The Fund will, under normal market conditions, invest its assets primarily in common stocks of small-cap value companies that are within a market capitalization range that is similar, although not identical, to the market capitalization range of those companies found in the Russell 2000® Value Index. Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 25% of the Fund’s net assets in common stocks of micro-cap companies whose market capitalization, measured at the time of purchase, is $300 million or less. There is no minimum market capitalization limit for the companies in which the Fund may invest. The Fund’s subadviser seeks to add value to the Fund’s portfolio through stock selection while maintaining a risk profile that is appropriate relative to the Russell 2000® Value Index. The subadviser uses both quantitative and qualitative techniques to identify stocks it believes are currently undervalued by the market but which still have good fundamentals. As part of the portfolio management of the Fund, the subadviser employs Behavioral Finance techniques in an attempt to capitalize on investors’ behavioral biases and cognitive errors that can result in securities being mispriced. Behavioral Finance is the study of why people do not always behave in an economically rational manner. Economic irrationality typically arises from investors maximizing personal benefit (not wealth), emotional investing, heuristic biases (e.g., “trial and error” or “rule of thumb” biases) and cognitive errors. The subadviser attempts to exploit investors’ biases and errors that it believes to be recurring and predictable, and to minimize its own susceptibility to these same biases and errors. In addition to evaluating traditional risk measures, the subadviser assesses the risk profiles of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors on companies in which the Fund may invest. The subadviser’s assessment is based on a proprietary scoring matrix to rate each company in the investable universe based on its potential exposure to ESG risk factors. Companies that the subadviser perceives as having high levels of ESG risk and/or significant negative externalities associated with their products or services may be excluded from investment consideration. At times the subadviser may emphasize certain industries or sectors. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated stocks of foreign companies. The Fund may also engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.