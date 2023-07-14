Home
Davis New York Venture Fund

mutual fund
NYVRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.87 -0.22 -0.84%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (NYVTX) Primary B (NYVBX) C (NYVCX) Inst (DNVYX) Retirement (NYVRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$6.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NYVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Davis New York Venture Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Davis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 20, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Davis

Fund Description

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. (“Davis Advisors” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, uses the Davis Investment Discipline to invest Davis New York Venture Fund’s portfolio principally in common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts) issued by large companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion. Historically, the Fund has invested a significant portion of its assets in financial services companies and in foreign companies, and may also invest in mid- and small-capitalization companies.

Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors manages equity funds using the Davis Investment Discipline. Davis Advisors conducts extensive research to try to identify businesses that possess characteristics that Davis Advisors believes foster the creation of long-term value, such as proven management, a durable franchise and business model, and sustainable competitive advantages. Davis Advisors aims to invest in such businesses when they are trading at discounts to their intrinsic worth. Davis Advisors emphasizes individual stock selection and believes that the ability to evaluate management is critical. Davis Advisors routinely visits managers at their places of business in order to gain insight into the relative value of different businesses. Such research, however rigorous, involves predictions and forecasts that are inherently uncertain. After determining which companies Davis Advisors believes the Fund should own, Davis Advisors then turns its analysis to determining the intrinsic value of those companies’ equity securities. Davis Advisors seeks companies whose equity securities can be purchased at a discount from Davis Advisors’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon fundamental analysis of cash flows, assets and liabilities, and other criteria that Davis Advisors deems to be material on a company-by-company basis. Davis Advisors’ goal is to invest in companies for the long term (ideally, five years or longer, although this goal may not be met). Davis Advisors considers selling a company’s equity securities if the securities’ market price exceeds Davis Advisors’ estimates of intrinsic value, if the ratio of the risks and rewards of continuing to own the company’s equity securities is no longer attractive, to raise cash to purchase a more attractive investment opportunity, to satisfy net redemptions, or for other purposes.

Read More

NYVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NYVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -14.3% 35.6% 47.93%
1 Yr 16.5% -55.6% 38.6% 20.81%
3 Yr -1.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 88.81%
5 Yr -4.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 90.84%
10 Yr -4.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 96.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NYVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -64.5% 28.9% 67.07%
2021 -3.8% -20.5% 152.6% 97.13%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 83.21%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 61.62%
2018 -6.5% -13.5% 12.6% 94.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NYVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -20.5% 35.6% 42.99%
1 Yr 16.5% -55.6% 40.3% 15.02%
3 Yr -1.7%* -28.0% 93.5% 88.62%
5 Yr -2.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 89.06%
10 Yr 4.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 74.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NYVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.2% -64.5% 28.9% 67.15%
2021 -3.8% -20.5% 152.6% 97.13%
2020 1.7% -13.9% 183.6% 83.13%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 62.13%
2018 -2.8% -10.9% 12.6% 69.52%

NAV & Total Return History

NYVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NYVRX Category Low Category High NYVRX % Rank
Net Assets 6.73 B 177 K 1.21 T 19.09%
Number of Holdings 45 2 4154 84.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.32 B 288 K 270 B 11.40%
Weighting of Top 10 54.51% 1.8% 106.2% 5.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wells Fargo & Co 9.66%
  2. Capital One Financial Corp 7.79%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 7.24%
  4. Applied Materials Inc 5.60%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.26%
  6. U.S. Bancorp 5.10%
  7. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc ADR 4.63%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 4.35%
  9. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 4.17%
  10. DBS Group Holdings Ltd 4.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NYVRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.33% 0.00% 130.24% 65.79%
Cash 		1.51% -102.29% 100.00% 36.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.11% 0.00% 1.57% 6.90%
Other 		0.05% -13.91% 134.98% 7.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 65.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 65.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NYVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		53.78% 0.00% 55.59% 0.46%
Technology 		14.86% 0.00% 48.94% 90.41%
Communication Services 		12.83% 0.00% 27.94% 6.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.92% 0.00% 30.33% 82.65%
Healthcare 		7.62% 0.00% 60.70% 95.81%
Basic Materials 		1.92% 0.00% 25.70% 78.77%
Consumer Defense 		0.99% 0.00% 47.71% 97.18%
Industrials 		0.08% 0.00% 29.90% 99.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 96.04%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 96.12%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 95.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NYVRX % Rank
US 		75.45% 0.00% 127.77% 97.30%
Non US 		22.88% 0.00% 32.38% 1.80%

NYVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NYVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.01% 49.27% 26.51%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.00% 52.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 73.68%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NYVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NYVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NYVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 496.00% 36.32%

NYVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NYVRX Category Low Category High NYVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 24.20% 82.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NYVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NYVRX Category Low Category High NYVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -54.00% 6.06% 87.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NYVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NYVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1995

26.68

26.7%

Christopher Davis, Portfolio Manager, is a research analyst and Chair of the Portfolio Review Committee which oversees the management of the Davis Global, International and All-Cap Strategies. Mr. Davis with Danton Goei is Portfolio Manager for all large cap equity and concentrated equity portfolios. Mr. Davis joined the firm in 1989 after working as a securities analyst. He received his M.A. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Danton Goei

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2014

8.42

8.4%

Danton G. Goei joined Davis Advisors in 1998. He is the portfolio manager for the Davis Global Fund. Mr. Goei received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his M.B.A. from The Wharton School. He was previously employed at Bain & Company, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. and Citicorp. Mr. Goei speaks multiple languages and has lived in Europe and Asia, and currently resides in New York City. Mr. Goei has an M.B.A. from The Wharton School and a B.A. from Georgetown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

