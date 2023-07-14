The Short Duration Bond Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short duration fixed-income securities. The Fund may invest in various types of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, those issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, corporate bonds, convertible securities, bank obligations, money market securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Mortgage-backed securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as by non-governmental issuers such as commercial banks, savings and loan institutions, mortgage bankers, other private issuers, and private mortgage insurance companies. Collateralized mortgage obligations are debt obligations that pool together mortgages and separate them into short-, medium-, and long-term positions (“tranches”). Tranches pay different rates of interest depending on their maturity and anticipated cash flow.

Normally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade bonds. Investment grade bonds are rated in the four highest credit categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by at least one nationally recognized rating agency or unrated securities that the Sub-Adviser considers to be of comparable quality. In addition, up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in non-investment grade bonds (hereafter referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”).

The Fund has adopted an investment policy to concentrate its investments in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. This means the Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. From time to time the Fund may emphasize investment in other particular sectors of the fixed-income market. The Fund may also invest in thinly traded securities that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers (such as the Fund) under Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid.

The Sub-Adviser attempts to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by actively managing the Fund’s sector and industry weightings, and specific security holdings. The Sub-Adviser also actively manages the Fund’s average duration, which is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up 1 percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4 years, the Fund’s share price would be expected to decline by 4%. The larger the duration number, the greater an investment’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. In constructing the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser applies a disciplined maturity adjustment strategy that attempts to identify long-term interest rate trend patterns. If the Sub-Adviser perceives that a change in interest rates represents a long-term interest rate trend rather than a short-term swing, the Sub-Adviser will adjust the Fund’s average duration. The Fund’s average duration will depend on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of both the relative yields available on securities with differing maturities and future changes in interest rates. While the Fund may invest in securities with varying maturities, the Fund’s average duration will typically range from 90 days up to 3 years. The Fund will calculate its effective duration by using the nearest call date or maturity of its securities, whichever comes first. The Fund’s average duration will be actively monitored and adjusted based on the Sub-Adviser’s view of interest rate trends. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security based upon its assessment of interest rate trends or when more attractive opportunities become available.