|84.63%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|70.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|70.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|65.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OHSDX % Rank
|Securitized
|51.76%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|9.33%
|Corporate
|37.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.23%
|Government
|6.36%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|75.65%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.51%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|48.01%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|70.81%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|82.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OHSDX % Rank
|US
|90.51%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|15.72%
|Non US
|3.95%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|91.02%
|OHSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|52.70%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|59.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|OHSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OHSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OHSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|102.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|66.34%
|OHSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OHSDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.67%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|24.70%
|OHSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OHSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OHSDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.51%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|30.39%
|OHSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2013
9.1
9.1%
Barry P. Julien, CFA, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager – As part of Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative, Mr. Julien serves as lead Portfolio Manager for Lido Advisors, LLC’s (“Lido”) fixed income strategies. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Julien leads Lido’s Fixed Income Team and works with institutional and high net worth clients to determine appropriate investment objectives and risk tolerance. Mr. Julien is also Chief Investment Officer of Oakhurst Capital Management, LLC (“OCM”), a joint venture between Lido and F/m Acceleration, LLC (“F/m”), where he leads both firm’s fixed income strategies through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles, pursuant to primary advisory and sub-advisory relationships. He joined Lido Advisors in December 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. Mr. Julien served as President and Chief Investment Officer of First Western Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Julien was President and Chief Investment Officer at McKee Investment Management, and subsequently a Principal at Stonebridge Capital Management where he managed the company’s fixed income portfolio.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Ashish Shah, Portfolio Manager & Senior Credit Analyst – Mr. Shah is Portfolio Manager on Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative’s high yield and short duration investment grade strategies. He joined Lido’s Fixed Income Team in November 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. F/m has a sub-advisory relationship with Lido.] Through his tenure he has researched and invested in several industries including telecommunications, technology, media, homebuilding, and services. Previously, Mr. Shah was a Research and Strategic Planning Consultant at Sun Microsystems and a Product Manager for Escalate, an enterprise software company. Prior to that, he was at JP Morgan in the Equity Research Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
