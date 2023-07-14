Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.9%

1 yr return

31.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

Net Assets

$40.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 106.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OBSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oberweis
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Oberweis

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of small-cap companies. The Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), considers small-cap companies as those, at the time of initial investment, with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion or with a market capitalization within the range of the holdings of the Russell 2000 Index. The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that OAM believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value.

The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high.

The Fund primarily invests in companies headquartered in the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.

Read More

OBSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -21.9% 50.1% 11.11%
1 Yr 31.2% -72.8% 36.6% 0.84%
3 Yr 16.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 1.56%
5 Yr 4.4%* -42.7% 12.5% 7.78%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% 4.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -82.1% 547.9% 1.19%
2021 8.8% -69.3% 196.9% 4.83%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 51.43%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 49.36%
2018 -6.3% -14.5% 20.4% 84.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.9% -24.8% 50.1% 10.77%
1 Yr 31.2% -72.8% 36.6% 0.84%
3 Yr 16.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 1.91%
5 Yr 4.4%* -42.7% 14.6% 8.72%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 4.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -82.1% 547.9% 1.19%
2021 8.8% -69.3% 196.9% 4.83%
2020 8.5% -28.2% 32.1% 51.43%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 49.36%
2018 -6.3% -14.5% 20.4% 87.43%

NAV & Total Return History

OBSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OBSIX Category Low Category High OBSIX % Rank
Net Assets 40.1 M 183 K 28 B 89.63%
Number of Holdings 69 6 1336 76.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.21 M 59 K 2.7 B 91.14%
Weighting of Top 10 27.56% 5.9% 100.0% 28.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Upwork Inc 5.48%
  2. Lantheus Holdings Inc 4.73%
  3. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc 3.83%
  4. Livongo Health Inc 3.81%
  5. Synaptics Inc 3.76%
  6. Veritiv Corp 3.65%
  7. Axcelis Technologies Inc 3.39%
  8. Tupperware Brands Corp 3.08%
  9. Inphi Corp 2.97%
  10. Castle Biosciences Inc 2.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OBSIX % Rank
Stocks 		92.82% 77.52% 101.30% 93.48%
Other 		7.18% -1.57% 7.18% 0.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 73.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 74.08%
Cash 		0.00% -1.30% 22.49% 95.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 72.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBSIX % Rank
Technology 		22.42% 2.91% 75.51% 66.22%
Healthcare 		18.56% 0.00% 47.90% 74.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.47% 0.00% 40.68% 5.85%
Industrials 		17.56% 0.00% 36.64% 43.48%
Basic Materials 		6.07% 0.00% 10.30% 5.52%
Communication Services 		5.85% 0.00% 15.31% 4.52%
Consumer Defense 		4.44% 0.00% 13.56% 39.80%
Financial Services 		3.73% 0.00% 42.95% 83.28%
Energy 		2.91% 0.00% 55.49% 45.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 80.77%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 92.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBSIX % Rank
US 		90.67% 67.06% 99.56% 71.57%
Non US 		2.15% 0.00% 26.08% 69.90%

OBSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.05% 27.56% 36.78%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.05% 4.05% 53.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

OBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 96.30%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.00% 3.00% 439.00% 79.96%

OBSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OBSIX Category Low Category High OBSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 75.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OBSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OBSIX Category Low Category High OBSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.97% -4.08% 1.10% 71.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OBSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OBSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Oberweis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Jim is President of Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. and oversees all investment research at Oberweis. He has spent his entire career managing portfolios of high-growth, small-cap companies. Jim is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Jim earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He has been a featured guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Television and authors a growth stock column for Forbes. Jim is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), the Economic Club of Chicago, the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago, and the CFA Institute.

Kenneth Farsalas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2009

13.09

13.1%

Ken joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in November 2004 and is Director of U.S. Equities and Portfolio Manager for the firm’s domestic strategies. Previously, he was employed at Dearborn Partners LLC, where he was a Managing Director and the Director of Research. Prior to that, Ken worked as a small cap Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, and began his career at SEI Capital Resources as an Investment Consultant. Ken is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He earned an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago and a BS in Journalism and Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute. Ken has been featured on Forbes.com and has provided commentary on various investment issues to Investor’s Business Daily, Reuters and Bloomberg.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

