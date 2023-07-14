Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|ODIDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|1.34%
|1 Yr
|1.8%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|0.48%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ODIDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|ODIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ODIDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|2.88 M
|287 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|1
|17234
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|3.7%
|123.9%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ODIDX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|N/A
|ODIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.55%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|0.71%
|Management Fee
|1.76%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|ODIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ODIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|57.89%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ODIDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|0.22%
|ODIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ODIDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.44%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|25.73%
|ODIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ODIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ODIDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.51%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|63.01%
|ODIDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Mr. Karsh is Oaktree’s Co-Chairman and one of the firm’s co-founders. He also is Chief Investment Officer and serves as portfolio manager for Oaktree’s Distressed Opportunities, Value Opportunities and Multi-Strategy Credit strategies. Prior to co-founding Oaktree, Mr. Karsh was a managing director of TCW Asset Management Company, and the portfolio manager of the Special Credits Funds from 1988 until 1995. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Karsh worked as Assistant to the Chairman of SunAmerica, Inc. Prior to that, he was an attorney with the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers. Before working at O’Melveny & Myers, Mr. Karsh clerked for the Honorable Anthony M. Kennedy, then of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit and presently Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Mr. Karsh holds an A.B. degree in economics summa cum laude from Duke University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He went on to earn a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served as Notes Editor of the Virginia Law Review and was a member of the Order of the Coif. Mr. Karsh is Chairman of the Board of Tribune Media Company and serves on the boards of a number of privately held companies. He is a member of the investment committee of the Broad Foundations. Mr. Karsh is Trustee Emeritus of Duke University, having served as Trustee from 2003 to 2015, and as Chairman of the Board of DUMAC, LLC, the entity that managed Duke’s endowment, from 2005 to 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Mr. Rosenberg joined Oaktree in 2004 following graduation from the University of Southern California with an M.B.A in business administration. Before attending graduate school, Mr. Rosenberg served as an associate in the Franchise Systems Finance Group at JP Morgan. Mr. Rosenberg also holds an M.P.A. in professional accounting with a concentration in finance and a B.A. degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Mr. Panossian joined Oaktree in 2007 as a senior member of its Distressed Debt investment team where he contributed to the analysis and portfolio construction of its funds. In 2014, he joined the U.S. Senior Loan team to assume co-portfolio management responsibilities and lead the development of Oaktree’s CLO business. Mr. Panossian joined Oaktree from Pequot Capital Management, where he worked on their distressed debt strategy. Mr. Panossian received a B.A. degree in economics with honors and distinction from Stanford University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He then went on to receive an M.S. degree in health service research from Stanford Medical School and J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School. He is a member of the State Bar of California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Mr. Dahl is a managing director and Oaktree’s Investment Risk Officer. Mr. Dahl joined Oaktree in 2016 from Prosiris Capital Management in New York, where he was the Chief Risk Officer. Prior thereto, Mr. Dahl was Head of Risk Management for Canyon Capital Advisors in Los Angeles for nine years where he developed, implemented and managed the firm’s risk measurement and reporting systems across all investment strategies. Mr. Dahl began his career at Rumson Capital in quantitative research and development focused on the convertible arbitrage strategy. He received his B.A. degree in economics with a minor in mathematics from Brigham Young University and his Master of Science in Mathematics in Finance degree from New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Science.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Danielle Poli is a managing director and co-portfolio manager for the Oaktree Diversified Income Fund. Since joining Oaktree in 2014, she has led the expansion of the firm’s multi-strategy credit offerings including the firm’s flagship Global Credit strategy for which she is a senior specialist and member of the Investment Committee. In addition, Ms. Poli oversees product management activities globally across Credit, Private Equity, Real Assets and Listed Equities, in her role as Head of Oaktree’s Product Specialist Group. Prior to joining Oaktree, Ms. Poli earned her MBA at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where she was the recipient of the Laurence and Lori Fink Investment Management Fellowship and an intern at Oaktree in 2013. Prior experience includes four years at PAAMCO KKR Prisma (formerly PAAMCO) where Ms. Poli helped manage hedge fund portfolios for institutional clients. Ms. Poli holds a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and is a CAIA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
