Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nationwide Amundi Global High Yield Fund

mutual fund
NWXKX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.99 +0.02 +0.25%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (NWXLX) Primary Retirement (NWXKX) C (NWXJX) A (NWXIX)
NWXKX (Mutual Fund)

Nationwide Amundi Global High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.99 +0.02 +0.25%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (NWXLX) Primary Retirement (NWXKX) C (NWXJX) A (NWXIX)
NWXKX (Mutual Fund)

Nationwide Amundi Global High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$7.99 +0.02 +0.25%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (NWXLX) Primary Retirement (NWXKX) C (NWXJX) A (NWXIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Amundi Global High Yield Fund

NWXKX | Fund

$7.99

$106 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$106 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Amundi Global High Yield Fund

NWXKX | Fund

$7.99

$106 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.85%

NWXKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Amundi Global High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Monaghan

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a portfolio of higher-yielding, lower-rated debt securities issued by U.S. and foreign companies. High-yield debt securities also may include mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The Fund also may invest in corporate loans.The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in high-yield bonds. Such debt securities, which are rated below investment grade, are commonly referred to as “junk bonds” and are considered speculative. The Fund may invest in high-yield securities of any rating. These securities may pay interest on either a fixed-rate or a variable-rate basis. The maturities of the securities in which the Fund may invest may range from short-term to long-term, and at any given time, the Fund’s portfolio is likely to include bonds with a variety of maturities.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in issuers from at least five countries (of which one may be the United States, although the Fund does not invest more than 80% of its net assets, at the time of purchase, in securities of U.S. issuers). An issuer will be deemed to be located in a country other than the United States if the issuer is organized outside of the United States, has its principal place of business outside of the United States, or generates more than 50% of its revenues from business outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in issuers located in either developed countries or emerging market countries, although the Fund does not invest more than 65% of its net assets, at the time of purchase, in emerging market issuers. Emerging market countries include certain countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe.Many foreign high-yield securities are denominated in currencies that are well-established internationally, such as the U.S. dollar, euro or yen, although other foreign high-yield securities are denominated in the local currencies of their issuers. The Fund may invest in securities that are denominated either in a well-established currency or in local currency. The Fund’s subadviser may use derivatives, such as futures and forward foreign currency contracts, either to increase returns, to hedge against international currency exposure, or to manage the Fund’s average portfolio duration. The subadviser also may buy or sell credit default swaps either to hedge against investment risks or to obtain exposure to the investment characteristics of certain bonds or groups of bonds.In determining how to allocate the Fund’s assets across different countries, the subadviser examines macroeconomic factors to determine which economies it believes are likely to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Within this macroeconomic framework, the subadviser next evaluates which sectors or industries, and ultimately, which individual companies or issuers, offer what it believes to be the best opportunities. In selecting individual securities, the subadviser emphasizes credit analysis, liquidity and risk management. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Read More

NWXKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.1% 10.3% 10.45%
1 Yr -0.5% -9.9% 18.7% 91.75%
3 Yr -3.7%* -11.1% 72.2% 84.63%
5 Yr -4.3%* -14.2% 37.5% 90.91%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -33.4% 3.6% 93.56%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 28.68%
2020 -1.4% -8.4% 70.9% 97.03%
2019 2.4% -1.1% 5.1% 14.49%
2018 -2.3% -4.0% 0.1% 94.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -14.3% 7.8% 9.29%
1 Yr -0.5% -18.1% 22.2% 85.84%
3 Yr -3.7%* -11.1% 72.2% 84.64%
5 Yr -3.0%* -14.2% 37.5% 69.75%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -33.4% 3.6% 93.56%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 28.68%
2020 -1.4% -8.4% 70.9% 97.03%
2019 2.6% -1.0% 5.1% 8.70%
2018 -0.7% -4.0% 0.2% 17.78%

