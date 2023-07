Mr. Leverenz has been a Director of Emerging Markets Equities Oppenheimer since January 2013, a Senior Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since November 2009 and was a Vice President of Oppenheimer from July 2004 to October 2009. Mr. Leverenz was the Head of Research in Taiwan and Director of Pan-Asian Technology Research for Goldman Sachs from 2002 to 2004. He was an Analyst and Head of Equity Research in Taiwan for Barclays de Zoete Wedd (now Credit Suisse) from 1993 to 1995 and from 1997 to 2000, respectively. He was a portfolio manager at Martin Currie Investment Management from 1995 to 1997.