Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations generally within the ranges of the Russell 2000 Growth Total Return Index at the time of purchase. As of August 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Growth Total Return Index was between $17 million and $10.7 billion. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock. While the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers, it may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including those in emerging markets, in keeping with the Fund’s investment objective investments in such foreign issuers is not expected to exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund follows an investing style that favors growth investments.

The Fund’s sub-adviser, Advisory Research, Inc. (“ARI” or a “Sub-Adviser”) uses a multi-discipline investment process that combines fundamental and technical analysis with a thematic overlay to define attractive investment opportunities. The Adviser’s investment research focuses on companies demonstrating strong or improving investment fundamentals that can generate substantial earnings growth, typically due to a competitive advantage or thematic economic force that creates favorable conditions. The investment process integrates fundamental valuation into a framework of additional perspectives to determine the attractiveness of a stock. These other perspectives include thematic positioning and timeliness, management quality, technical analysis and business quality.