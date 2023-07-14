Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Oaktree Diversified Income Fund Inc

mutual fund
ODIDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.84 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
D (ODIDX) Primary
ODIDX (Mutual Fund)

Oaktree Diversified Income Fund Inc

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.84 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
D (ODIDX) Primary
ODIDX (Mutual Fund)

Oaktree Diversified Income Fund Inc

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.84 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
D (ODIDX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oaktree Diversified Income Fund Inc

ODIDX | Fund

$8.84

-

8.44%

$0.75

5.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oaktree Diversified Income Fund Inc

ODIDX | Fund

$8.84

-

8.44%

$0.75

5.55%

ODIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oaktree Diversified Income Fund Inc
  • Fund Family Name
    Oaktree Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    15221806
  • Share Class
    D
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Karsh

Fund Description

ODIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ODIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -4.3% 4.5% 1.34%
1 Yr 1.8% -16.1% 162.7% 0.48%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ODIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ODIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -15.5% 4.5% 1.34%
1 Yr 1.8% -16.1% 162.7% 0.38%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ODIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ODIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ODIDX Category Low Category High ODIDX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 2.88 M 287 B N/A
Number of Holdings N/A 1 17234 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -106 M 27.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 3.7% 123.9% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ODIDX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% N/A
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -181.13% 95.99% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 3.97% 268.18% N/A

ODIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ODIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.55% 0.01% 20.64% 0.71%
Management Fee 1.76% 0.00% 1.76% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ODIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ODIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 57.89%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ODIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 0.22%

ODIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ODIDX Category Low Category High ODIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.44% 0.00% 10.82% 25.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ODIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ODIDX Category Low Category High ODIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.51% -1.28% 8.97% 63.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ODIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ODIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Karsh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Karsh is Oaktree’s Co-Chairman and one of the firm’s co-founders. He also is Chief Investment Officer and serves as portfolio manager for Oaktree’s Distressed Opportunities, Value Opportunities and Multi-Strategy Credit strategies. Prior to co-founding Oaktree, Mr. Karsh was a managing director of TCW Asset Management Company, and the portfolio manager of the Special Credits Funds from 1988 until 1995. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Karsh worked as Assistant to the Chairman of SunAmerica, Inc. Prior to that, he was an attorney with the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers. Before working at O’Melveny & Myers, Mr. Karsh clerked for the Honorable Anthony M. Kennedy, then of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and presently Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Mr. Karsh holds an A.B. degree in economics summa cum laude from Duke University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to earn a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served as Notes Editor of the Virginia Law Review and was a member of the Order of the Coif. Mr. Karsh is Chairman of the Board of Tribune Media Company and serves on the boards of a number of privately held companies. He is a member of the investment committee of the Broad Foundations. Mr. Karsh is Trustee Emeritus of Duke University, having served as Trustee from 2003 to 2015, and as Chairman of the Board of DUMAC, LLC, the entity that managed Duke’s endowment, from 2005 to 2014.

David Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Rosenberg joined Oaktree in 2004 following graduation from the University of Southern California with an M.B.A in business administration. Before attending graduate school, Mr. Rosenberg served as an associate in the Franchise Systems Finance Group at JP Morgan. Mr. Rosenberg also holds an M.P.A. in professional accounting with a concentration in finance and a B.A. degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

Armen Panossian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Panossian joined Oaktree in 2007 as a senior member of its Distressed Debt investment team where he contributed to the analysis and portfolio construction of its funds. In 2014, he joined the U.S. Senior Loan team to assume co-portfolio management responsibilities and lead the development of Oaktree’s CLO business. Mr. Panossian joined Oaktree from Pequot Capital Management, where he worked on their distressed debt strategy. Mr. Panossian received a B.A. degree in economics with honors and distinction from Stanford University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He then went on to receive an M.S. degree in health service research from Stanford Medical School and J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School. He is a member of the State Bar of California.

Wayne Dahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Mr. Dahl is a managing director and Oaktree’s Investment Risk Officer. Mr. Dahl joined Oaktree in 2016 from Prosiris Capital Management in New York, where he was the Chief Risk Officer. Prior thereto, Mr. Dahl was Head of Risk Management for Canyon Capital Advisors in Los Angeles for nine years where he developed, implemented and managed the firm’s risk measurement and reporting systems across all investment strategies. Mr. Dahl began his career at Rumson Capital in quantitative research and development focused on the convertible arbitrage strategy. He received his B.A. degree in economics with a minor in mathematics from Brigham Young University and his Master of Science in Mathematics in Finance degree from New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Science.

Danielle Poli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Danielle Poli is a managing director and co-portfolio manager for the Oaktree Diversified Income Fund. Since joining Oaktree in 2014, she has led the expansion of the firm’s multi-strategy credit offerings including the firm’s flagship Global Credit strategy for which she is a senior specialist and member of the Investment Committee. In addition, Ms. Poli oversees product management activities globally across Credit, Private Equity, Real Assets and Listed Equities, in her role as Head of Oaktree’s Product Specialist Group. Prior to joining Oaktree, Ms. Poli earned her MBA at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where she was the recipient of the Laurence and Lori Fink Investment Management Fellowship and an intern at Oaktree in 2013. Prior experience includes four years at PAAMCO KKR Prisma (formerly PAAMCO) where Ms. Poli helped manage hedge fund portfolios for institutional clients. Ms. Poli holds a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and is a CAIA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×