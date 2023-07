The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests primarily in affiliated mutual funds representing a variety of asset classes. The Fund invests in a professionally selected mix of different asset classes that is tailored for investors planning to retire in, or close to, the year 2035. Therefore, the Fund currently seeks long-term growth of capital, and invests considerably in equity securities, such as common stocks of U.S. and international companies, including smaller companies, but also invests in bonds in order to generate investment income. As of January 31, 2023, the Fund allocated approximately 52% of its net assets in U.S. stocks (including smaller company stocks), approximately 19% in international stocks, and approximately 29% in bonds (including mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities). As the year 2035 approaches, the Fund’s allocations to different asset classes will progressively become more conservative with increasing emphasis on investments that provide for income and preservation of capital, and less on those offering the potential for growth. The Fund invests primarily in affiliated portfolios of Nationwide Mutual Funds, but also may invest in affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying Fund” or collectively, “Underlying Funds”), that collectively represent several asset classes. Certain Underlying Funds are “index” funds that invest directly in equity securities, bonds or other securities with a goal of obtaining investment returns that closely track a benchmark stock or bond index. The Fund also invests in many Underlying Funds that are not index funds. Some Underlying Funds use futures, swaps and options, which are derivatives, either to hedge against investment risks, to obtain exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, to take short positions in certain securities, or otherwise to increase returns. Although the Fund seeks to provide diversification across several asset classes, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a small number of issuers (i.e., Underlying Funds). However, the Fund may invest directly in securities and derivatives (futures, options, and swaps) in addition to investing in Underlying Funds. Further, the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests generally are diversified. The Fund is designed for investors who are comfortable with assuming the risks associated with investing considerably in stocks (including international stocks and smaller companies), are willing to accept moderate short-term losses in exchange for potential longer-term returns, but who have a lower tolerance of risk than more aggressive investors. The Fund also assumes that its investors will retire in or close to 2035 at the age of 65, and that such investors seek capital growth over the long term, but also some investment income. Once the Fund reaches the year of its target date, Nationwide Fund Advisors (the “Adviser”) expects to recommend that the Nationwide Mutual Funds' Board of Trustees approve combining the Fund with the Nationwide Destination Retirement Fund, which offers investors the most conservative and income-oriented allocation scheme of the Nationwide Target Destination Funds. If the combination is approved and applicable regulatory requirements are met, the Fund's shareholders would then become shareholders of the Nationwide Destination Retirement Fund. Shareholders will be provided with additional information at that time, including information pertaining to any tax consequences of the combination.