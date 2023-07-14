Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
6.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$79.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.2%
Expense Ratio 1.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NWAYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|92.36%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|80.25%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|NWAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|79.8 M
|189 K
|222 B
|87.25%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|89.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.6 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|89.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.16%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|18.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.56%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|66.64%
|Cash
|2.44%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|30.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|70.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|71.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|69.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|68.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAYX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|25.50%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|0.33%
|Energy
|20.90%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|0.98%
|Healthcare
|15.19%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|26.48%
|Utilities
|10.77%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|0.74%
|Financial Services
|7.44%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|67.21%
|Basic Materials
|6.63%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|4.34%
|Communication Services
|4.84%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|89.34%
|Technology
|4.70%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|99.26%
|Industrials
|4.03%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|73.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|89.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAYX % Rank
|US
|94.28%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|52.95%
|Non US
|3.28%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|47.70%
|NWAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.32%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|23.87%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|19.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|51.29%
|NWAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWAYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|NWAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.27%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|4.57%
|NWAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|NWAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|2.35%
|NWAYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2021
1.35
1.4%
James joins GQG Partners LLC from Mercator Asset Management where he was a Senior VP and research analyst. His regional research responsibilities were Benelux as well as Latin America. He has extensive experience in the international equity arena, including developed Europe, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, and frontier markets in Africa and the Middle East. He previously served as a research analyst at Consilium Investment Management in Ft. Lauderdale from 2008 to 2013, where he focused most recently on emerging and frontier markets equities. James began his career in 1993, serving
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2021
1.35
1.4%
Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
