Nationwide Bailard International Equities Fund

mutual fund
NWHLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.69 -0.05 -0.57%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
M (NWHLX) Primary C (NWHKX) A (NWHJX) Inst (NWHNX) Retirement (NWHMX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Bailard International Equities Fund

NWHLX | Fund

$8.69

$177 M

5.47%

$0.48

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

22.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWHLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Bailard International Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Sep 04, 1979
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hill

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of issuers located in developed and, to a lesser extent, emerging market countries around the world. Many securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. It normally invests in established companies in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, Asia, Australia and Canada, among other areas. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s holdings are spread across multiple industries and geographic regions.Some emerging market countries may be considered to be “frontier market” countries, although the Fund does not invest more than 20% of its net assets in frontier market countries. Frontier market countries are those emerging market countries that are considered to be among the smallest, least mature and least liquid.The Fund employs a disciplined, quantitative approach that focuses first on country selection and then on stock selection within individual countries. A multifactor model is used to rank countries according to their characteristics, including various measures of value, momentum and risk. The relative weighting among these characteristics typically changes over time according to changes in the overall conditions across global markets. The Fund’s subadviser systematically tracks these changes in overall conditions using various measures of monetary liquidity, sentiment and risk aversion. As conditions change, the model changes the relative weights of the selection factors that generate the rankings. The subadviser’s stock selection models rank securities according to various measures of value, momentum, quality and analysts’ expectations. Instead of looking at global conditions to set the relative weights of selection factors, the models use local conditions. Because investor behaviors vary around the world, the relative importance of these factors varies by country. The subadviser generally over-weights those countries and companies that appear to be the most attractive and underweights those countries and companies that appear to be the least attractive. In overweighting and underweighting countries, the subadviser may consider global market indices.The Fund may also invest in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may use derivatives, such as forward foreign currency contracts (including forward foreign currency cross hedges), options, futures and other derivatives for investing and to hedge its investments and risk. Such instruments will principally be used for hedging and risk management purposes, including to help protect its international stock investments from the risk of a strong U.S. dollar.
Read More

NWHLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% 2.1% 19.2% 14.12%
1 Yr 22.6% -20.6% 27.8% 7.46%
3 Yr 4.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 35.62%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 49.76%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 65.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 53.44%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 35.78%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 62.29%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 60.51%
2018 -5.3% -13.0% 0.0% 88.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% -16.4% 19.2% 14.12%
1 Yr 22.6% -27.2% 27.8% 7.46%
3 Yr 4.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 34.70%
5 Yr 1.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 34.83%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 62.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWHLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 53.44%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 35.78%
2020 2.2% -10.4% 121.9% 62.29%
2019 4.3% -0.5% 8.5% 60.51%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% 0.0% 75.26%

NAV & Total Return History

NWHLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWHLX Category Low Category High NWHLX % Rank
Net Assets 177 M 1.02 M 369 B 77.73%
Number of Holdings 159 1 10801 46.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 28 M 0 34.5 B 85.19%
Weighting of Top 10 15.88% 1.9% 101.9% 74.57%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHLX % Rank
Stocks 		98.52% 0.00% 122.60% 43.10%
Cash 		0.94% -65.15% 100.00% 65.02%
Other 		0.55% -16.47% 17.36% 10.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 70.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 67.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 71.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHLX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.31% 0.00% 47.75% 67.91%
Industrials 		13.91% 5.17% 99.49% 61.01%
Healthcare 		13.04% 0.00% 21.01% 35.83%
Technology 		11.62% 0.00% 36.32% 50.07%
Basic Materials 		11.32% 0.00% 23.86% 8.63%
Consumer Defense 		8.92% 0.00% 32.29% 57.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.89% 0.00% 36.36% 75.40%
Communication Services 		6.79% 0.00% 21.69% 35.40%
Energy 		5.02% 0.00% 16.89% 48.63%
Utilities 		3.03% 0.00% 13.68% 43.17%
Real Estate 		1.15% 0.00% 14.59% 66.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHLX % Rank
Non US 		97.15% 0.00% 125.24% 33.43%
US 		1.37% -7.78% 68.98% 60.65%

NWHLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.02% 26.51% 57.08%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 70.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 80.86%

Sales Fees

NWHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 78.79%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWHLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 79.04%

NWHLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWHLX Category Low Category High NWHLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.47% 0.00% 13.15% 34.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWHLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWHLX Category Low Category High NWHLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.29% -0.93% 6.38% 25.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWHLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWHLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 17, 2006

16.22

16.2%

Peter M. Hill is a co-portfolio manager of the Bailard international and emerging market equity strategies. Prior to joining Bailard in 1985, Mr. Hill worked in the United Kingdom as the Deputy Investment Manager for the Royal London Insurance Society, Ltd., where he managed portfolios of international equities and unit trusts. Mr. Hill received bachelor’s degree in 1972 from Leeds University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, U.K.

Eric Leve

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Eric P. Leve is Chief Investment Officer of Bailard. Mr. Leve is a co-portfolio manager of the Bailard international and emerging market equity strategies and is primarily focused on country selection and model-building.Mr. Leve received a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1986 and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997. Mr. Leve joined Bailard in 1987.

Daniel McKellar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Daniel McKellar joined Bailard in 2011. Mr. McKellar is Vice President of International Equity Research at Bailard and focuses on quantitative research and model building to augment both country and security selection. Mr. McKellar earned a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Stanford University and also earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo. Mr. McKellar earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2014

Anthony Craddock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Anthony R. Craddock is Senior Vice President of Bailard. He was employed by Bailard from 1997 to November 2018. He rejoined Bailard in June of 2019. During the period from November 2018 to June 2019, Mr. Craddock worked as an independent consultant for Bailard. Previously, Mr. Craddock served as performance analyst at Bailard and was responsible for performance and risk analysis. Mr. Craddock received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of California, San Diego, in 1992 and a master’s degree in 1996 in Pacific international affairs from UCSD’s Graduate School of International Relations and Pacific Studies.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

