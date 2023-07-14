Home
Nationwide GQG US Quality Equity Fund

mutual fund
NWAVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.42 +0.06 +0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (NWAUX) Primary Retirement (NWAWX) Retirement (NWAVX) Other (NWAYX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide GQG US Quality Equity Fund

NWAVX | Fund

$12.42

$79.8 M

0.41%

$0.05

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

6.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$79.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWAVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide GQG US Quality Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Jan 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Anders

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S issuers. Equity securities that the Fund buys primarily are common stocks of large-cap companies, i.e., those with market capitalizations similar to those of companies included in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time of its purchase. The Fund may invest in equity securities of foreign companies in both developed and emerging markets. Although the Fund typically invests in seasoned issuers, it may, depending on the appropriateness to the Fund’s strategy and availability in the marketplace, purchase securities of companies in initial public offerings (IPOs) or shortly thereafter, which can be subject to greater volatility than seasoned issuers.The Fund’s subadviser seeks to capture market inefficiencies which it believes are driven by investors’ propensity to be short-sighted and overly focused on quarter-to-quarter price movements, rather than a company’s fundamentals over a longer time horizon (5 years or more). The subadviser believes that this market inefficiency may lead investors to underappreciate the compounding potential of quality, growing companies. To identify this subset of companies, the subadviser generates investment ideas from a variety of sources, ranging from institutional knowledge and industry contacts, to the subadviser’s proprietary screening process that seeks to identify suitable companies based on several quality factors, such as rates of return on equity and total capital, margin stability and profitability. Ideas are then subject to rigorous fundamental analysis as the subadviser seeks to identify and invest in companies that it believes reflect higher quality opportunities on a forward-looking basis. Specifically, the subadviser seeks to buy companies that it believes are reasonably priced and have strong fundamental business characteristics and sustainable and durable earnings growth. The subadviser seeks to outperform peers over a full market cycle by seeking to capture market upside while limiting downside risk. For these purposes, a full market cycle can be measured from a point in the market cycle (e.g., a peak or trough) to the corresponding point in the next market cycle.Subject to the subadviser's criteria for quality, many of the stocks in which the Fund invests may be considered to be “growth” stocks, in that they may have above-average rates of earnings growth and thus may experience above-average increases in stock prices. The Fund also may purchase stocks that would not fall into the traditional “growth” style box. In constructing a portfolio of securities, the subadviser is not constrained by sector or industry weights of the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund may invest in any economic sector and, at times, emphasize one or more particular industries or sectors. The subadviser relies on individual stock selection driven by a bottom-up research process rather than seeking to add value based on “top-down,” macro-based criteria.The subadviser may sell a stock if the subadviser believes that the company’s long-term competitive advantage or relative earnings growth prospects have deteriorated, or the subadviser has otherwise lost conviction that the company reflects a higher quality opportunity relative to other available investments on a forward-looking basis. The subadviser also may sell a stock if the company has met its price target or is involved in a business combination, if the subadviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity, or the subadviser wishes to reduce the Fund’s exposure to the company or a particular country or geographic region.The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified fund” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means that a relatively high percentage of the Fund’s assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers.
NWAVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -41.7% 64.0% 96.55%
1 Yr 6.8% -46.2% 77.9% 84.59%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -85.9% 81.6% 0.67%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -41.7% 64.0% 92.28%
1 Yr 6.8% -46.2% 77.9% 80.16%
3 Yr N/A* -42.0% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWAVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -85.9% 81.6% 0.67%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NWAVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWAVX Category Low Category High NWAVX % Rank
Net Assets 79.8 M 189 K 222 B 87.17%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 89.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 89.02%
Weighting of Top 10 54.16% 11.4% 116.5% 18.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 9.08%
  2. Walmart Inc 7.31%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 7.05%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 6.32%
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corp 6.23%
  6. Facebook Inc Class A 5.38%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 5.23%
  8. Charter Communications Inc Class A 5.17%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.05%
  10. Philip Morris International Inc 5.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWAVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.56% 50.26% 104.50% 66.56%
Cash 		2.44% -10.83% 49.73% 30.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 70.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 71.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 69.51%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 68.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWAVX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		25.50% 0.00% 25.50% 0.25%
Energy 		20.90% 0.00% 41.09% 0.90%
Healthcare 		15.19% 0.00% 39.76% 26.39%
Utilities 		10.77% 0.00% 16.07% 0.66%
Financial Services 		7.44% 0.00% 43.06% 67.13%
Basic Materials 		6.63% 0.00% 18.91% 4.26%
Communication Services 		4.84% 0.00% 66.40% 89.26%
Technology 		4.70% 0.00% 65.70% 99.18%
Industrials 		4.03% 0.00% 30.65% 73.44%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 89.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 99.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWAVX % Rank
US 		94.28% 34.69% 100.00% 52.87%
Non US 		3.28% 0.00% 54.22% 47.62%

NWAVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 20.29% 53.26%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 19.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

NWAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWAVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

NWAVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWAVX Category Low Category High NWAVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 41.31% 1.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWAVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWAVX Category Low Category High NWAVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -6.13% 1.75% 1.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWAVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

NWAVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Anders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2021

1.35

1.4%

James joins GQG Partners LLC from Mercator Asset Management where he was a Senior VP and research analyst. His regional research responsibilities were Benelux as well as Latin America. He has extensive experience in the international equity arena, including developed Europe, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, and frontier markets in Africa and the Middle East. He previously served as a research analyst at Consilium Investment Management in Ft. Lauderdale from 2008 to 2013, where he focused most recently on emerging and frontier markets equities. James began his career in 1993, serving

Rajiv Jain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 25, 2021

1.35

1.4%

Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

