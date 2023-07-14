Home
Trending ETFs

OCLVX (Mutual Fund)

Optimum Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.11 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (OILVX) Primary C (OCLVX) A (OALVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$1.98 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OCLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Optimum Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nevin Chitkara

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large market capitalization companies (80% policy). This policy may be changed only upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of this Fund, large market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 1000 Value Index had a market capitalization range between $328.0 million and $1.441 trillion. The market capitalization range for this index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is based on its current market capitalization or its market capitalization at the time of the Fund’s investment. Companies whose market capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase continue to be considered to have a large capitalization for purposes of this 80% policy. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in common stocks of US companies, but it may also invest in other securities that a sub-advisor believes provide opportunities for capital growth and income, such as preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and other depositary receipts and shares; derivatives, including futures and options; and fixed income securities, including those rated below investment grade.

The Fund’s manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), has selected Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS) and Rothschild & Co, to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisors. Each sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager may change the allocation at any time. The relative values of each sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. Each sub-advisor selects investments for its portion of the Fund based on the sub-advisor’s own investment style and strategy.

MFS focuses on investing the Fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). Value companies tend to have stock prices that are low relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures. MFS normally invests the Fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the Fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector. MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum, earnings quality, and other factors, may also be considered.

In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, Rothschild & Co believes that a bottom-up focused portfolio targeting stocks with attractive valuations and improving fundamentals, coupled with a disciplined use of risk controls, has the potential to deliver consistent outperformance as well as protection in down markets with lower volatility than the benchmark. Rothschild & Co employs an integrated approach which balances quantitative analysis, fundamental research, and risk management guidelines to identify stocks within the broader market that align with this investment philosophy. Rothschild & Co will sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria of its portfolio management team and will seek to replace them with stocks deemed to produce a portfolio with a better combination of risk and reward.

In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, a sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If a sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

OCLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -13.6% 215.2% 53.68%
1 Yr 5.7% -58.6% 197.5% 37.84%
3 Yr 7.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 42.48%
5 Yr 3.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 25.34%
10 Yr 3.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 33.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -65.1% 22.3% 45.81%
2021 8.6% -25.3% 25.5% 44.95%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.52%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 17.58%
2018 -2.8% -9.4% 3.1% 29.42%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -13.6% 215.2% 51.32%
1 Yr 5.7% -58.6% 197.5% 35.03%
3 Yr 7.5%* -23.3% 64.1% 42.37%
5 Yr 4.3%* -15.2% 31.9% 25.32%
10 Yr 5.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 36.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OCLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -65.1% 22.3% 45.81%
2021 8.6% -25.3% 25.5% 45.04%
2020 0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 37.43%
2019 5.6% -9.2% 10.4% 17.58%
2018 -2.2% -8.9% 3.3% 46.00%

NAV & Total Return History

OCLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OCLVX Category Low Category High OCLVX % Rank
Net Assets 1.98 B 1 M 151 B 33.53%
Number of Holdings 132 2 1727 22.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 403 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 39.00%
Weighting of Top 10 20.71% 5.0% 99.2% 84.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Johnson & Johnson 3.05%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.04%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.07%
  4. Duke Energy Corp 2.05%
  5. Northrop Grumman Corp 1.91%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 1.84%
  7. ConocoPhillips 1.75%
  8. Verizon Communications Inc 1.72%
  9. Honeywell International Inc 1.72%
  10. Cigna Corp 1.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OCLVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.72% 28.02% 125.26% 41.79%
Cash 		1.28% -88.20% 71.98% 54.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 15.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 7.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 8.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 10.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCLVX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.89% 0.00% 58.05% 19.22%
Healthcare 		19.92% 0.00% 30.08% 20.05%
Industrials 		16.21% 0.00% 42.76% 7.92%
Technology 		7.69% 0.00% 54.02% 85.56%
Consumer Defense 		6.63% 0.00% 34.10% 73.93%
Energy 		6.10% 0.00% 54.00% 72.85%
Utilities 		5.86% 0.00% 27.04% 29.29%
Communication Services 		5.01% 0.00% 26.58% 59.24%
Basic Materials 		3.84% 0.00% 21.69% 39.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.33% 0.00% 22.74% 88.94%
Real Estate 		2.51% 0.00% 90.54% 53.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OCLVX % Rank
US 		94.87% 24.51% 121.23% 41.87%
Non US 		3.85% 0.00% 41.42% 51.23%

OCLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.93% 0.04% 45.41% 6.30%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 63.42%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.89%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 22.53%

Sales Fees

OCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 16.78%

Trading Fees

OCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OCLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 488.00% 4.84%

OCLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OCLVX Category Low Category High OCLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 59.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OCLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OCLVX Category Low Category High OCLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% -1.51% 4.28% 96.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OCLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

OCLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nevin Chitkara

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.

Paul Roukis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Paul is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager on our US Large-Cap Value strategy. Paul has been with the Firm since 2005 and in the industry since 1992. Previously, Paul was a research analyst for more than 12 years with Sidoti & Company, Schroders, NatWest Securities and Value Line. Paul earned a BBA from Hofstra University.

Katherine Cannan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Katherine Ann Cannan - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst; MFS Summer Intern. - Previous experience includes 2 years as Associate at Thomas H. Lee Partners; 2 years as Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co.. - Northwestern University, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa - Harvard Business School, Master of Busi

Jeff Agne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2020

2.14

2.1%

Jeff is a member of our Large-Cap team and is a portfolio manager for our US Large-Cap Core and US Large-Cap Value strategies. Jeff has been with the Firm since 2015 and in the industry since 2001. Previously, he served as a co-portfolio manager for the Global Focus strategy at PineBridge Investments. He was also an Equity Research Analyst at Banc of America Securities and Schwab Soundview Capital Markets, and a Consultant for FactSet Research Systems. Jeff earned a BS from the University of Vermont and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

