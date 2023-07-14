Home
Oakmark Fund

mutual fund
OAZMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$123.09 -1.71 -1.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (OAKMX) Primary Inst (OANMX) Adv (OAYMX) Retirement (OAZMX)
Vitals

YTD Return

20.4%

1 yr return

26.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$16.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$124.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OAZMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oakmark Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oakmark
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Nygren

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund generally invests in the securities of larger capitalization companies. The Fund uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company's stock price converges with the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. By "intrinsic value," the Adviser means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. The Adviser believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what it believes is a company's intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund's investment objective. A company trading below its estimated intrinsic value is sometimes referred to as trading at a discount.

The Adviser uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that have discounted stock prices compared to what the Adviser believes are the companies' intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, the Adviser looks for the following characteristics, although the companies selected may not have all of these attributes: (1) free cash flows; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.

Key Tenets of the Oakmark Value Investment Philosophy:

1.  Buy businesses that are trading at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. At the time the Adviser buys a company, the Adviser wants the company's stock to be inexpensive relative to what it believes the entire business is worth.

2.  Invest with companies expected to grow shareholder value over time. Value investors can sometimes fall into the trap of buying a stock that is inexpensive for a reason—because the company just does not grow. The Adviser looks for businesses that are expected to achieve a combination of dividend yield and per-share growth in business value that is above-average.

3.  Invest with management teams that think and act as owners. The Adviser seeks out companies with management teams that understand the dynamics of per share value growth and are focused on achieving such growth. Stock ownership and incentives that align managements' interests with those of shareholders are key components of this analysis.

In making its investment decisions, the Adviser uses a "bottom-up" approach focused on individual companies, rather than focusing on specific economic factors or specific industries. To facilitate its selection of investments that meet the criteria described above, the Adviser uses independent, in-house research to analyze each company. As part of this selection process, the Adviser's analysts typically visit companies and conduct other research on the companies and their industries.

Once the Adviser identifies a stock that it believes is selling at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimated intrinsic value and that the company has one or more of the additional qualities mentioned above, the Adviser may consider buying that stock for the Fund. The Adviser usually sells a stock when the price approaches its estimated intrinsic value. This means the Adviser sets specific "buy" and "sell" targets for each stock the Fund holds. The Adviser monitors each portfolio holding and adjusts these price targets as warranted to reflect changes in a company's fundamentals.

The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, when such use is desirable because of tax or other considerations. Use of options may assist the Fund in managing distributions.

The Adviser believes that holding a relatively small number of stocks allows its "best ideas" to have a meaningful impact on the Fund's performance. Therefore, the Fund's portfolio typically holds thirty to sixty stocks rather than hundreds, and as a result, a higher percentage of the Fund's total assets may at times be invested in a particular sector or industry.

OAZMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.4% -13.6% 215.2% 1.41%
1 Yr 26.5% -58.6% 197.5% 1.15%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 5.51%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% 11.15%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 3.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -65.1% 22.3% 69.46%
2021 15.0% -25.3% 25.5% 2.93%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.4% -13.6% 215.2% 1.41%
1 Yr 26.5% -58.6% 197.5% 1.64%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 4.93%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% 11.43%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 3.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAZMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -65.1% 22.3% 69.46%
2021 15.0% -25.3% 25.5% 2.93%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OAZMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OAZMX Category Low Category High OAZMX % Rank
Net Assets 16.3 B 1 M 151 B 7.33%
Number of Holdings 64 2 1727 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.91 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 6.08%
Weighting of Top 10 27.41% 5.0% 99.2% 47.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. EOG Resources Inc 3.50%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.25%
  3. Ally Financial Inc 3.21%
  4. APA Corp 2.96%
  5. Netflix Inc 2.73%
  6. Bank of America Corp 2.72%
  7. Booking Holdings Inc 2.70%
  8. Charles Schwab Corp 2.68%
  9. Capital One Financial Corp 2.63%
  10. ConocoPhillips 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OAZMX % Rank
Stocks 		93.60% 28.02% 125.26% 92.78%
Cash 		6.41% -88.20% 71.98% 5.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 70.85%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 67.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 69.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 69.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAZMX % Rank
Financial Services 		32.36% 0.00% 58.05% 1.32%
Communication Services 		15.83% 0.00% 26.58% 2.23%
Energy 		11.27% 0.00% 54.00% 14.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.63% 0.00% 22.74% 12.05%
Technology 		9.48% 0.00% 54.02% 61.96%
Healthcare 		7.57% 0.00% 30.08% 97.19%
Industrials 		6.35% 0.00% 42.76% 91.34%
Consumer Defense 		6.21% 0.00% 34.10% 77.89%
Real Estate 		1.29% 0.00% 90.54% 71.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 96.78%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 97.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAZMX % Rank
US 		91.82% 24.51% 121.23% 57.72%
Non US 		1.78% 0.00% 41.42% 67.57%

OAZMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OAZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.04% 45.41% 76.57%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 63.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

OAZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OAZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OAZMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 488.00% 18.97%

OAZMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OAZMX Category Low Category High OAZMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 41.90% 14.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OAZMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OAZMX Category Low Category High OAZMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.60% -1.51% 4.28% 86.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OAZMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

OAZMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Nygren

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2000

22.21

22.2%

William Nygren is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Harris Associates L.P. He joined Harris Associates in 1983 as an investment analyst and later served as the firm’s director of research. Previously, he was an investment analyst with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Mr. Nygren earned a BS in accounting from the University of Minnesota (1980) and an MS in finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s Applied Security Analysis Program (1981). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Michael Nicolas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Mr. Nicolas joined the Harris Associates L.P. as an analyst in 2013. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin—Madison (2002).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

