Under normal circumstances, we invest:

exclusively in high-quality, short-term, U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments that consist of U.S. Treasury obligations.

Our security selection is based on several factors, including yield and maturity, while taking into account the Fund’s

overall level of liquidity and weighted average maturity. We will only purchase securities that we have determined

present minimal credit risk.