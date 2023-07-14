Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.6%
1 yr return
-2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$89.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.9%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 112.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OAKCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|66.28%
|1 Yr
|-2.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|10.79%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OAKCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|OAKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OAKCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|89.2 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|88.98%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|1
|17234
|94.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.3 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|84.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.88%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|33.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OAKCX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.01%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|41.46%
|Cash
|2.28%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|55.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.08%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|5.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.62%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|76.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|31.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|10.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OAKCX % Rank
|Corporate
|59.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.86%
|Government
|31.70%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|33.81%
|Securitized
|6.21%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|94.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.28%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|72.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|35.71%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OAKCX % Rank
|US
|86.91%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|48.86%
|Non US
|9.10%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|50.38%
|OAKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|34.22%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|56.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|OAKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OAKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OAKCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|45.47%
|OAKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OAKCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|30.84%
|OAKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OAKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OAKCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|OAKCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2020
1.97
2.0%
Mr. Abbas received a B.S. in industrial engineering from Northwestern University and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. In 2004, Mr. Abbas joined Huron Consulting Group as a consultant. From 2006 through 2010, Mr. Abbas was an analyst for Neuberger Berman/Lehman Brothers Asset Management where he focused on high yield bond and loan investments within the information technology, media and telecom space. In 2010, he joined the Adviser, where he also serves as a senior research analyst for the Driehaus Active Income Fund and the Driehaus Select Credit Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2020
1.97
2.0%
M. Colin Hudson, CFA, is a Vice President, portfolio manager and analyst of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2005. Mr. Hudson holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University (1999), an M.S. in Geology from Indiana University (1995) and a B.A. in Economics from DePauw University (1992).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
