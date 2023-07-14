The Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of issuers located in developed and, to a lesser extent, emerging market countries around the world. Many securities are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. It normally invests in established companies in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, Asia, Australia and Canada, among other areas. Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s holdings are spread across multiple industries and geographic regions. Some emerging market countries may be considered to be “frontier market” countries, although the Fund does not invest more than 20% of its net assets in frontier market countries. Frontier market countries are those emerging market countries that are considered to be among the smallest, least mature and least liquid. The Fund employs a disciplined, quantitative approach that focuses first on country selection and then on stock selection within individual countries. A multifactor model is used to rank countries according to their characteristics, including various measures of value, momentum and risk. The relative weighting among these characteristics typically changes over time according to changes in the overall conditions across global markets. The Fund’s subadviser systematically tracks these changes in overall conditions using various measures of monetary liquidity, sentiment and risk aversion. As conditions change, the model changes the relative weights of the selection factors that generate the rankings. The subadviser’s stock selection models rank securities according to various measures of value, momentum, quality and analysts’ expectations. Instead of looking at global conditions to set the relative weights of selection factors, the models use local conditions. Because investor behaviors vary around the world, the relative importance of these factors varies by country. The subadviser generally over-weights those countries and companies that appear to be the most attractive and underweights those countries and companies that appear to be the least attractive. In overweighting and underweighting countries, the subadviser may consider global market indices. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may use derivatives, such as forward foreign currency contracts (including forward foreign currency cross hedges), options, futures and other derivatives for investing and to hedge its investments and risk. Such instruments will principally be used for hedging and risk management purposes, including to help protect its international stock investments from the risk of a strong U.S. dollar.