NAV & Total Return History

NWXKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWXKX Category Low Category High NWXKX % Rank
Net Assets 106 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 79.51%
Number of Holdings 269 2 2736 63.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.9 M -492 M 2.55 B 82.56%
Weighting of Top 10 10.23% 3.0% 100.0% 60.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 5.625% 1.43%
  2. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 5.625% 1.43%
  3. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 5.625% 1.43%
  4. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 5.625% 1.43%
  5. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 5.625% 1.43%
  6. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 1.39%
  7. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 1.39%
  8. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 1.39%
  9. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 1.39%
  10. Transportes Aereos Portugueses, S.A 5.625% 1.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXKX % Rank
Bonds 		102.29% 0.00% 154.38% 2.87%
Convertible Bonds 		3.04% 0.00% 17.89% 11.24%
Stocks 		0.33% -0.60% 52.82% 49.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 46.69%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 38.04%
Cash 		-5.67% -52.00% 100.00% 96.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXKX % Rank
Corporate 		76.84% 0.00% 129.69% 92.06%
Derivative 		18.88% 0.00% 45.95% 1.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.99% 0.00% 99.98% 40.55%
Government 		0.21% 0.00% 99.07% 26.12%
Securitized 		0.08% 0.00% 97.24% 38.10%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 11.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXKX % Rank
Non US 		52.09% 0.00% 118.12% 1.44%
US 		50.20% 0.00% 150.64% 93.52%

NWXKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.03% 18.97% 63.35%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.84% 74.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

NWXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 255.00% 67.05%

NWXKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWXKX Category Low Category High NWXKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.22% 5.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWXKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWXKX Category Low Category High NWXKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.31% -2.39% 14.30% 12.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWXKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWXKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Monaghan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Kenneth J. Monaghan is Managing Director, Co-Director of High Yield, and Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer. Based in Durham, he is a Portfolio Manager on US high yield and global high yield strategies. Ken is also Co-Director of a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multi-sector fixed income strategies managed by the US fixed income team. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2014, Ken was at Rogge Global Partners where he was Partner and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield and was an integral part of Rogge’s global high yield strategy; he also ran Rogge’s New York office. He joined Rogge in 2008 from ING Investment Management where he was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield. Ken brought ING’s institutional US high yield strategy to Rogge. He co-founded the strategy in 1996 at a predecessor organization to ING and was co-portfolio manager of the strategy from its inception and the sole senior portfolio manager of the strategy from 2007 through June 2014 when he left Rogge. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Ken spent 13 years at Salomon Brothers starting as a high yield analyst eventually heading Salomon’s high yield research effort in New York. He subsequently spent five years in London as head of Salomon’s London credit research team and upon his return to New York in 1991 launched Salomon’s nascent distressed credit effort. He spent his final years at Salomon as a Director of Institutional Sales. He began his career as a credit analyst at Lord, Abbett & Co. Ken is a graduate of Colgate University and holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from New York University.

Jonathan Duensing

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Jonathan M. Duensing, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Duensing is Director of Investment Grades Corporates, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management. He joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Duensing holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, graduating with distinction and departmental honors.

Andrew Feltus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

ANDREW D. FELTUS, CFA MANAGING DIRECTOR CO-DIRECTOR OF HIGH YIELD, PORTFOLIO MANAGER Joined Amundi Pioneer: 1994 Investment Experience Since: 1991 Andrew Feltus is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Co-Director of the Amundi Pioneer High Yield team based in Boston. In addition to his role as a Portfolio Manager on U.S. high yield, global high yield, and multisector portfolios, Andrew co-leads a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multisector fixed income strategies managed by the U.S. fixed income team. Andrew has been actively managing fixed income portfolios since 1994. He has extensive experience managing a wide range of debt securities globally, including emerging markets and foreign exchange. His experience includes analyzing and managing derivatives since 1992. Andrew joined Amundi Pioneer as a Fixed Income Analyst and became a Portfolio Manager in 2001. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer, he worked on the bond desk at Massachusetts Financial Services. He holds a B.A. in quantitative economics and philosophy from Tufts University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×