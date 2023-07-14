Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oaktree Emerging Markets Equity Fund

OEQIX | Fund

$7.99

$78.6 M

2.47%

$0.20

6.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.5%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$78.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OEQIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oaktree Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oaktree Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    9731320
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Janet Wang

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, of emerging market companies (the “80% Policy”). The Fund invests in the securities of companies that the Adviser believes have been undervalued in the market relative to their ability to generate strong cash flows and attractive returns on capital, which may include securities of small- or mid-capitalization companies. The Fund may also invest in securities of companies denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies, such as the Euro.
The Adviser considers emerging market companies to be those companies that are located in, or economically tied to, emerging market countries or that maintain securities that principally trade on exchanges located in emerging market countries. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser primarily looks to the emerging market countries that comprise the MSCI Emerging Markets (ND) Index as the investable universe from which emerging market companies may be included in the Fund’s portfolio and are located in, or economically tied to, such emerging market countries or that maintain securities that principally trade on exchanges located in such emerging market countries. In limited circumstances, the Fund may also invest in other countries with similar
characteristics to those included in the MSCI Emerging Markets (ND) Index. As of March 31, 2022, the MSCI Emerging Markets (ND) Index includes the following 24 emerging market countries: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.
The Adviser believes that the long-term investment opportunities in emerging markets are favorable compared to those available in more developed markets and that the opportunity for bottom-up managers with experience in undervalued situations will be significant due in part to the high rate of change in, and the volatility of, the emerging markets. While there are numerous risks in the emerging markets that are not equally prevalent in more developed markets, the Adviser’s goal is to manage the risks and seeks to earn a more-than commensurate return for bearing such risks.
The Adviser uses proprietary, fundamental research to identify companies with solid businesses for investment that it believes have an intrinsic value that is higher than the company’s value as determined by its current stock price. When selecting individual companies for investment, the Adviser normally looks for:
Sound management
Quality business model
Positive cash flow generation
Strong market position
Industry growth potential
Sustainable advantages
Stock trading at a significant discount to intrinsic value
In constructing the overall portfolio of investments for the Fund, the Adviser actively considers the risk of loss that can occur as a result of unpredictable market events and seeks to construct a portfolio that is appropriately diversified across various countries and sectors. The Adviser also carefully monitors developments on both the company level and global macro level to seek to identify circumstances that could cause the risk in the portfolio to increase beyond desired levels. Furthermore, the Adviser considers a company’s sustainable competitive advantages, such as strong market position, industry growth potential, or positive cash flow generation across diversified geographies and industries. As described more fully below, the Adviser integrates environmental, social, and governance factors into its investment process and as part of its overall portfolio decision making process.
The Adviser may sell or reduce the Fund’s investment in a portfolio security if the Adviser detects a less appealing risk/reward profile for the company, price appreciation in the company’s stock resulting in overvaluation, deceleration of the company’s revenue or earnings growth, deterioration in the company’s business, or issues developing with company management.
The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any such changes.
Oaktree seeks to be a socially responsible investor and takes account of environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) considerations as part of its investment process. In September 2019, Oaktree became a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”). Consistent with PRI principles, Oaktree tracks its engagement and analysis with issuers over time to allow it to identify corporate progress or specific areas that need improvement. By recording these company interactions, Oaktree creates a journal of record that allows it to ensure that management teams are held accountable for their progress. Moreover, the Adviser intends to invest in companies that continually improve ESG practices through clearly identified, expected changes while avoiding management teams and companies that it deems to have deteriorating ESG fundamentals. Oaktree embeds ESG considerations throughout its investment process and tailors those considerations to asset classes, as appropriate. Each Oaktree investment strategy must have supplemental ESG policies or guidelines that provide additional ESG detail and commitments tailored to its specific strategy. These strategy-specific policies should address the following areas: (i) incorporation and documentation of ESG analysis during the due diligence process and investment decision; (ii) use of third-party advisors where additional expertise is required; (iii)
when appropriate, engagement with portfolio companies on enhancement of their ESG practices; (iv) the ongoing monitoring of ESG issues for portfolio companies and investments; and (v) reporting on ESG efforts to clients. We believe that the tenets of the PRI are well-aligned with Oaktree’s mission of delivering superior investment results with risk under control, and complementary to — not in conflict with — our investment philosophy. Our adoption of the PRI reflects broad-based support for investing with a sensitivity to environmental, social and corporate governance considerations, which we have done since the firm’s inception. Oaktree’s formal Socially Responsible Investment (“SRI”) policy was first adopted and published in 2014, and since then we have continued to refine our approach. Oaktree’s mission is to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to its investors, and the firm recognizes that ESG issues can directly impact investment performance. Accordingly, Oaktree’s investment team follows Oaktree’s policy on SRI and regularly assesses ESG-related factors as part of the team’s investment process in a manner it believes is consistent with its fiduciary obligations to maximize profits for its funds and accounts.
In evaluating an existing or prospective investment, Oaktree’s investment team generally seeks to (a) identify ESG issues that may affect the investment, (b) analyze the relative importance of, and risk posed by, any identified ESG issue, (c) consider the costs and benefits of potential remedial measures, and (d) assess our ability to influence change. Based on the foregoing analysis, we may seek to foster change in some circumstances or even forgo investments in others. Oaktree’s investment team seeks to advance ESG practices through the interactions of its investment professionals with the management of existing and prospective companies and their advisors. Oaktree seeks to ensure that company management appreciates the financial ramifications of ethical issues and has the benefit of Oaktree’s insight with respect to the approaches being taken across a wide variety of industries and companies. In evaluating an existing or prospective investment, however, ESG is just one of several factors that is considered when making investments on behalf of the Fund. In addition, ESG is not weighted more heavily than other considerations, and the Fund could invest in a company even if such company scores poorly when any applicable ESG factors are considered.
Read More

OEQIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -11.0% 30.2% 82.21%
1 Yr 12.9% -12.7% 29.2% 26.24%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 12.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -50.1% 7.2% 7.76%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.5% -30.3% 30.2% 78.60%
1 Yr 12.9% -48.9% 29.2% 23.38%
3 Yr N/A* -16.3% 12.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OEQIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -50.1% 7.2% 7.63%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OEQIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OEQIX Category Low Category High OEQIX % Rank
Net Assets 78.6 M 717 K 102 B 75.95%
Number of Holdings 64 10 6734 78.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.27 M 340 K 19.3 B 85.64%
Weighting of Top 10 33.65% 2.8% 71.7% 50.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 6.13%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OEQIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.11% 0.90% 110.97% 75.38%
Cash 		3.01% -23.67% 20.19% 41.42%
Preferred Stocks 		1.88% 0.00% 6.07% 3.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 71.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 70.19%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 73.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OEQIX % Rank
Basic Materials 		26.07% 0.00% 30.03% 0.38%
Financial Services 		23.45% 0.00% 48.86% 36.62%
Industrials 		15.28% 0.00% 43.53% 6.53%
Technology 		14.55% 0.00% 47.50% 88.22%
Energy 		7.22% 0.00% 24.80% 13.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.29% 0.00% 48.94% 94.49%
Consumer Defense 		2.88% 0.00% 28.13% 91.29%
Communication Services 		2.13% 0.00% 39.29% 95.90%
Healthcare 		1.99% 0.00% 93.26% 80.28%
Utilities 		0.12% 0.00% 39.12% 67.99%
Real Estate 		0.01% 0.00% 17.15% 84.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OEQIX % Rank
Non US 		92.34% -4.71% 112.57% 75.10%
US 		2.77% -1.60% 104.72% 20.33%

OEQIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.31% 0.03% 41.06% 2.90%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 55.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

OEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OEQIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 190.00% 53.38%

OEQIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OEQIX Category Low Category High OEQIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 12.61% 13.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OEQIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OEQIX Category Low Category High OEQIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.73% -1.98% 17.62% 7.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OEQIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OEQIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Janet Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ms. Wang is a managing director and a co-portfolio manager for Oaktree’s Emerging Markets Equity strategy. She has covered a range of sectors at Oaktree including energy, cement, chemicals, consumer and utilities. Ms. Wang also contributed to the development of the Emerging Markets Equity team’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) process and is a longtime member of Oaktree’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Awareness team, having co-led the group from 2017 to 2019. Before joining Oaktree in 2002, Ms. Wang worked for ABN Amro Asia as a research assistant, covering the building materials and airline sectors. Prior thereto, she worked for Evergreen Funds in the Institutional Services department where she served as an institutional services representative. Ms. Wang holds a B.S. degree in finance and marketing from Boston College and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from Columbia Business School. She is fluent in Mandarin.

Frank Carroll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Prior to joining Oaktree in 1999, Mr. Carroll was the head of trading for Columbus Advisors LLC, where he worked for two years. Mr. Carroll was previously the Head Trader for Latin American Fixed Income at Banco Santander and Bankers Trust. For six years prior to joining Bankers Trust, Mr. Carroll was an emerging markets trader for Salomon Brothers Inc. He received a B.A. degree in history from Fairfield University. Mr. Carroll is currently the co-chair of Oaktree’s ESG Governance Committee, Chairman of Fairfield’s Board of Trustees as well as a Trustee at Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

