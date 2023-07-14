Home
Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
OHFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.66 -0.03 -0.35%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (OHFIX) Primary Inst (FWFIX) (FWFAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$120 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OHFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oakhurst
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Barry Julien

Fund Description

The Fixed Income Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of total return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade fixed-income securities that F/m Investments, LLC, d/b/a Oakhurst Capital Advisors (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes offer the potential for capital appreciation and current income. Total return for the Fund will consist of income, dividends and capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in various types of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, those issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, corporate bonds, convertible securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Mortgage-backed securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as by non-governmental issuers such as commercial banks, savings and loan institutions, mortgage bankers, other private issuers, and private mortgage insurance companies. Collateralized mortgage obligations are debt obligations that pool together mortgages and separate them into short-, medium-, and long-term positions (“tranches”). Tranches pay different rates of interest depending on their maturity and anticipated cash flow.

Normally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed-income securities. Investment grade fixed-income securities are rated in the four highest credit categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by at least one nationally recognized rating agency or unrated securities that the Sub-Adviser considers to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-investment grade fixed income securities (hereafter referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”).

The Fund has adopted an investment policy to concentrate its investments in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. This means the Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. From time to time the Fund may emphasize investment in other particular sectors of the fixed income market. The Fund may also invest in thinly traded securities that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers (such as the Fund) under Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid.

The Sub-Adviser attempts to maximize the Fund’s total return by actively managing the Fund’s average maturity, sector weightings, and specific security holdings. The Sub-Adviser also actively manages the Fund’s average duration, which is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up 1 percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4 years, the Fund’s share price would be expected to decline by 4%. The larger the duration number, the greater an investment’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. In constructing the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser applies a disciplined maturity adjustment strategy that attempts to identify long-term interest rate trend patterns. If the Sub-Adviser perceives that a change in interest rates represents a long-term interest rate trend rather than a short-term swing, the Sub-Adviser will adjust the Fund’s average maturity. The Fund’s average maturity will depend on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of both the relative yields available on securities with differing maturities and future changes in interest rates. While the Sub-Adviser may take advantage of the entire range of fixed-income maturities, the Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity, which is the average of all the current maturities of the bonds held in the Fund, will generally range from 90 days up to 10 years. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity will be actively monitored and adjusted based on the Sub-Adviser’s view of interest rate trends. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security based upon its assessment of interest rate trends or when more attractive opportunities become available.

Read More

OHFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -4.3% 4.5% 18.62%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 26.27%
3 Yr -5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 23.38%
5 Yr -2.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 40.29%
10 Yr -1.2%* -7.4% 12.7% 32.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 131.9% 16.70%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 54.86%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 55.07%
2019 1.1% -0.4% 5.8% 80.61%
2018 -0.5% -2.2% 3.3% 14.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -15.5% 4.5% 19.20%
1 Yr -3.5% -16.1% 162.7% 22.64%
3 Yr -5.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 23.01%
5 Yr -1.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 16.95%
10 Yr 0.7%* -7.4% 13.4% 8.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OHFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -34.7% 131.9% 16.80%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 54.76%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 55.07%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 28.00%
2018 0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 3.75%

NAV & Total Return History

OHFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OHFIX Category Low Category High OHFIX % Rank
Net Assets 120 M 2.88 M 287 B 87.37%
Number of Holdings 193 1 17234 85.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.6 M -106 M 27.6 B 87.33%
Weighting of Top 10 19.89% 3.7% 123.9% 65.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 2.375% 3.88%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 2.5% 2.59%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 3% 2.46%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 2.88% 2.28%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 5.25% 2.09%
  6. Government National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.75%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 1.73%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 1.70%
  9. Government National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.69%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 1.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OHFIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.80% 3.97% 268.18% 29.22%
Cash 		1.40% -181.13% 95.99% 64.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.80% 0.00% 7.93% 72.76%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 55.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 57.90%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 39.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OHFIX % Rank
Securitized 		44.99% 0.00% 98.40% 15.71%
Corporate 		32.99% 0.00% 100.00% 42.86%
Government 		20.44% 0.00% 86.23% 60.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.40% 0.00% 95.99% 83.05%
Municipal 		0.19% 0.00% 100.00% 60.10%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 57.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OHFIX % Rank
US 		92.73% 3.63% 210.09% 19.05%
Non US 		5.07% -6.54% 58.09% 78.67%

OHFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 20.64% 39.42%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.76% 87.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

OHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OHFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 2.00% 493.39% 20.00%

OHFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OHFIX Category Low Category High OHFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.30% 0.00% 10.82% 55.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OHFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OHFIX Category Low Category High OHFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.45% -1.28% 8.97% 66.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OHFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OHFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Barry Julien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2012

9.58

9.6%

Barry P. Julien, CFA, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager – As part of Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative, Mr. Julien serves as lead Portfolio Manager for Lido Advisors, LLC’s (“Lido”) fixed income strategies. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Julien leads Lido’s Fixed Income Team and works with institutional and high net worth clients to determine appropriate investment objectives and risk tolerance. Mr. Julien is also Chief Investment Officer of Oakhurst Capital Management, LLC (“OCM”), a joint venture between Lido and F/m Acceleration, LLC (“F/m”), where he leads both firm’s fixed income strategies through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles, pursuant to primary advisory and sub-advisory relationships. He joined Lido Advisors in December 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. Mr. Julien served as President and Chief Investment Officer of First Western Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Julien was President and Chief Investment Officer at McKee Investment Management, and subsequently a Principal at Stonebridge Capital Management where he managed the company’s fixed income portfolio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

