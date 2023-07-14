Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
13.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
Net Assets
$197 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NWGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|1.02%
|1 Yr
|13.2%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|23.01%
|3 Yr
|11.6%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|15.77%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|74.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|28.48%
* Annualized
|NWGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|197 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|68.74%
|Number of Holdings
|32
|2
|2519
|97.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.5 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|40.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.12%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|3.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.91%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|92.93%
|Cash
|6.09%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|6.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|6.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|7.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|4.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|5.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWGSX % Rank
|Industrials
|28.15%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|4.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.31%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|2.72%
|Consumer Defense
|14.62%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|0.51%
|Financial Services
|11.57%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|91.16%
|Technology
|9.40%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|89.46%
|Healthcare
|8.38%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|82.14%
|Basic Materials
|5.23%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|41.50%
|Real Estate
|4.35%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|80.61%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|88.27%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|93.20%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|92.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWGSX % Rank
|US
|93.91%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|71.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|92.09%
|NWGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|55.29%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|50.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.09%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|41.21%
|NWGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|15.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|52.72%
|NWGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|29.24%
|NWGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NWGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|82.00%
|NWGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2017
4.55
4.6%
Jon joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2001, Jon’s experience includes a position as principal at Opus Capital Management, where he was one of three portfolio managers on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Earlier, he held positions at Valuation Research Corporation and Arthur Andersen LLP, performing valuation work for public and private companies, primarily with respect to equity and option valuations, purchase price allocations, intangible assets and asset impairment testing. Jon graduated magna cum laude from Xavier University (Ohio) with a B.S.B.A. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2017
4.55
4.6%
Anthony joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2006, Anthony’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Anthony held positions at The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, where he conducted economic / capital market research and detailed asset allocation analysis, and at Renaissance Investment Management, where he performed operations and security analysis duties. Anthony graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a B.S. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2017
4.55
4.6%
Pat joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2010, Pat’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Pat held the Associate Analyst position at Avondale Partners LLC, where he assisted in research. Earlier still, he worked as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young LLP, where he established the Los Angeles office’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services practice. Pat earned his B.B.A. in Finance and Public Policy from the College of William & Mary (Virginia), and his M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
