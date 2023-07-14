Sustainable advantages

​

Stock trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value

​

In constructing the overall portfolio of investments for the Fund, the Adviser actively considers the risk of loss that can occur as a result of unpredictable market events and seeks to construct a portfolio that is appropriately diversified across various countries and sectors. The Adviser also carefully monitors developments on both the company level and global macro level to seek to identify circumstances that could cause the risk in the portfolio to increase beyond desired levels. Furthermore, the Adviser considers a company’s sustainable competitive advantages, such as strong market position, industry growth potential, or positive cash flow generation across diversified geographies and industries. As described more fully below, the Adviser integrates environmental, social, and governance factors into its investment process and as part of its overall portfolio decision making process.

The Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund’s investment in a portfolio security if the Adviser detects a less appealing risk/reward profile for the company, price appreciation in the company’s stock resulting in overvaluation, deceleration of the company’s revenue or earnings growth, deterioration in the company’s business, or issues developing with company management.

The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes.

Oaktree seeks to be a socially responsible investor and takes account of environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) considerations as part of its investment process. In September 2019, Oaktree became a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”). Consistent with PRI principles, Oaktree tracks its engagement and analysis with issuers over time to allow it to identify corporate progress or specific areas that need improvement. By recording these company interactions, Oaktree creates a journal of record that allows it to ensure that management teams are held accountable for their progress. Moreover, the Adviser intends to invest in companies that continually improve ESG practices through clearly identified, expected changes while avoiding management teams and companies that it deems to have deteriorating ESG fundamentals. Oaktree embeds ESG considerations throughout its investment process and tailors those considerations to asset classes, as appropriate. Each Oaktree investment strategy must have supplemental ESG policies or guidelines that provide additional ESG detail and commitments tailored to its specific strategy. These strategy-specific policies should address the following areas: (i) incorporation and documentation of ESG analysis during the due diligence process and investment decision; (ii) use of third-party advisors where additional expertise is required; (iii)

when appropriate, engagement with portfolio companies on enhancement of their ESG practices; (iv) the ongoing monitoring of ESG issues for portfolio companies and investments; and (v) reporting on ESG efforts to clients. We believe that the tenets of the PRI are well-aligned with Oaktree’s mission of delivering superior investment results with risk under control, and complementary to — not in conflict with — our investment philosophy. Our adoption of the PRI reflects broad-based support for investing with a sensitivity to environmental, social and corporate governance considerations, which we have done since the firm’s inception. Oaktree’s formal Socially Responsible Investment (“SRI”) policy was first adopted and published in 2014, and since then we have continued to refine our approach. Oaktree’s mission is to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to its investors, and the firm recognizes that ESG issues can directly impact investment performance. Accordingly, Oaktree’s investment team follows Oaktree’s policy on SRI and regularly assesses ESG-related factors as part of the team’s investment process in a manner it believes is consistent with its fiduciary obligations to maximize profits for its funds and accounts.

In evaluating an existing or prospective investment, Oaktree’s investment team generally seeks to (a) identify ESG issues that may affect the investment, (b) analyze the relative importance of, and risk posed by, any identified ESG issue, (c) consider the costs and benefits of potential remedial measures, and (d) assess our ability to influence change. Based on the foregoing analysis, we may seek to foster change in some circumstances or even forgo investments in others. Oaktree’s investment team seeks to advance ESG practices through the interactions of its investment professionals with the management of existing and prospective companies and their advisors. Oaktree seeks to ensure that company management appreciates the financial ramifications of ethical issues and has the benefit of Oaktree’s insight with respect to the approaches being taken across a wide variety of industries and companies. In evaluating an existing or prospective investment, however, ESG is just one of several factors that is considered when making investments on behalf of the Fund. In addition, ESG is not weighted more heavily than other considerations, and the Fund could invest in a company even if such company scores poorly when any applicable ESG factors are considered.