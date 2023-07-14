Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
22.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$177 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.9%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NWHLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|14.12%
|1 Yr
|22.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|7.46%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|35.62%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|49.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|65.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWHLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|53.44%
|2021
|3.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|35.78%
|2020
|2.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|62.29%
|2019
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|60.51%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|88.33%
|Period
|NWHLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|14.12%
|1 Yr
|22.6%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|7.46%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|34.70%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|34.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|62.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWHLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.2%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|53.44%
|2021
|3.5%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|35.78%
|2020
|2.2%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|62.29%
|2019
|4.3%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|60.51%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|75.26%
|NWHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|177 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|77.73%
|Number of Holdings
|159
|1
|10801
|46.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28 M
|0
|34.5 B
|85.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.88%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|74.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.52%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|43.10%
|Cash
|0.94%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|65.02%
|Other
|0.55%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|10.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|70.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|67.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|71.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.31%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|67.91%
|Industrials
|13.91%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|61.01%
|Healthcare
|13.04%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|35.83%
|Technology
|11.62%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|50.07%
|Basic Materials
|11.32%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|8.63%
|Consumer Defense
|8.92%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|57.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.89%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|75.40%
|Communication Services
|6.79%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|35.40%
|Energy
|5.02%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|48.63%
|Utilities
|3.03%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|43.17%
|Real Estate
|1.15%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|66.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHLX % Rank
|Non US
|97.15%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|33.43%
|US
|1.37%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|60.65%
|NWHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|57.08%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|70.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|80.86%
|NWHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NWHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|78.79%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWHLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|79.04%
|NWHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.47%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|34.87%
|NWHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NWHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.29%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|25.22%
|NWHLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2019
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.307
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 11, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 17, 2006
16.22
16.2%
Peter M. Hill is a co-portfolio manager of the Bailard international and emerging market equity strategies. Prior to joining Bailard in 1985, Mr. Hill worked in the United Kingdom as the Deputy Investment Manager for the Royal London Insurance Society, Ltd., where he managed portfolios of international equities and unit trusts. Mr. Hill received bachelor’s degree in 1972 from Leeds University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, U.K.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Eric P. Leve is Chief Investment Officer of Bailard. Mr. Leve is a co-portfolio manager of the Bailard international and emerging market equity strategies and is primarily focused on country selection and model-building.Mr. Leve received a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1986 and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1997. Mr. Leve joined Bailard in 1987.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Daniel McKellar joined Bailard in 2011. Mr. McKellar is Vice President of International Equity Research at Bailard and focuses on quantitative research and model building to augment both country and security selection. Mr. McKellar earned a master’s degree in financial mathematics from Stanford University and also earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo. Mr. McKellar earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2014
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Anthony R. Craddock is Senior Vice President of Bailard. He was employed by Bailard from 1997 to November 2018. He rejoined Bailard in June of 2019. During the period from November 2018 to June 2019, Mr. Craddock worked as an independent consultant for Bailard. Previously, Mr. Craddock served as performance analyst at Bailard and was responsible for performance and risk analysis. Mr. Craddock received a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from the University of California, San Diego, in 1992 and a master’s degree in 1996 in Pacific international affairs from UCSD’s Graduate School of International Relations and Pacific Studies.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...