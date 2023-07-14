Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$89.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OAKCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oakmark Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oakmark
  • Inception Date
    Jan 28, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Abbas

Fund Description

OAKCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -4.3% 4.5% 66.28%
1 Yr -2.5% -16.1% 162.7% 10.79%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OAKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -15.5% 4.5% 64.95%
1 Yr -2.5% -16.1% 162.7% 7.45%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OAKCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OAKCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OAKCX Category Low Category High OAKCX % Rank
Net Assets 89.2 M 2.88 M 287 B 88.98%
Number of Holdings 89 1 17234 94.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.3 M -106 M 27.6 B 84.86%
Weighting of Top 10 33.88% 3.7% 123.9% 33.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 10.24%
  2. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0.32% 5.46%
  3. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0.36% 4.42%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 4.26%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 3.23%
  6. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.48% 2.77%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.375% 2.16%
  8. Parsley Energy LLC 4.125% 1.73%
  9. Marriott International, Inc. 4.15% 1.65%
  10. Chesapeake Energy Corporation 5.875% 1.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKCX % Rank
Bonds 		96.01% 3.97% 268.18% 41.46%
Cash 		2.28% -181.13% 95.99% 55.24%
Preferred Stocks 		1.08% 0.00% 77.13% 5.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.62% 0.00% 7.93% 76.19%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 31.12%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 10.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKCX % Rank
Corporate 		59.81% 0.00% 100.00% 2.86%
Government 		31.70% 0.00% 86.23% 33.81%
Securitized 		6.21% 0.00% 98.40% 94.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.28% 0.00% 95.99% 72.29%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 35.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OAKCX % Rank
US 		86.91% 3.63% 210.09% 48.86%
Non US 		9.10% -6.54% 58.09% 50.38%

OAKCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OAKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 34.22%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.76% 56.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

OAKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OAKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OAKCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 2.00% 493.39% 45.47%

OAKCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OAKCX Category Low Category High OAKCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 30.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OAKCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OAKCX Category Low Category High OAKCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OAKCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OAKCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Abbas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2020

1.97

2.0%

Mr. Abbas received a B.S. in industrial engineering from Northwestern University and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. In 2004, Mr. Abbas joined Huron Consulting Group as a consultant. From 2006 through 2010, Mr. Abbas was an analyst for Neuberger Berman/Lehman Brothers Asset Management where he focused on high yield bond and loan investments within the information technology, media and telecom space. In 2010, he joined the Adviser, where he also serves as a senior research analyst for the Driehaus Active Income Fund and the Driehaus Select Credit Fund.

M. Colin Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2020

1.97

2.0%

M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

