Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest Davis New York Venture Fund’s portfolio principally in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts) issued by large companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion. Historically, the Fund has invested a significant portion of its assets in financial services companies and in foreign companies, and may also invest in mid- and small-capitalization companies.
Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors manages equity funds using the Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors conducts extensive research to try to identify businesses that possess characteristics that Davis Advisors believes foster the creation of long-term value, such as proven management, a durable franchise and business model, and sustainable competitive advantages. Davis Advisors aims to invest in such businesses when they are trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth. Davis Advisors emphasizes individual stock selection and believes that the ability to evaluate management is critical. Davis Advisors routinely visits managers at their places of business in order to gain insight into the relative value of different businesses. Such research, however rigorous, involves predictions and forecasts that are inherently uncertain. After determining which companies Davis Advisors believes the Fund should own, Davis Advisors then turns its analysis to determining the intrinsic value of those companies’ equity securities. Davis Advisors seeks companies whose equity securities can be purchased at a discount from Davis Advisors’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon fundamental analysis of cash flows, assets and liabilities, and other criteria that Davis Advisors deems to be material on a company-by-company basis. Davis Advisors’ goal is to invest in companies for the long term (ideally, five years or longer, although this goal may not be met). Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions, or for other purposes.
|Period
|NYVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|47.93%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|20.81%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|88.81%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|90.84%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|96.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|NYVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.2%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|67.07%
|2021
|-3.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|97.13%
|2020
|1.7%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|83.21%
|2019
|4.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|61.62%
|2018
|-6.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|94.61%
|NYVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NYVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.73 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|19.09%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|4154
|84.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.32 B
|288 K
|270 B
|11.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.51%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|5.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NYVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.33%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|65.79%
|Cash
|1.51%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|36.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.11%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|6.90%
|Other
|0.05%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|7.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|65.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|65.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NYVRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|53.78%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|0.46%
|Technology
|14.86%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|90.41%
|Communication Services
|12.83%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|6.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.92%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|82.65%
|Healthcare
|7.62%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|95.81%
|Basic Materials
|1.92%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|78.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.99%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|97.18%
|Industrials
|0.08%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|99.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|96.04%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|96.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|95.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NYVRX % Rank
|US
|75.45%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|97.30%
|Non US
|22.88%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|1.80%
|NYVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|26.51%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|52.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|73.68%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|NYVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NYVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NYVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|36.32%
|NYVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NYVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.83%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|82.70%
|NYVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NYVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NYVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|87.05%
|NYVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2010
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2009
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2008
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2007
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2006
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1995
26.68
26.7%
Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
