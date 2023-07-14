The Fund employs a flexible investment approach, allocating across different types of fixed-income securities with few limitations as to credit quality, geography, maturity or sector, with the goal of achieving a high level of current income. The Fund may invest in U.S. government securities and foreign government bonds, as well as U.S. and foreign corporate bonds and debentures, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations) and convertible bonds. The Fund also may invest in corporate loans. Securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest on either a fixed-rate or a variable-rate basis. The Fund may invest in securities issued by foreign issuers, including those that are located in emerging market countries, although the Fund does not invest more than 65% of its net assets, at the time of purchase, in emerging market securities. Emerging market countries include certain countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. Many foreign securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. The Fund may invest without limitation in fixed-income securities of any maturity, duration or credit quality. Accordingly, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its portfolio in high-yield bonds (i.e. “junk bonds”) and other securities that are lower-rated. Some of these debt securities may be in default or at high risk of defaulting, and may have extremely poor prospects for being able to make principal and interest payments. The Fund’s subadviser may use derivatives, such as futures and forward foreign currency contracts, either to increase returns, to hedge against international currency exposure, or to manage the Fund’s average portfolio duration. The subadviser also may buy or sell credit default swaps either to hedge against investment risks or to increase return. The Fund’s subadviser does not manage the Fund specific to any index or benchmark, which provides it with flexibility to allocate to and rotate across any sector in the fixed-income universe. This strategy is designed to provide exposure to those areas of the fixed-income market that the subadviser anticipates will provide value, while attempting to minimize exposure to those areas it anticipates will not provide value. In managing the Fund, the subadviser considers fundamental market factors such as yield and credit quality differences among bonds, as well as demand and supply trends. The subadviser also makes investment decisions based on technical factors such as price momentum, market sentiment, and supply or demand imbalances. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.