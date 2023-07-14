Home
Nationwide Loomis All Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
NWZLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.53 -0.06 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NWZNX) Primary A (NWZLX) Retirement (NWZMX) Other (NWADX)
Vitals

YTD Return

35.6%

1 yr return

24.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$344 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWZLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Loomis All Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aziz Hamzaogullari

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in equity securities, primarily common stocks, issued by companies of any size. The Fund normally invests across a wide range of sectors and industries, using a growth style of equity management that emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages versus others, long-term structural growth drivers that the subadviser believes will lead to above-average future cash flow growth, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The Fund’s subadviser aims to invest in stocks of companies when they trade at a significant discount to the subadviser’s estimate of intrinsic value (i.e. companies with share prices trading significantly below what the portfolio manager believes the share price should be). The subadviser will consider selling a portfolio investment when it believes an unfavorable structural change occurs within a given business or the markets in which it operates, when a critical underlying investment assumption is flawed, when a more attractive reward-to-risk opportunity becomes available, when the current price fully reflects the subadviser’s estimate of intrinsic value, or for other investment reasons which the subadviser deems appropriate.The Fund is not required to maintain any specified percentage of its assets in securities of a particular capitalization size. The Fund is permitted, therefore, at any given time, to invest either all of its assets or none of its assets in any particular capitalization size, or to invest a flexible combination of its assets among various capitalization sizes. At times the subadviser may emphasize investments in one or more industries or sectors. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. Although the Fund maintains a diversified portfolio, it nonetheless may invest in a limited number of issuers.
Read More

NWZLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWZLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.6% -41.7% 64.0% 15.76%
1 Yr 24.0% -46.2% 77.9% 18.77%
3 Yr 1.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.87%
5 Yr 4.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 30.80%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWZLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.79%
2021 2.3% -31.0% 26.7% 61.80%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 46.88%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 27.15%
2018 -2.2% -15.9% 2.0% 44.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWZLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.6% -41.7% 64.0% 14.61%
1 Yr 24.0% -46.2% 77.9% 16.80%
3 Yr 1.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.65%
5 Yr 6.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 26.66%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWZLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.6% -85.9% 81.6% 46.87%
2021 2.3% -31.0% 26.7% 61.80%
2020 8.3% -13.0% 34.8% 46.88%
2019 6.5% -6.0% 10.6% 27.33%
2018 -0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 29.43%

NAV & Total Return History

NWZLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWZLX Category Low Category High NWZLX % Rank
Net Assets 344 M 189 K 222 B 68.63%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 77.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 137 M -1.37 M 104 B 72.46%
Weighting of Top 10 39.83% 11.4% 116.5% 79.42%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWZLX % Rank
Stocks 		91.32% 50.26% 104.50% 96.72%
Cash 		8.67% -10.83% 49.73% 2.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 97.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 96.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 97.87%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 97.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWZLX % Rank
Technology 		25.01% 0.00% 65.70% 85.33%
Healthcare 		20.23% 0.00% 39.76% 7.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.90% 0.00% 62.57% 49.75%
Communication Services 		15.55% 0.00% 66.40% 11.07%
Financial Services 		11.20% 0.00% 43.06% 31.64%
Industrials 		6.36% 0.00% 30.65% 51.07%
Consumer Defense 		5.74% 0.00% 25.50% 19.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 99.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 99.18%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 99.18%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 99.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWZLX % Rank
US 		81.00% 34.69% 100.00% 95.90%
Non US 		10.32% 0.00% 54.22% 11.07%

NWZLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWZLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.01% 20.29% 21.95%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 90.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 61.84%
Administrative Fee 0.23% 0.00% 1.02% 86.60%

Sales Fees

NWZLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 44.64%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWZLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWZLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 13.37%

NWZLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWZLX Category Low Category High NWZLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 99.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWZLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWZLX Category Low Category High NWZLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -6.13% 1.75% 78.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWZLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWZLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aziz Hamzaogullari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2017

5.0

5.0%

Aziz Hamzaogullari is the chief investment officer and founder of the Growth Equity Strategies Team at Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the portfolio manager of the Loomis Sayles large cap, global and all cap growth strategies, including the Loomis Sayles Growth and Global Growth mutual funds and products outside the US. Aziz is also an executive vice president and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He joined Loomis Sayles in 2010 from Evergreen Investments where he was a senior portfolio manager and managing director. Aziz joined Evergreen in 2001, was promoted to director of research in 2003 and portfolio manager in 2006. He was head of Evergreen’s Berkeley Street Growth Equity team and was the founder of the research and investment process. Prior to Evergreen, Aziz was a senior equity analyst and portfolio manager at Manning & Napier Advisors. He has 26 years of investment industry experience. Aziz earned a BS from Bilkent University, Turkey, and an MBA from George Washington University. He is also a member of CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

