Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund is diversified and it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size.

The infrastructure investment landscape is rapidly evolving due to technological advancement and obsolescence. While some energy and industrial infrastructure companies (sometimes referred to as “traditional” infrastructure companies) are now in their maturity phase, many traditional infrastructure companies have become leaders in implementing technological innovations. The Fund’s next generation focus within the infrastructure investment landscape consists of these innovative infrastructure companies along with sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. Similar to traditional infrastructure assets, which provide the underlying foundation of basic services, facilities and institutions and are often said to form the “backbone” of the economy, technology and communication infrastructure assets provide the underlying foundation of the data that drives the modern knowledge economy.

The Fund considers an infrastructure company to be any company that has at least 50% of its assets, income, revenue, sales or profits committed to or derived from the ownership, operation, management, construction, development, servicing or financing of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets include energy infrastructure assets, industrial infrastructure assets, sustainable infrastructure assets and technology and communication infrastructure assets. Energy infrastructure assets are physical structures and networks for the transportation, storage and transmission of energy. Examples of energy infrastructure assets include: electricity transmission and distribution lines and facilities used in gathering, treating, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of hydrocarbon products. Industrial infrastructure assets are structures that allow transportation of goods and people, logistics assets, assets that improve productivity and automation of existing capacity, and materials critical to establish these networks. Examples of industrial infrastructure assets include: toll roads; bridges and tunnels; airports; seaports; railroads; water and sewage treatment facilities and distribution pipelines; communication towers, cables, and satellites; and security systems related to the foregoing assets. Sustainable infrastructure assets consist of renewable energy infrastructure assets. Examples of sustainable infrastructure assets include: power generation from renewable and other clean energy sources, including utility scale and distributed solar power, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power, renewable energy storage and electric vehicle charging networks, as well as waste

collection and recycling, water purification and desalinization. Technology and communication infrastructure assets consist of assets, systems and technologies that collect, enable, analyze, optimize, automate, transmit and secure the data that allows businesses and other organizations to operate. Examples of technology and communications infrastructure assets include: data centers, cloud, hosting, and database systems, transactional and financial back-end systems, customer relationship management systems, smart city technologies, network security and cybersecurity, automation systems, human resource and workforce management and industry specific infrastructure software.

The Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in companies operating in the energy and energy infrastructure sectors.

The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may include non-U.S. securities represented by American Depositary Receipts or “ADRs.”

The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in master limited partnerships or “MLPs” that are treated as Qualified Publicly Traded Partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes. MLPs are generally treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and are generally organized under state law as limited partnerships or limited liability companies. To be treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, an MLP must derive at least 90% of its gross income for each taxable year from qualifying sources, including natural resources-based activities such as the exploration, development, mining, production, processing, refining, transportation, storage and certain marketing of mineral or natural resources.