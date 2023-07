The Fund is a “fund-of-funds” that invests primarily in affiliated mutual funds representing a variety of asset classes. The Fund invests in a professionally selected mix of different asset classes that is tailored for investors who have already retired. Currently the Fund primarily seeks income, and therefore invests in bonds of U.S. and international issuers (including mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities) in order to generate investment income, and secondarily seeks capital growth, investing a smaller portion in equity securities, such as common stocks of U.S. and international companies. As of January 31, 2022, the Fund allocated approximately 65% of its net assets in fixed-income securities, approximately 26% in U.S. stocks (including smaller company stocks), and approximately 9% in international stocks. The Fund invests primarily in affiliated portfolios of Nationwide Mutual Funds, but also may invest in affiliated or unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (each, an “Underlying Fund” or collectively, “Underlying Funds”), that collectively represent several asset classes. The Fund may also invest in a fixed interest contract (“Nationwide Contract”) issued by Nationwide Life Insurance Company (“Nationwide Life”). Certain Underlying Funds are “index” funds that invest directly in equity securities, bonds or other securities with a goal of obtaining investment returns that closely track a benchmark stock or bond index. The Fund also invests in many Underlying Funds that are not index funds. Some Underlying Funds may use futures, swaps and options, which are derivatives, either to hedge against investment risks, to obtain exposure to certain securities or groups of securities, or otherwise to increase returns. Although the Fund seeks to provide diversification across several asset classes, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a small number of issuers (i.e., Underlying Funds and the Nationwide Contract). However, the Fund may invest directly in securities and derivatives (futures, options, and swaps) in addition to investing in Underlying Funds. Further, the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests generally are diversified. The Fund may invest in the Nationwide Contract to represent a portion of the Fund’s exposure to bonds. The Nationwide Contract has a stable principal value and pays a fixed rate of interest to the Fund, which is currently adjusted by Nationwide Life at its discretion on a quarterly basis. Per an exemptive order received by the Fund, Nationwide Fund Advisors (the “Adviser”) and Nationwide Life from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the guaranteed rate on the Nationwide Contract will be at least as favorable as the guaranteed rate on all other similar fixed contracts issued by Nationwide Life. The Adviser can increase or redeem all or a portion of the Fund’s investment in the Nationwide Contract on a daily basis at par for any reason without imposition of any sales charge or market value adjustment. The Adviser determines whether and how much to invest in the Nationwide Contract. The Adviser and Nationwide Life are affiliated, and the Adviser is subject to a conflict of interest because the Nationwide Contract earns money for Nationwide Life. Neither the Fund, the Adviser, Nationwide Life nor any of their affiliates guarantee the Fund’s performance or that the Fund will provide a certain level of income. The Fund assumes that its investors have already retired at the age of 65, and that such investors seek both investment income and capital preservation, combined with a smaller emphasis on capital growth.