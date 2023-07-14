Home
Trending ETFs

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund

mutual fund
OAMIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.39 -0.05 -0.48%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (OYMIX) Primary A (OAMIX) Retirement (ONMIX) C (OCMIX) Retirement (PXMQX) Retirement (PXMMX) S (PXMSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund

OAMIX | Fund

$10.39

$1.9 B

1.52%

$0.16

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$1.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

61.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OAMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Apr 05, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Bennett

Fund Description

OAMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -8.3% 18.1% 38.26%
1 Yr 4.4% -13.3% 143.9% 47.36%
3 Yr -2.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 79.06%
5 Yr -3.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 90.23%
10 Yr 0.5%* -6.1% 9.0% 48.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -34.7% 92.4% 77.99%
2021 0.8% -6.1% 19.5% 73.74%
2020 0.0% -7.5% 11.8% 92.17%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.89%
2018 -2.0% -12.6% 0.0% 31.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.9% 18.1% 38.13%
1 Yr 4.4% -13.3% 143.9% 46.96%
3 Yr -2.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 79.15%
5 Yr -3.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 88.24%
10 Yr 1.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 73.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -34.7% 92.4% 77.99%
2021 0.8% -6.1% 19.5% 73.74%
2020 0.0% -7.5% 11.8% 92.17%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.89%
2018 -1.4% -12.6% 0.2% 38.40%

NAV & Total Return History

OAMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OAMIX Category Low Category High OAMIX % Rank
Net Assets 1.9 B 658 K 207 B 29.33%
Number of Holdings 48 2 15351 54.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.17 B 660 K 48.5 B 34.33%
Weighting of Top 10 61.21% 8.4% 105.0% 41.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Core Plus Bond R6 7.98%
  2. Invesco Global R6 7.02%
  3. Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth R6 4.57%
  4. Invesco Main Street Small Cap R6 3.67%
  5. SGX 10 Year Mini Japanese Government Bond Future Sept 20 3.06%
  6. SGX 10 Year Mini Japanese Government Bond Future Sept 20 3.06%
  7. SGX 10 Year Mini Japanese Government Bond Future Sept 20 3.06%
  8. SGX 10 Year Mini Japanese Government Bond Future Sept 20 3.06%
  9. SGX 10 Year Mini Japanese Government Bond Future Sept 20 3.06%
  10. SGX 10 Year Mini Japanese Government Bond Future Sept 20 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OAMIX % Rank
Stocks 		59.57% 0.00% 99.40% 47.55%
Bonds 		37.70% 0.00% 116.75% 29.56%
Other 		4.83% -2.51% 25.19% 9.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.57% 0.00% 27.92% 15.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.43% 0.00% 23.84% 59.26%
Cash 		-3.10% -16.75% 81.51% 97.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAMIX % Rank
Technology 		17.07% 0.00% 44.21% 68.44%
Financial Services 		14.02% 0.00% 38.77% 62.16%
Industrials 		12.99% 0.00% 24.37% 12.02%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.68% 0.00% 19.36% 35.11%
Healthcare 		9.98% 0.00% 29.35% 85.38%
Real Estate 		7.93% 0.00% 65.01% 14.07%
Consumer Defense 		7.23% 0.00% 19.93% 34.29%
Communication Services 		5.60% 0.00% 23.67% 83.20%
Utilities 		5.33% 0.00% 99.55% 15.57%
Basic Materials 		4.63% 0.00% 33.35% 34.15%
Energy 		4.55% 0.00% 85.65% 55.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAMIX % Rank
US 		38.61% -1.65% 98.67% 75.20%
Non US 		20.96% 0.00% 37.06% 7.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAMIX % Rank
Government 		35.74% 0.00% 97.26% 31.34%
Corporate 		21.15% 0.00% 98.21% 81.88%
Municipal 		13.63% 0.00% 24.80% 0.68%
Securitized 		13.14% 0.00% 92.13% 63.62%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.11% 0.14% 100.00% 55.04%
Derivative 		5.23% 0.00% 31.93% 11.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAMIX % Rank
US 		30.02% 0.00% 62.18% 46.73%
Non US 		7.68% 0.00% 84.73% 16.89%

OAMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.01% 17.63% 79.86%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.83% 0.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 19.82%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

OAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 38.52%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OAMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 343.00% 40.12%

OAMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OAMIX Category Low Category High OAMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.52% 0.00% 8.35% 66.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OAMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OAMIX Category Low Category High OAMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -2.34% 19.41% 58.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OAMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OAMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2018

4.26

4.3%

Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).

Jacob Borbidge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Blank

Duy Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

