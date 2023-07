Robert Manning, Executive Director, is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Currency & Commodities (GFICC) group for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Based in Columbus, he is a portfolio manager and is responsible for managing investments consistent with the unique requirements of insurance industry clients. Previously, he was a member of the Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group that supports Mid-Institutional Portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Robert was a mortgage banking specialist at Ohio Savings Bank. He holds a B.S. in business management from Wittenberg University, an M.B.A. from The Ohio State University and is a CFA charterholder.