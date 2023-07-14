Home
Trending ETFs

NWKEX (Mutual Fund)

NWKEX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

Net Assets

$197 M

Holdings in Top 10

47.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.91%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWKEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathon Detter

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in stocks of U.S. small-cap companies that the subadviser believes have improving earnings growth potential and attractive valuation. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies whose capitalization is within the range of the market capitalization of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index. The subadviser makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time of purchase of such security. In addition to holdings in primarily U.S. small-cap equity securities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities. Some of the stocks in which the Fund invests may be considered to be “value” stocks, in that they may trade at what the subadviser believes to be a discount to intrinsic value.The subadviser uses an actively managed bottom-up stock selection process for choosing securities across the small-cap equity market universe. The subadviser selects securities using a process that seeks to identify companies that have all three of the following attributes: durable competitive advantages, stakeholder-friendly management, and trade at a discount to intrinsic value. The portfolio is constructed using the subadviser’s best ideas that are generated through multiple sources, including management discussions, industry knowledge and prior research. The subadviser’s goal is to uncover companies with sustained high return on invested capital, consistent growth in free cash flow and stable to growing market share. The subadviser assigns the highest portfolio security weights to companies in which the subadviser has the highest level of conviction. The subadviser is not constrained by the sector weights in the benchmark.Although the Fund maintains a diversified portfolio, it nonetheless may invest in a limited number of issuers. The subadviser may sell a security as it reaches the subadviser’s estimate of the company’s value; if relative fundamentals deteriorate; or if alternative investments become sufficiently more attractive.
Read More

NWKEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -14.5% 140.9% 0.85%
1 Yr 13.4% -34.7% 196.6% 21.83%
3 Yr 11.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 14.73%
5 Yr -5.4%* -23.8% 9.2% 73.54%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 25.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -59.3% 118.2% 18.54%
2021 8.0% -17.3% 18.6% 22.84%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 86.65%
2019 5.4% -17.9% 8.4% 28.07%
2018 -11.0% -20.0% 0.2% 98.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -17.6% 140.9% 0.85%
1 Yr 13.4% -34.7% 196.6% 19.46%
3 Yr 11.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 13.53%
5 Yr -5.4%* -23.8% 10.7% 79.10%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 24.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWKEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.4% -59.3% 118.2% 18.54%
2021 8.0% -17.3% 18.6% 22.84%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 86.65%
2019 5.4% -17.9% 8.4% 28.07%
2018 -11.0% -19.9% 0.2% 99.62%

NAV & Total Return History

NWKEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWKEX Category Low Category High NWKEX % Rank
Net Assets 197 M 1.48 M 120 B 69.08%
Number of Holdings 32 2 2519 97.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.5 M 213 K 4.6 B 41.25%
Weighting of Top 10 47.12% 2.8% 101.7% 3.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ePlus Inc 6.35%
  2. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp 6.02%
  3. Addus HomeCare Corp 5.36%
  4. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 5.34%
  5. Element Solutions Inc 4.88%
  6. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Class A 4.65%
  7. Manhattan Associates Inc 4.49%
  8. Cabot Microelectronics Corp 4.48%
  9. CMC Materials Inc Ordinary Shares 4.45%
  10. UniFirst Corp 4.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWKEX % Rank
Stocks 		93.91% 25.32% 100.32% 93.27%
Cash 		6.09% -79.10% 74.68% 7.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 6.40%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 8.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 5.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 5.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWKEX % Rank
Industrials 		28.15% 2.46% 37.42% 4.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.31% 0.99% 47.79% 3.06%
Consumer Defense 		14.62% 0.00% 18.87% 0.85%
Financial Services 		11.57% 0.00% 35.52% 91.50%
Technology 		9.40% 0.00% 54.70% 89.80%
Healthcare 		8.38% 0.00% 26.53% 82.48%
Basic Materials 		5.23% 0.00% 18.66% 41.84%
Real Estate 		4.35% 0.00% 29.43% 80.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 88.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 93.54%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 92.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWKEX % Rank
US 		93.91% 24.89% 100.00% 72.22%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 92.42%

NWKEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.91% 0.01% 13.16% 64.85%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 50.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 85.79%

Sales Fees

NWKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWKEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 52.55%

NWKEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWKEX Category Low Category High NWKEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 29.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWKEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWKEX Category Low Category High NWKEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -2.40% 2.49% 78.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWKEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWKEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathon Detter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Jon joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2001, Jon’s experience includes a position as principal at Opus Capital Management, where he was one of three portfolio managers on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Earlier, he held positions at Valuation Research Corporation and Arthur Andersen LLP, performing valuation work for public and private companies, primarily with respect to equity and option valuations, purchase price allocations, intangible assets and asset impairment testing. Jon graduated magna cum laude from Xavier University (Ohio) with a B.S.B.A. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Anthony Glickhouse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Anthony joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2006, Anthony’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Anthony held positions at The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, where he conducted economic / capital market research and detailed asset allocation analysis, and at Renaissance Investment Management, where he performed operations and security analysis duties. Anthony graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a B.S. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Patrick McGee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Pat joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2010, Pat’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Pat held the Associate Analyst position at Avondale Partners LLC, where he assisted in research. Earlier still, he worked as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young LLP, where he established the Los Angeles office’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services practice. Pat earned his B.B.A. in Finance and Public Policy from the College of William & Mary (Virginia), and his M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

