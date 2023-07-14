Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

20.8%

1 yr return

33.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

23.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OBMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 23.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oberweis Micro Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oberweis
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Oberweis

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of very small companies which, at the time of purchase, have a market capitalization of less than or equal to $600 million or are within the range of companies represented in the Russell Micro-Cap Growth Index, whichever is greater. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Russell Micro-Cap Growth Index was $6.4 million to $5.0 billion. The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value.

The Fund seeks to invest in up-and-coming companies which OAM believes have the potential for increasing profitability and accelerating growth. The Fund primarily invests in companies headquartered in the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.

Read More

OBMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.8% -21.9% 50.1% 6.40%
1 Yr 33.2% -72.8% 36.6% 0.67%
3 Yr 23.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 1.39%
5 Yr 6.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 3.33%
10 Yr 9.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 2.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -82.1% 547.9% 1.71%
2021 11.0% -69.3% 196.9% 2.24%
2020 9.1% -28.2% 32.1% 46.24%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.62%
2018 -6.1% -14.5% 20.4% 82.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.8% -24.8% 50.1% 6.23%
1 Yr 33.2% -72.8% 36.6% 0.67%
3 Yr 23.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 1.39%
5 Yr 6.0%* -42.7% 14.6% 5.57%
10 Yr 11.6%* -20.1% 12.6% 2.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -82.1% 547.9% 1.71%
2021 11.0% -69.3% 196.9% 2.24%
2020 9.1% -28.2% 32.1% 46.24%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.62%
2018 -6.1% -14.5% 20.4% 85.14%

NAV & Total Return History

OBMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OBMCX Category Low Category High OBMCX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 183 K 28 B 80.27%
Number of Holdings 80 6 1336 67.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 39 M 59 K 2.7 B 77.59%
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% 5.9% 100.0% 30.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Magnite Inc 5.71%
  2. Lantheus Holdings Inc 4.97%
  3. Axcelis Technologies Inc 4.37%
  4. CareDx Inc 4.30%
  5. Upwork Inc 3.92%
  6. Castle Biosciences Inc 3.83%
  7. Digital Turbine Inc 3.79%
  8. Veritiv Corp 3.77%
  9. Limelight Networks Inc 3.25%
  10. Rubicon Project 2.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OBMCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.34% 77.52% 101.30% 21.07%
Other 		0.67% -1.57% 7.18% 10.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 69.90%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 69.57%
Cash 		0.00% -1.30% 22.49% 95.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 68.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBMCX % Rank
Technology 		37.95% 2.91% 75.51% 4.52%
Industrials 		21.19% 0.00% 36.64% 14.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.02% 0.00% 40.68% 15.38%
Healthcare 		14.55% 0.00% 47.90% 83.95%
Communication Services 		4.57% 0.00% 15.31% 13.04%
Energy 		3.51% 0.00% 55.49% 33.28%
Financial Services 		1.71% 0.00% 42.95% 97.16%
Consumer Defense 		0.50% 0.00% 13.56% 95.15%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 78.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 90.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 95.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBMCX % Rank
US 		92.35% 67.06% 99.56% 61.87%
Non US 		6.99% 0.00% 26.08% 18.23%

OBMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OBMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.05% 27.56% 28.14%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 89.28%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 99.39%

Sales Fees

OBMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OBMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 92.59%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OBMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 3.00% 439.00% 67.70%

OBMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OBMCX Category Low Category High OBMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 70.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OBMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OBMCX Category Low Category High OBMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.08% -4.08% 1.10% 78.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OBMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OBMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Oberweis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2001

20.58

20.6%

Jim is President of Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. and oversees all investment research at Oberweis. He has spent his entire career managing portfolios of high-growth, small-cap companies. Jim is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Jim earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He has been a featured guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Television and authors a growth stock column for Forbes. Jim is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), the Economic Club of Chicago, the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago, and the CFA Institute.

Kenneth Farsalas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Ken joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in November 2004 and is Director of U.S. Equities and Portfolio Manager for the firm’s domestic strategies. Previously, he was employed at Dearborn Partners LLC, where he was a Managing Director and the Director of Research. Prior to that, Ken worked as a small cap Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, and began his career at SEI Capital Resources as an Investment Consultant. Ken is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He earned an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago and a BS in Journalism and Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute. Ken has been featured on Forbes.com and has provided commentary on various investment issues to Investor’s Business Daily, Reuters and Bloomberg.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

