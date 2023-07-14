Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
14.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$39 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.4%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NWQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|63.84%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|15.40%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|14.90%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|69.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|70.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|3.91%
|2021
|7.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|26.30%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|89.32%
|2019
|6.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|1.28%
|2018
|-10.5%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|97.92%
|Period
|NWQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|60.44%
|1 Yr
|14.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|13.71%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|13.71%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|17.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|67.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWQFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|3.91%
|2021
|7.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|26.30%
|2020
|0.1%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|89.32%
|2019
|6.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|1.28%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|54.06%
|NWQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWQFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|39 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|91.93%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|2
|2519
|90.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.5 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|86.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.35%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|18.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWQFX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.10%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|88.05%
|Cash
|4.89%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|11.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|34.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|34.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|33.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|34.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWQFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|15.89%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|43.71%
|Technology
|14.70%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|41.84%
|Industrials
|14.44%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|84.18%
|Healthcare
|13.58%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|49.15%
|Real Estate
|10.98%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|5.61%
|Energy
|7.62%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|19.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.78%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|92.69%
|Basic Materials
|6.07%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|20.07%
|Utilities
|5.42%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|6.63%
|Consumer Defense
|4.54%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|38.78%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|95.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWQFX % Rank
|US
|92.40%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|82.15%
|Non US
|2.70%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|32.49%
|NWQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|31.06%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.17%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|NWQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWQFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|57.71%
|NWQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWQFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|51.76%
|NWQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NWQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWQFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|34.47%
|NWQFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Andrew C. Hwang, CFA, is a Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and Equity Analyst who joined NWQ in 1998.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2019
2.87
2.9%
Prior to joining NWQ in 2011, Tom spent four years at Relational Investors, LLC, where he was a Managing Director responsible for coverage of the technology industry. Tom was also a Partner and Analyst at Harlingwood Capital Management and spent two years at JMP Securities, LLC as a Vice-President and three years at Robertson Stephens, Inc., where he held roles in investment banking and equity research. Tom received his B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. He became a Chartered Financial Analyst in 2004 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...