Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
4.3%
1 yr return
-3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.5%
Net Assets
$754 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.5%
Expense Ratio 2.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small- and mid-market capitalization companies (80% policy). This policy may be changed only upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of this Fund, small-market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index, and mid-market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell Midcap® Value Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 2000 Value Index had a market capitalization range between $10.0 million and $10.279 billion, and the Russell Midcap Value Index had a market capitalization range between $328.0 million and $44.235 billion. The market capitalization ranges for these indices will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is based on its current market capitalization or its market capitalization at the time of the Fund’s investment. Companies whose market capitalization no longer meets the respective definition above after purchase continue to be considered either small- or mid-capitalization companies, as applicable, for purposes of this 80% policy. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell® is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.
The Fund intends to invest primarily in common stocks of US companies, but it may also invest in other securities that a sub-advisor believes provide opportunities for capital growth, such as preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including American depositary receipts (ADRs) and other depositary receipts and shares; derivatives, including futures and options; and fixed income securities, including those rated below investment grade.
The Fund’s manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), has selected LSV Asset Management (LSV) and Cardinal Capital Management, L.L.C. (Cardinal) to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisors. Each sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager may change the allocation at any time. The relative values of each sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. Each sub-advisor selects investments for its portion of the Fund based on its own investment style and strategy.
In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, LSV uses a quantitative investment model to make investment decisions for its sleeve of the Fund. LSV relies extensively on its quantitative investment model regarding the advisability of investing in a particular company. Any investment decisions are generally made based on whether a buy or sell signal is received from the proprietary quantitative investment model. The investment model ranks securities based on fundamental measures of value (such as the price-to-earnings ratio) and indicators of near-term appreciation potential (such as recent price appreciation). The investment model selects stocks to buy from the higher-ranked stocks and selects stocks to sell from those whose rankings have decreased, subject to overall risk controls.
In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, Cardinal employs a cash-flow-oriented investment process. Cardinal believes that a company’s stock price is ultimately determined by its ability to generate excess cash flow and redeploy that cash to enhance shareholder value. The investment process is based on detailed five-year projections that include an analysis of a company’s financials and interviews with a company’s management. Cardinal looks for companies with significant free cash flow, stable and predictable business models, and competent management.
In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, a sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If a sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|YTD
|4.3%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|76.34%
|1 Yr
|-3.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|89.03%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|86.96%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|66.99%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|76.83%
* Annualized
|2022
|-22.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|85.49%
|2021
|9.2%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|54.18%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|81.11%
|2019
|4.7%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|41.69%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|51.49%
|OCSVX
|Net Assets
|754 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|36.05%
|Number of Holdings
|267
|10
|1551
|21.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|137 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|36.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.50%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|53.51%
|Stocks
|97.77%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|59.87%
|Cash
|2.23%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|39.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|6.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|6.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|3.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|4.56%
|Financial Services
|16.63%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|84.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.48%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|26.91%
|Industrials
|13.83%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|83.15%
|Real Estate
|11.21%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|20.57%
|Technology
|10.88%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|35.01%
|Basic Materials
|7.82%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|13.13%
|Energy
|7.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|61.49%
|Communication Services
|6.51%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|5.25%
|Consumer Defense
|5.54%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|22.76%
|Healthcare
|5.02%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|59.30%
|Utilities
|1.08%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|72.43%
|US
|94.82%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|45.55%
|Non US
|2.95%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|48.16%
|Expense Ratio
|2.21%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|10.26%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|82.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.44%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|23.57%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|8.16%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|17.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|5.43%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|29.12%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.01%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|98.46%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
Jan 19, 2016
6.37
6.4%
Puneet Mansharamani, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Mr. Mansharamani has more than 14 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Mansharamani is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Mansharamani was an Analyst at Institutional Trust National City Corporation. His responsibilities included project management, systems development and designing financial and analytical applications fo
Jan 19, 2016
6.37
6.4%
Greg Sleight is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst of LSV. At LSV, Mr. Sleight is part of our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Sleight received a B.S. in Material Science & Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2000 and an M.B.A. in Econometrics, Economics & Analytic Finance from the University of Chicago in 2006.
Jan 19, 2016
6.37
6.4%
Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994, where he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Dr. Lakonishok has more than 30 years of investment and research experience. Dr. Lakonishok was, until 2004, the William G. Karnes Professor of Finance at the College of Commerce & Business Administration at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before that, he held staff and visiting professorships at Tel Aviv University, Cornell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of British Columbia.
Jan 19, 2016
6.37
6.4%
Menno Vermeulen, CFA, is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Senior Quantitative Analyst of LSV. Dr. Lakonishok joined LSV in 1994. Vermeulen has more than 21 years of investment experience. At LSV, Mr. Vermeulen has developed and written the software for our quantitative models and portfolio management system. He leads our quantitative and implementation team, which is responsible for the day-to-day data management, portfolio implementation and ongoing enhancement of our models and systems. Mr. Vermeulen is also involved in the research process at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, he worked at ABP
Jan 19, 2016
6.37
6.4%
Guy Lakonishok, CFA is a Partner, Portfolio Manager and Quantitative Analyst at LSV. Prior to joining LSV, Mr. Lakonishok was a Vice President in the Quantitative Equity group at BlackRock. His responsibilities included research, portfolio implementation, system development and performance attribution. Prior to this experience, Mr. Lakonishok was an analyst in the Quantitative Equity group at Weiss, Peck, and Greer, where he was responsible for developing portfolio analytics and assisting in the day-to-day management of the portfolios. Mr. Lakonishok received a B.S. in Applied Science with
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Eugene Fox, III is a managing partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1987. Before leaving for Cardinal in 1995, Eugene was a managing director of Deltec Asset Management where he and Amy Minella, a retired partner, built the value equity investment management business. Eugene joined Deltec from D.S. Kennedy & Co., a small cap value equity firm, where he was an investment analyst and previously held financial positions at FMC Corporation from 1984 to 1991. These included five years as the dire
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Rachel D. Matthews is a partner of Cardinal Capital. She is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. She has been in the investment industry since 1989. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2001, Rachel spent three years as a high yield bond trader at OppenheimerFunds, Inc. responsible for trade execution and relative value trades for $7 billion in assets. She was previously a sell-side trader of short-term U.S. government securities at HSBC Securities for two years, responsible for a gross trading position of $500 million. Previously, Rachel was a private placement credit analyst at the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York for three years specializing in the manufacturing, chemical, railroad, and finance industries. She started her career at MONY in 1988 as a systems analyst in the real estate area. Rachel holds a BA in economics from Columbia University and a MBA in finance from New York University.
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Robert H. Fields is a partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1998. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2013, Robert was a partner and portfolio manager for two years at Ana Capital Management, a long-biased opportunistic value investment firm. Previously, he was a partner and director of research at Breeden Capital Management, a concentrated, long-only investment firm and an analyst covering value equities and distressed debt at MFP Investors, the personal investment firm of Michael F. Price. Robert holds a BS from Ball State University and a MBA from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Robert B. Kirkpatrick, CFA is a managing partner of Cardinal Capital. He is responsible for investment research and portfolio management. He has been in the investment industry since 1985. Prior to joining Cardinal in 2000, Robert was a partner at Breeco Management, a $125 million equity hedge fund for three years. Previously, he held senior equity portfolio management positions with Unifund S.A., a Swiss-based global private investment company with over $1 billion in capital. Robert also served for six years as a managing director at Bigler/Crossroads, a $700 million venture capital and small
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
