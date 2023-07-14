Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
7.5%
1 yr return
12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$78.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.7%
Expense Ratio 6.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OEQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|82.21%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|26.24%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|OEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|78.6 M
|717 K
|102 B
|75.95%
|Number of Holdings
|64
|10
|6734
|78.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.27 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|85.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.65%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|50.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.11%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|75.38%
|Cash
|3.01%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|41.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.88%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|3.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|71.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|70.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|73.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEQIX % Rank
|Basic Materials
|26.07%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|0.38%
|Financial Services
|23.45%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|36.62%
|Industrials
|15.28%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|6.53%
|Technology
|14.55%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|88.22%
|Energy
|7.22%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|13.44%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.29%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|94.49%
|Consumer Defense
|2.88%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|91.29%
|Communication Services
|2.13%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|95.90%
|Healthcare
|1.99%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|80.28%
|Utilities
|0.12%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|67.99%
|Real Estate
|0.01%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|84.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OEQIX % Rank
|Non US
|92.34%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|75.10%
|US
|2.77%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|20.33%
|OEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|6.31%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|2.90%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|55.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|OEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OEQIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|53.38%
|OEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.47%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|13.53%
|OEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OEQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.73%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|7.78%
|OEQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Ms. Wang is a managing director and a co-portfolio manager for Oaktree’s Emerging Markets Equity strategy. She has covered a range of sectors at Oaktree including energy, cement, chemicals, consumer and utilities. Ms. Wang also contributed to the development of the Emerging Markets Equity team’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) process and is a longtime member of Oaktree’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Awareness team, having co-led the group from 2017 to 2019. Before joining Oaktree in 2002, Ms. Wang worked for ABN Amro Asia as a research assistant, covering the building materials and airline sectors. Prior thereto, she worked for Evergreen Funds in the Institutional Services department where she served as an institutional services representative. Ms. Wang holds a B.S. degree in finance and marketing from Boston College and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from Columbia Business School. She is fluent in Mandarin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Prior to joining Oaktree in 1999, Mr. Carroll was the head of trading for Columbus Advisors LLC, where he worked for two years. Mr. Carroll was previously the Head Trader for Latin American Fixed Income at Banco Santander and Bankers Trust. For six years prior to joining Bankers Trust, Mr. Carroll was an emerging markets trader for Salomon Brothers Inc. He received a B.A. degree in history from Fairfield University. Mr. Carroll is currently the co-chair of Oaktree’s ESG Governance Committee, Chairman of Fairfield’s Board of Trustees as well as a Trustee at Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
