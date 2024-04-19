Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Oberweis Funds - Oberweis International Opportunities Fd USD Cls INST

mutual fund
OBIIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.6 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (OBSOX) Other (OFIGX) Other (OCHIX) Other (OMCIX) Other (OBMCX) Other (OBIOX) Other (OIEMX) Other (OBGIX) Other (OBSIX) Other (OBCHX)
OBIIX (Mutual Fund)

Oberweis Funds - Oberweis International Opportunities Fd USD Cls INST

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.6 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (OBSOX) Other (OFIGX) Other (OCHIX) Other (OMCIX) Other (OBMCX) Other (OBIOX) Other (OIEMX) Other (OBGIX) Other (OBSIX) Other (OBCHX)
OBIIX (Mutual Fund)

Oberweis Funds - Oberweis International Opportunities Fd USD Cls INST

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.6 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (OBSOX) Other (OFIGX) Other (OCHIX) Other (OMCIX) Other (OBMCX) Other (OBIOX) Other (OIEMX) Other (OBGIX) Other (OBSIX) Other (OBCHX)

Name

As of 04/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Oberweis Funds - Oberweis International Opportunities Fd USD Cls INST

OBIIX | Fund

$8.60

$16.2 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$16.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 04/19/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Oberweis Funds - Oberweis International Opportunities Fd USD Cls INST

OBIIX | Fund

$8.60

$16.2 M

0.00%

-

OBIIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oberweis Funds - Oberweis International Opportunities Fd USD Cls INST
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 12, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies based outside the United States. Currently, securities based outside the United States include (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under other than U.S. law or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter outside of the United States; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets outside of the United States or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities outside of the United States.

The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and/or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of smaller companies (generally companies with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion). The Fund may also invest in securities of countries in developed and developing (or emerging) markets. The Fund generally will invest less than 25% of its assets in securities of countries in emerging markets.

The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.

Read More

OBIIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBIIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OBIIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OBIIX Category Low Category High OBIIX % Rank
Net Assets 16.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OBIIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

OBIIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OBIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

OBIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

OBIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OBIIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

OBIIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OBIIX Category Low Category High OBIIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OBIIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OBIIX Category Low Category High OBIIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OBIIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

OBIIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×