Nationwide Bailard Technology and Science Fund

mutual fund
NWHTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$25.21 -0.07 -0.28%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
M (NWHQX) Primary A (NWHOX) Inst (NWHUX) C (NWHPX) Retirement (NWHTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Bailard Technology and Science Fund

NWHTX | Fund

$25.21

$131 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

44.8%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWHTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 44.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Bailard Technology and Science Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sonya Thadhani Mughal

Fund Description

The Fund will, under normal market conditions, invest its assets primarily in common stocks located in the United States and abroad that the subadviser believes have superior sales and earnings growth potential, but at a reasonable price. It is expected that, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in established companies in the technology and science sectors, including in the semiconductor, semiconductor equipment, hardware, software, information technology services, communications equipment, social media, biotechnology and interactive media sectors, and may invest in other sectors if determined by the Fund’s subadviser to be in the Fund’s best interests. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in U.S. dollar denominated stocks of foreign companies located in both developed and emerging markets.Using a combination of qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Fund’s subadviser seeks to identify those securities it believes offer superior sales and earnings growth prospects at a reasonable valuation. The subadviser seeks to add value to the Fund’s portfolio through stock selection. The subadviser may also consider market indices and its own estimates of competitor portfolio weightings in managing the Fund’s portfolio.The Fund may also invest opportunistically in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and in securities of new public companies that have had their IPO within the last six months and that the subadviser finds attractive. The subadviser seeks investment opportunities to penetrate new and existing markets specifically within the technology, biotechnology and other growth industries. In looking at particular companies, the subadviser evaluates the scope of business of a company and its competitive landscape, as well as its management team’s experience.
NWHTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.8% -29.2% 72.6% 17.60%
1 Yr 19.4% -40.8% 65.2% 53.65%
3 Yr -2.8%* -40.5% 27.8% 64.73%
5 Yr 0.1%* -30.6% 25.2% 61.29%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 24.7% 50.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.6% -73.9% 35.7% 68.89%
2021 0.3% -25.6% 45.1% 62.05%
2020 10.6% 1.8% 60.0% 69.81%
2019 6.6% -15.0% 13.7% 67.00%
2018 -3.8% -12.8% 31.5% 68.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.8% -54.1% 72.3% 14.16%
1 Yr 19.4% -62.3% 65.2% 36.32%
3 Yr -2.8%* -40.5% 36.7% 66.82%
5 Yr 3.3%* -30.6% 29.2% 60.62%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 25.4% 50.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.6% -73.9% 35.7% 68.89%
2021 0.3% -25.6% 45.1% 62.05%
2020 10.6% 1.8% 60.0% 69.81%
2019 6.6% -15.0% 13.7% 67.00%
2018 -0.6% -12.8% 31.5% 43.01%

NAV & Total Return History

NWHTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWHTX Category Low Category High NWHTX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 74.79%
Number of Holdings 46 10 397 70.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.3 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 72.03%
Weighting of Top 10 50.55% 7.6% 100.0% 47.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.03%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.26%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 4.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.50% 68.59% 100.53% 38.56%
Cash 		0.50% -0.53% 15.91% 61.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 87.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 84.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 86.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 86.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHTX % Rank
Technology 		69.83% 2.80% 100.00% 56.36%
Communication Services 		11.07% 0.00% 97.05% 36.86%
Healthcare 		5.67% 0.00% 25.57% 17.37%
Financial Services 		5.24% 0.00% 38.36% 45.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.99% 0.00% 32.97% 58.05%
Industrials 		3.20% 0.00% 38.68% 30.93%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 86.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 89.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 86.44%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 88.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 86.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHTX % Rank
US 		91.79% 19.45% 100.53% 34.75%
Non US 		7.71% 0.00% 80.40% 61.44%

NWHTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.08% 3.60% 56.28%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 1.95% 60.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 86.96%

Sales Fees

NWHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 27.11%

NWHTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWHTX Category Low Category High NWHTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 88.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWHTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWHTX Category Low Category High NWHTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.39% -2.30% 2.08% 45.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWHTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NWHTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sonya Thadhani Mughal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2006

16.17

16.2%

COO and PM for Tech and Science

David Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Dave serves as a portfolio manager for the Bailard all cap growth/technology and science equity strategy, where he specializes in technology sector research. Dave graduated in 2008 from the University of California at Berkeley with a double major in business administration and economics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2012 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. In 2016, he received his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

