Mr. Karsh is Oaktree’s Co-Chairman and one of the firm’s co-founders. He also is Chief Investment Officer and serves as portfolio manager for Oaktree’s Distressed Opportunities, Value Opportunities and Multi-Strategy Credit strategies. Prior to co-founding Oaktree, Mr. Karsh was a managing director of TCW Asset Management Company, and the portfolio manager of the Special Credits Funds from 1988 until 1995. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Karsh worked as Assistant to the Chairman of SunAmerica, Inc. Prior to that, he was an attorney with the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers. Before working at O’Melveny & Myers, Mr. Karsh clerked for the Honorable Anthony M. Kennedy, then of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and presently Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Mr. Karsh holds an A.B. degree in economics summa cum laude from Duke University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to earn a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served as Notes Editor of the Virginia Law Review and was a member of the Order of the Coif. Mr. Karsh is Chairman of the Board of Tribune Media Company and serves on the boards of a number of privately held companies. He is a member of the investment committee of the Broad Foundations. Mr. Karsh is Trustee Emeritus of Duke University, having served as Trustee from 2003 to 2015, and as Chairman of the Board of DUMAC, LLC, the entity that managed Duke’s endowment, from 2005 to 2014.