Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large market capitalization companies (80% policy). This policy may be changed only upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. For purposes of this Fund, large market capitalization companies are those companies whose market capitalization is similar to the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000® Value Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Russell 1000 Value Index had a market capitalization range between $328.0 million and $1.441 trillion. The market capitalization range for this index will change on a periodic basis. A company’s market capitalization is based on its current market capitalization or its market capitalization at the time of the Fund’s investment. Companies whose market capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase continue to be considered to have a large capitalization for purposes of this 80% policy. Frank Russell Company is the source and owner of the trademarks, service marks, and copyrights related to the Russell Indexes. Russell is a trademark of Frank Russell Company.

The Fund intends to invest primarily in common stocks of US companies, but it may also invest in other securities that a sub-advisor believes provide opportunities for capital growth and income, such as preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and other depositary receipts and shares; derivatives, including futures and options; and fixed income securities, including those rated below investment grade.

The Fund’s manager, Delaware Management Company (Manager), has selected Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS) and Rothschild & Co, to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisors. Each sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager may change the allocation at any time. The relative values of each sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. Each sub-advisor selects investments for its portion of the Fund based on the sub-advisor’s own investment style and strategy.

MFS focuses on investing the Fund’s assets in the stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies). Value companies tend to have stock prices that are low relative to their earnings, dividends, assets, or other financial measures. MFS normally invests the Fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the Fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector. MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate an issuer’s valuation, price and earnings momentum, earnings quality, and other factors, may also be considered.

In managing its portion of the Fund's assets, Rothschild & Co believes that a bottom-up focused portfolio targeting stocks with attractive valuations and improving fundamentals, coupled with a disciplined use of risk controls, has the potential to deliver consistent outperformance as well as protection in down markets with lower volatility than the benchmark. Rothschild & Co employs an integrated approach which balances quantitative analysis, fundamental research, and risk management guidelines to identify stocks within the broader market that align with this investment philosophy. Rothschild & Co will sell securities that no longer meet the investment criteria of its portfolio management team and will seek to replace them with stocks deemed to produce a portfolio with a better combination of risk and reward.

In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, a sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If a sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.