YTD Return
3.5%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$106 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.2%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NWXLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|13.35%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|91.90%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|84.93%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|91.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NWXLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.7%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|93.70%
|2021
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|28.83%
|2020
|-1.3%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|96.88%
|2019
|2.3%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|15.62%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|94.36%
|NWXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWXLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|106 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|79.94%
|Number of Holdings
|269
|2
|2736
|64.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|83.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.23%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|60.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWXLX % Rank
|Bonds
|102.29%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|3.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.04%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|11.67%
|Stocks
|0.33%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|49.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|94.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|91.07%
|Cash
|-5.67%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|96.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWXLX % Rank
|Corporate
|76.84%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|92.50%
|Derivative
|18.88%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|1.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.99%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|41.13%
|Government
|0.21%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|26.55%
|Securitized
|0.08%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|38.53%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWXLX % Rank
|Non US
|52.09%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|1.87%
|US
|50.20%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|93.95%
|NWXLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|54.45%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|74.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|89.55%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWXLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWXLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|255.00%
|67.19%
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|97.28%
|NWXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NWXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWXLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.22%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|14.54%
|NWXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2022
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Kenneth J. Monaghan is Managing Director, Co-Director of High Yield, and Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer. Based in Durham, he is a Portfolio Manager on US high yield and global high yield strategies. Ken is also Co-Director of a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multi-sector fixed income strategies managed by the US fixed income team. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2014, Ken was at Rogge Global Partners where he was Partner and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield and was an integral part of Rogge’s global high yield strategy; he also ran Rogge’s New York office. He joined Rogge in 2008 from ING Investment Management where he was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield. Ken brought ING’s institutional US high yield strategy to Rogge. He co-founded the strategy in 1996 at a predecessor organization to ING and was co-portfolio manager of the strategy from its inception and the sole senior portfolio manager of the strategy from 2007 through June 2014 when he left Rogge. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Ken spent 13 years at Salomon Brothers starting as a high yield analyst eventually heading Salomon’s high yield research effort in New York. He subsequently spent five years in London as head of Salomon’s London credit research team and upon his return to New York in 1991 launched Salomon’s nascent distressed credit effort. He spent his final years at Salomon as a Director of Institutional Sales. He began his career as a credit analyst at Lord, Abbett & Co. Ken is a graduate of Colgate University and holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Jonathan M. Duensing, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Duensing is Director of Investment Grades Corporates, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management. He joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Duensing holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, graduating with distinction and departmental honors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
ANDREW D. FELTUS, CFA MANAGING DIRECTOR CO-DIRECTOR OF HIGH YIELD, PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 1994 Investment Experience Since: 1991 Andrew Feltus is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Director of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield team based in Boston. In addition to his role as a Portfolio Manager on U.S. high yield, global high yield, and multisector portfolios, Andrew co-leads a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multisector fixed income strategies managed by the U.S. fixed income team. Andrew has been actively managing fixed income portfolios since 1994. He has extensive experience managing a wide range of debt securities globally, including emerging markets and foreign exchange. His experience includes analyzing and managing derivatives since 1992. Andrew joined Amundi Pioneer as a Fixed Income Analyst and became a Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he worked on the bond desk at Massachusetts Financial Services. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and philosophy from Tufts University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
