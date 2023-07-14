Mr. Abbas received a B.S. in industrial engineering from Northwestern University and is currently pursuing an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. In 2004, Mr. Abbas joined Huron Consulting Group as a consultant. From 2006 through 2010, Mr. Abbas was an analyst for Neuberger Berman/Lehman Brothers Asset Management where he focused on high yield bond and loan investments within the information technology, media and telecom space. In 2010, he joined the Adviser, where he also serves as a senior research analyst for the Driehaus Active Income Fund and the Driehaus Select Credit Fund.