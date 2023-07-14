Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.9%
1 yr return
31.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
16.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
Net Assets
$40.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.6%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 106.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of small-cap companies. The Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), considers small-cap companies as those, at the time of initial investment, with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion or with a market capitalization within the range of the holdings of the Russell 2000 Index. The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that OAM believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value.
The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high.
The Fund primarily invests in companies headquartered in the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:
Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.
Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.
Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.
Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.
Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.
Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.
Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.
|Period
|OBSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|11.11%
|1 Yr
|31.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|0.84%
|3 Yr
|16.2%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|1.56%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|7.78%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|4.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|OBSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|1.19%
|2021
|8.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|4.83%
|2020
|8.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|51.43%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|49.36%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|84.76%
|Period
|OBSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.9%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|10.77%
|1 Yr
|31.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|0.84%
|3 Yr
|16.2%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|1.91%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|8.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|4.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|OBSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|1.19%
|2021
|8.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|4.83%
|2020
|8.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|51.43%
|2019
|5.0%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|49.36%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|87.43%
|OBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|40.1 M
|183 K
|28 B
|89.63%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|6
|1336
|76.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.21 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|91.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.56%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|28.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.82%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|93.48%
|Other
|7.18%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|0.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|73.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|74.08%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|95.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|72.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBSIX % Rank
|Technology
|22.42%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|66.22%
|Healthcare
|18.56%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|74.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.47%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|5.85%
|Industrials
|17.56%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|43.48%
|Basic Materials
|6.07%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|5.52%
|Communication Services
|5.85%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|4.52%
|Consumer Defense
|4.44%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|39.80%
|Financial Services
|3.73%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|83.28%
|Energy
|2.91%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|45.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|80.77%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|92.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBSIX % Rank
|US
|90.67%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|71.57%
|Non US
|2.15%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|69.90%
|OBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|36.78%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|53.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|OBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|96.30%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OBSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|79.96%
|OBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|75.42%
|OBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|71.36%
|OBSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2001
20.43
20.4%
Jim is President of Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. and oversees all investment research at Oberweis. He has spent his entire career managing portfolios of high-growth, small-cap companies. Jim is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Jim earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He has been a featured guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Television and authors a growth stock column for Forbes. Jim is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), the Economic Club of Chicago, the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago, and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2009
13.09
13.1%
Ken joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in November 2004 and is Director of U.S. Equities and Portfolio Manager for the firm’s domestic strategies. Previously, he was employed at Dearborn Partners LLC, where he was a Managing Director and the Director of Research. Prior to that, Ken worked as a small cap Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, and began his career at SEI Capital Resources as an Investment Consultant. Ken is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He earned an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago and a BS in Journalism and Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute. Ken has been featured on Forbes.com and has provided commentary on various investment issues to Investor’s Business Daily, Reuters and Bloomberg.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...