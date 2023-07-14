Home
Nationwide Amundi Strategic Income Fund

mutual fund
NWXGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.45 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (NWXHX) Primary Retirement (NWXGX) C (NWXFX) A (NWXEX)
NWXGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Amundi Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Monaghan

Fund Description

The Fund employs a flexible investment approach, allocating across different types of fixed-income securities with few limitations as to credit quality, geography, maturity or sector, with the goal of achieving a high level of current income. The Fund may invest in U.S. government securities and foreign government bonds, as well as U.S. and foreign corporate bonds and debentures, asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities (including collateralized mortgage obligations) and convertible bonds. The Fund also may invest in corporate loans. Securities in which the Fund invests may pay interest on either a fixed-rate or a variable-rate basis. The Fund may invest in securities issued by foreign issuers, including those that are located in emerging market countries, although the Fund does not invest more than 65% of its net assets, at the time of purchase, in emerging market securities. Emerging market countries include certain countries located in Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and developing countries of Europe, primarily Eastern Europe. Many foreign securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.The Fund may invest without limitation in fixed-income securities of any maturity, duration or credit quality. Accordingly, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its portfolio in high-yield bonds (i.e. “junk bonds”) and other securities that are lower-rated. Some of these debt securities may be in default or at high risk of defaulting, and may have extremely poor prospects for being able to make principal and interest payments.The Fund’s subadviser may use derivatives, such as futures and forward foreign currency contracts, either to increase returns, to hedge against international currency exposure, or to manage the Fund’s average portfolio duration. The subadviser also may buy or sell credit default swaps either to hedge against investment risks or to increase return.The Fund’s subadviser does not manage the Fund specific to any index or benchmark, which provides it with flexibility to allocate to and rotate across any sector in the fixed-income universe. This strategy is designed to provide exposure to those areas of the fixed-income market that the subadviser anticipates will provide value, while attempting to minimize exposure to those areas it anticipates will not provide value. In managing the Fund, the subadviser considers fundamental market factors such as yield and credit quality differences among bonds, as well as demand and supply trends. The subadviser also makes investment decisions based on technical factors such as price momentum, market sentiment, and supply or demand imbalances. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Read More

NWXGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -7.2% 18.1% 9.27%
1 Yr -2.6% -18.7% 21.2% 71.25%
3 Yr -1.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 18.18%
5 Yr -1.6%* -29.7% 29.4% 34.86%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -31.8% 18.4% 40.46%
2021 0.3% -14.3% 15.8% 17.19%
2020 -0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 74.92%
2019 1.5% -10.2% 3.6% 32.87%
2018 -0.9% -12.3% 0.7% 37.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.1% -11.7% 18.1% 8.99%
1 Yr -2.6% -18.7% 38.5% 70.17%
3 Yr -1.4%* -23.6% 52.7% 18.52%
5 Yr -1.0%* -29.7% 30.2% 25.46%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.6% -31.8% 18.4% 40.60%
2021 0.3% -14.3% 15.8% 17.04%
2020 -0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 74.92%
2019 1.6% -10.2% 3.6% 27.71%
2018 0.0% -12.3% 1.5% 12.52%

NAV & Total Return History

NWXGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWXGX Category Low Category High NWXGX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 100 124 B 75.78%
Number of Holdings 258 2 8175 67.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 -26 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 93.95%
Weighting of Top 10 33.89% 4.3% 105.0% 39.35%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXGX % Rank
Bonds 		90.40% -150.81% 180.51% 40.92%
Convertible Bonds 		4.71% 0.00% 33.50% 16.14%
Cash 		3.82% -261.12% 258.91% 66.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.89% 0.00% 13.21% 19.45%
Stocks 		0.17% -38.22% 261.12% 52.16%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 76.80%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXGX % Rank
Corporate 		36.40% 0.00% 97.25% 50.22%
Derivative 		27.88% -0.52% 72.98% 7.37%
Securitized 		20.04% 0.00% 99.65% 42.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.22% 0.00% 100.00% 38.44%
Government 		4.36% 0.00% 99.43% 70.77%
Municipal 		0.10% 0.00% 54.26% 32.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWXGX % Rank
US 		63.10% -151.11% 194.51% 57.49%
Non US 		27.30% -136.75% 104.82% 26.95%

NWXGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 26.65% 80.74%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.29% 37.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

NWXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 57.42%

NWXGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWXGX Category Low Category High NWXGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.38% 0.00% 15.93% 81.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWXGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWXGX Category Low Category High NWXGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.14% -1.55% 11.51% 16.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWXGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWXGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Monaghan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Kenneth J. Monaghan is Managing Director, Co-Director of High Yield, and Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer. Based in Durham, he is a Portfolio Manager on US high yield and global high yield strategies. Ken is also Co-Director of a team of portfolio managers who specialize in identifying and capitalizing on high yield and bank loan opportunities globally. The team also provides insight and recommendations for a number of multi-sector fixed income strategies managed by the US fixed income team. Prior to joining Amundi Pioneer in 2014, Ken was at Rogge Global Partners where he was Partner and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield and was an integral part of Rogge’s global high yield strategy; he also ran Rogge’s New York office. He joined Rogge in 2008 from ING Investment Management where he was Managing Director and Portfolio Manager responsible for US high yield. Ken brought ING’s institutional US high yield strategy to Rogge. He co-founded the strategy in 1996 at a predecessor organization to ING and was co-portfolio manager of the strategy from its inception and the sole senior portfolio manager of the strategy from 2007 through June 2014 when he left Rogge. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager, Ken spent 13 years at Salomon Brothers starting as a high yield analyst eventually heading Salomon’s high yield research effort in New York. He subsequently spent five years in London as head of Salomon’s London credit research team and upon his return to New York in 1991 launched Salomon’s nascent distressed credit effort. He spent his final years at Salomon as a Director of Institutional Sales. He began his career as a credit analyst at Lord, Abbett & Co. Ken is a graduate of Colgate University and holds both a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from New York University.

Jonathan Duensing

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Jonathan M. Duensing, CFA, is the lead portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Duensing is Director of Investment Grades Corporates, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Amundi Pioneer Institutional Asset Management. He joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Duensing holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, graduating with distinction and departmental honors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

