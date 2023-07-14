Home
Trending ETFs

NXGNX (Mutual Fund)

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.31 -0.57 -3.19%
primary theme
MLP Industry Equity
share class
Inst (PIPEX) Primary Inst (NXGNX) A (NXGAX) A (PAPEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund

NXGNX | Fund

$17.31

$26.8 M

2.37%

$0.41

2.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.5%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$26.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 177.18%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NXGNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cushing Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    1460842
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Saket Kumar

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund is diversified and it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size.
The infrastructure investment landscape is rapidly evolving due to technological advancement and obsolescence. While some energy and industrial infrastructure companies (sometimes referred to as “traditional” infrastructure companies) are now in their maturity phase, many traditional infrastructure companies have become leaders in implementing technological innovations. The Fund’s next generation focus within the infrastructure investment landscape consists of these innovative infrastructure companies along with sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. Similar to traditional infrastructure assets, which provide the underlying foundation of basic services, facilities and institutions and are often said to form the “backbone” of the economy, technology and communication infrastructure assets provide the underlying foundation of the data that drives the modern knowledge economy.
The Fund considers an infrastructure company to be any company that has at least 50% of its assets, income, revenue, sales or profits committed to or derived from the ownership, operation, management, construction, development, servicing or financing of infrastructure assets. Infrastructure assets include energy infrastructure assets, industrial infrastructure assets, sustainable infrastructure assets and technology and communication infrastructure assets. Energy infrastructure assets are physical structures and networks for the transportation, storage and transmission of energy. Examples of energy infrastructure assets include: electricity transmission and distribution lines and facilities used in gathering, treating, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of hydrocarbon products. Industrial infrastructure assets are structures that allow transportation of goods and people, logistics assets, assets that improve productivity and automation of existing capacity, and materials critical to establish these networks. Examples of industrial infrastructure assets include: toll roads; bridges and tunnels; airports; seaports; railroads; water and sewage treatment facilities and distribution pipelines; communication towers, cables, and satellites; and security systems related to the foregoing assets. Sustainable infrastructure assets consist of renewable energy infrastructure assets. Examples of sustainable infrastructure assets include: power generation from renewable and other clean energy sources, including utility scale and distributed solar power, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power, renewable energy storage and electric vehicle charging networks, as well as waste
collection and recycling, water purification and desalinization. Technology and communication infrastructure assets consist of assets, systems and technologies that collect, enable, analyze, optimize, automate, transmit and secure the data that allows businesses and other organizations to operate. Examples of technology and communications infrastructure assets include: data centers, cloud, hosting, and database systems, transactional and financial back-end systems, customer relationship management systems, smart city technologies, network security and cybersecurity, automation systems, human resource and workforce management and industry specific infrastructure software.
The Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in companies operating in the energy and energy infrastructure sectors.
The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may include non-U.S. securities represented by American Depositary Receipts or “ADRs.”
The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in master limited partnerships or “MLPs” that are treated as Qualified Publicly Traded Partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes. MLPs are generally treated as partnerships for U.S. federal income tax purposes and are generally organized under state law as limited partnerships or limited liability companies. To be treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, an MLP must derive at least 90% of its gross income for each taxable year from qualifying sources, including natural resources-based activities such as the exploration, development, mining, production, processing, refining, transportation, storage and certain marketing of mineral or natural resources.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration (a measure of the price sensitivity of a fixed-income investment to changes in interest rates, expressed as a number of years). Debt securities rated below investment grade (that is, rated Ba or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), BB or lower by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), comparably rated by another statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, as determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality) are commonly known as “junk bonds” and are regarded as predominantly speculative with respect to the issuer’s capacity to pay interest and repay principal in accordance with the terms of the obligations, and involve major risk exposure to adverse conditions. The Fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in debt securities that are rated, at the time of investment, below B3 by Moody’s or B- by S&P or Fitch or comparably rated by another rating agency or, if unrated, as determined by the Investment Adviser to be of comparable credit quality.
Read More

NXGNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NXGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -13.5% 29.4% 32.03%
1 Yr 5.4% -9.7% 32.0% 89.15%
3 Yr 1.3%* -4.1% 128.8% 96.09%
5 Yr -3.3%* -11.2% 33.1% 71.68%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 11.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NXGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -11.1% 56.2% 98.45%
2021 -5.9% -6.1% 24.6% 98.44%
2020 9.1% -24.8% 46.7% 18.11%
2019 -0.1% -4.4% 5.2% 67.80%
2018 -4.5% -7.3% -1.8% 45.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NXGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.5% -11.6% 30.4% 39.84%
1 Yr 5.4% -9.7% 48.8% 90.00%
3 Yr 1.3%* -8.0% 128.8% 94.57%
5 Yr -2.2%* -11.2% 34.1% 68.14%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 14.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NXGNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -11.1% 56.2% 98.45%
2021 -5.9% -6.1% 24.6% 98.44%
2020 9.1% -24.8% 46.7% 18.11%
2019 0.6% -12.8% 5.2% 61.02%
2018 -3.5% -7.3% -1.8% 48.62%

NAV & Total Return History

NXGNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NXGNX Category Low Category High NXGNX % Rank
Net Assets 26.8 M 22 M 6.32 B 98.46%
Number of Holdings 57 1 175 10.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M 0 5.88 B 97.60%
Weighting of Top 10 39.76% 39.8% 110.0% 99.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  2. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  3. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  4. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  5. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  6. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  7. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  8. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  9. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%
  10. Solaria Energia Y Medio Ambiente Sa 6.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NXGNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 53.33% 133.88% 27.42%
Cash 		0.12% -58.21% 13.09% 75.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 21.77%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% 8.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 8.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 14.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NXGNX % Rank
Energy 		29.76% 29.76% 100.00% 99.19%
Technology 		19.24% 0.00% 19.24% 2.42%
Utilities 		16.67% 0.00% 48.96% 17.74%
Real Estate 		14.30% 0.00% 14.30% 2.42%
Industrials 		10.08% 0.00% 10.08% 2.42%
Communication Services 		5.06% 0.00% 5.06% 2.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.38% 0.00% 13.46% 3.23%
Basic Materials 		1.51% 0.00% 8.62% 18.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 10.48%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% 11.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NXGNX % Rank
US 		69.38% 48.92% 130.59% 94.35%
Non US 		30.50% 0.00% 37.36% 4.03%

NXGNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NXGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.35% 8.56% 20.16%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.35% 1.38% 20.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

NXGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

NXGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NXGNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 177.18% 6.00% 248.00% 98.28%

NXGNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NXGNX Category Low Category High NXGNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.37% 0.00% 12.04% 72.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NXGNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NXGNX Category Low Category High NXGNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -6.38% 9.57% 53.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NXGNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NXGNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Saket Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Mr. Kumar is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst of the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Mr. Kumar originally joined Cushing in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst and rejoined the firm in 2012 after a one-year research analyst position with Citadel Investment Group. He has experience as an engineer, in investment research and investment banking and is a specialist in the materials, energy and basic industrials sectors. Prior to Cushing, Mr. Kumar worked at Citadel Investment Group from October 2011 through October 2012 as a research analyst. He originally joined the Investment Adviser in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst for the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Prior to the Cushing® Asset Management, LP, he was an investment banker at Bear Stearns where he focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions in the global industrial group. Prior to that, he spent three years in the marine transportation industry as an engineer on board cargo vessels specializing in dry bulk and crude oil shipping. Mr. Kumar received an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from Southern Methodist University and a B.S. in marine engineering from Marine Engineering and Research Institute in India.

Alex Palma

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Alex Palma has worked in investments since 2008. He joined Cushing Asset Management in 2013 to cover Industrials and Oil Field Services for the Renaissance Fund. Previously he worked as a research analyst and trader for Capital Tactics Advisors, an event driven hedge fund in Dallas. Prior to that, he worked in institutional equity sales for Merrill Lynch. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Furman University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2013.

Hari Kusumakar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Hari Kusumakar has worked in investment research since 2010 and joined Cushing Asset Management in 2018. Previously he worked as an equity research analyst for Tiger Legatus Capital Management, a tiger-seeded long/short equity hedge fund in New York. Prior to that, he worked at Moody’s Corporation as a credit research analyst. He earned his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management; MS in Industrial and System Engineering from The Ohio State University; and BS in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

