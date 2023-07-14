Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
44.6%
1 yr return
17.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$131 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.6%
Expense Ratio 1.19%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NWHOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.6%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|18.45%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|57.94%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|69.20%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|72.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|55.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWHOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|70.67%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|67.86%
|2020
|10.2%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|74.53%
|2019
|6.4%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|69.46%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|74.73%
|Period
|NWHOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.6%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|15.02%
|1 Yr
|17.9%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|40.60%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|71.03%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|63.21%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|64.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWHOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|70.67%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|67.86%
|2020
|10.2%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|74.53%
|2019
|6.4%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|69.46%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|46.24%
|NWHOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|73.50%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|10
|397
|67.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.3 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|70.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.55%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|46.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHOX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.50%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|37.29%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|59.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|37.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|42.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|36.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|35.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHOX % Rank
|Technology
|69.83%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|55.08%
|Communication Services
|11.07%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|35.59%
|Healthcare
|5.67%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|16.10%
|Financial Services
|5.24%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|44.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.99%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|56.78%
|Industrials
|3.20%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|29.66%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|33.90%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|52.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|32.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|41.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|38.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHOX % Rank
|US
|91.79%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|33.47%
|Non US
|7.71%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|60.17%
|NWHOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.19%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|35.50%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|52.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.54%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|9.26%
|NWHOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|33.33%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NWHOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWHOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|26.22%
|NWHOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|47.46%
|NWHOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NWHOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.68%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|66.96%
|NWHOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.658
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2006
16.17
16.2%
COO and PM for Tech and Science
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Dave serves as a portfolio manager for the Bailard all cap growth/technology and science equity strategy, where he specializes in technology sector research. Dave graduated in 2008 from the University of California at Berkeley with a double major in business administration and economics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2012 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. In 2016, he received his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...