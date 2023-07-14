Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
NWQFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.25 -0.29 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NSMRX) Primary C (NSMCX) A (NSMAX) Retirement (NWQFX)
NWQFX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.25 -0.29 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NSMRX) Primary C (NSMCX) A (NSMAX) Retirement (NWQFX)
NWQFX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.25 -0.29 -0.98%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (NSMRX) Primary C (NSMCX) A (NSMAX) Retirement (NWQFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

NWQFX | Fund

$29.25

$39 M

0.00%

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

14.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$39 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund

NWQFX | Fund

$29.25

$39 M

0.00%

1.28%

NWQFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Small/Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Hwang

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations at the time of investment comparable to companies in the Russell 2500® Value Index. As of September 30, 2022, the market cap range for the Russell 2500® Value Index was $15 million to $18.2 billion. The Fund will not be forced to sell a stock because it has exceeded or fallen below the current market capitalization range. The Fund’s sub-adviser seeks to identify under-valued companies with a catalyst to unlock value or improve profitability. The Fund’s sub-adviser maintains a long-term investment view and a focus on securities it believes can appreciate over an extended time, regardless of interim fluctuations. The Fund’s sub-adviser will sell securities or reduce positions if it feels that the company no longer possesses favorable risk/reward characteristics, attractive valuations or catalysts. The Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities, but it may invest up to 35% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities, including up to 10% of its net assets in equity securities of companies located in emerging market countries.
Read More

NWQFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -14.5% 140.9% 63.84%
1 Yr 14.3% -34.7% 196.6% 15.40%
3 Yr 11.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 14.90%
5 Yr -4.8%* -23.8% 9.2% 69.53%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 70.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -59.3% 118.2% 3.91%
2021 7.6% -17.3% 18.6% 26.30%
2020 0.1% -21.2% 28.2% 89.32%
2019 6.7% -17.9% 8.4% 1.28%
2018 -10.5% -20.0% 0.2% 97.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -17.6% 140.9% 60.44%
1 Yr 14.3% -34.7% 196.6% 13.71%
3 Yr 11.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 13.71%
5 Yr 2.0%* -23.8% 10.7% 17.51%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 67.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWQFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -59.3% 118.2% 3.91%
2021 7.6% -17.3% 18.6% 26.30%
2020 0.1% -21.2% 28.2% 89.32%
2019 6.7% -17.9% 8.4% 1.28%
2018 -4.1% -19.9% 0.2% 54.06%

NAV & Total Return History

NWQFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWQFX Category Low Category High NWQFX % Rank
Net Assets 39 M 1.48 M 120 B 91.93%
Number of Holdings 57 2 2519 90.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M 213 K 4.6 B 86.70%
Weighting of Top 10 25.35% 2.8% 101.7% 18.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co 3.30%
  2. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 3.14%
  3. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 2.75%
  4. Steven Madden Ltd 2.72%
  5. nVent Electric PLC 2.70%
  6. Rambus Inc 2.59%
  7. BMC Stock Holdings Inc 2.57%
  8. PacWest Bancorp 2.54%
  9. American Eagle Outfitters Inc 2.51%
  10. Parsons Corp 2.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWQFX % Rank
Stocks 		95.10% 25.32% 100.32% 88.05%
Cash 		4.89% -79.10% 74.68% 11.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 34.51%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 34.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 33.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 34.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWQFX % Rank
Financial Services 		15.89% 0.00% 35.52% 43.71%
Technology 		14.70% 0.00% 54.70% 41.84%
Industrials 		14.44% 2.46% 37.42% 84.18%
Healthcare 		13.58% 0.00% 26.53% 49.15%
Real Estate 		10.98% 0.00% 29.43% 5.61%
Energy 		7.62% 0.00% 37.72% 19.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.78% 0.99% 47.79% 92.69%
Basic Materials 		6.07% 0.00% 18.66% 20.07%
Utilities 		5.42% 0.00% 18.58% 6.63%
Consumer Defense 		4.54% 0.00% 18.87% 38.78%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 95.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWQFX % Rank
US 		92.40% 24.89% 100.00% 82.15%
Non US 		2.70% 0.00% 36.31% 32.49%

NWQFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.01% 13.16% 31.06%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.50% 61.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

NWQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWQFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 57.71%

NWQFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWQFX Category Low Category High NWQFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 51.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWQFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWQFX Category Low Category High NWQFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -2.40% 2.49% 34.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWQFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWQFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Hwang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Andrew C. Hwang, CFA, is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Equity Analyst who joined NWQ in 1998.

Thomas Lavia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2019

2.87

2.9%

Prior to joining NWQ in 2011, Tom spent four years at Relational Investors, LLC, where he was a Managing Director responsible for coverage of the technology industry. Tom was also a Partner and Analyst at Harlingwood Capital Management and spent two years at JMP Securities, LLC as a Vice-President and three years at Robertson Stephens, Inc., where he held roles in investment banking and equity research. Tom received his B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. He became a Chartered Financial Analyst in 2004 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×