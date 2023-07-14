Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

30.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWABX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Apr 11, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan White

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks to produce an overall blended equity portfolio consisting of various types of stocks that the subadviser believes offer the potential for capital growth and/or dividend income. Most of the stocks in which the Fund invests are issued by large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations of more than $5 billion. Some of these companies may be located outside of the United States. The Fund makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time it purchases such security.In managing the Fund, the subadviser allocates the Fund’s assets across a variety of industries, selecting companies in each industry based on the research of a team of global industry analysts. The Fund typically seeks to maintain representation in each major industry represented by broad-based, large-cap U.S. equity indices.The subadviser employs a “bottom-up” approach to selecting securities, emphasizing those that it believes to represent above-average potential for total return, based on fundamental research and analysis. Fundamental analysis of a company typically involves the assessment of a variety of factors, and may include the company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and environmental, social and/or governance (ESG) factors. The subadviser seeks to develop a portfolio that is broadly diversified across issuers, sectors, industries and styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore will include stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. Because the subadviser’s process is driven primarily by individual stock selection, the overall portfolio’s yield, price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, growth rate and other characteristics will vary over time and, at any given time, the Fund may emphasize either growth stocks or value stocks. The subadviser may sell a security when it believes that a significant change in the company’s business fundamentals exists, it has become overvalued in terms of earnings, assets or growth prospects, or in order to take advantage of more attractive alternatives.
NWABX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -14.3% 35.6% 40.54%
1 Yr 13.4% -55.6% 38.6% 38.09%
3 Yr 4.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 61.35%
5 Yr 0.9%* -30.5% 97.0% 63.12%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 35.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -64.5% 28.9% 60.17%
2021 4.3% -20.5% 152.6% 80.70%
2020 5.9% -13.9% 183.6% 15.17%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 28.23%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -20.5% 35.6% 36.12%
1 Yr 13.4% -55.6% 40.3% 30.41%
3 Yr 4.4%* -28.0% 93.5% 61.46%
5 Yr 5.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 33.59%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 32.64%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWABX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -64.5% 28.9% 60.24%
2021 4.3% -20.5% 152.6% 80.78%
2020 5.9% -13.9% 183.6% 15.42%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 28.83%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NWABX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWABX Category Low Category High NWABX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 177 K 1.21 T 48.95%
Number of Holdings 140 2 4154 44.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 350 M 288 K 270 B 49.21%
Weighting of Top 10 30.39% 1.8% 106.2% 55.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.85%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.16%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.09%
  4. Apple Inc 3.80%
  5. Shell PLC ADR (Representing - Ordinary Shares) 2.82%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.40%
  7. Sysco Corp 2.34%
  8. Charles Schwab Corp 1.98%
  9. Tesla Inc 1.86%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWABX % Rank
Stocks 		98.19% 0.00% 130.24% 68.19%
Cash 		1.81% -102.29% 100.00% 30.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 71.27%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 71.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 69.52%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 69.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWABX % Rank
Technology 		18.99% 0.00% 48.94% 76.64%
Healthcare 		15.84% 0.00% 60.70% 25.19%
Financial Services 		13.21% 0.00% 55.59% 61.72%
Communication Services 		11.35% 0.00% 27.94% 11.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.91% 0.00% 30.33% 42.69%
Industrials 		8.41% 0.00% 29.90% 60.96%
Consumer Defense 		6.90% 0.00% 47.71% 48.55%
Energy 		5.27% 0.00% 41.64% 19.25%
Utilities 		3.72% 0.00% 20.91% 16.13%
Real Estate 		3.07% 0.00% 31.91% 36.76%
Basic Materials 		2.34% 0.00% 25.70% 65.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWABX % Rank
US 		92.17% 0.00% 127.77% 74.27%
Non US 		6.02% 0.00% 32.38% 21.91%

NWABX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 49.27% 65.44%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.00% 53.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NWABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWABX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 73.28%

NWABX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWABX Category Low Category High NWABX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.64% 0.00% 24.20% 46.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWABX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWABX Category Low Category High NWABX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -54.00% 6.06% 54.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWABX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NWABX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Jonathan G. White is Managing Director and Director, Research Portfolios of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 1999. In his role, he is responsible for broad oversight of the firm’s suite of diversified and sector analyst-managed investment approaches, including risk management and implementation, and acts as a representative for these products with clients and prospects. He also manages our customized research approaches, including Global Islamic Research Equity and Global Research Equity High Dividend Yield, and is a member of the Global Perspectives investment team. Prior to his current position, Jon was manager of equity portfolio coordination for the firm. Before joining Wellington Management in 1999, he spent several years at Putnam Investments, serving as portfolio coordinator for the Emerging Markets Equity Department, manager for Pricing Operations, and supervisor, senior fund accountant, and fund accountant for Mutual Fund Accounting Operations (1994 – 1999). Jon received his MBA, magna cum laude, from Babson College (Olin, 2002) and his BBA in finance, cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts (1994). Additionally, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mary Pryshlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Ms. Pryshlak is Senior Managing Director and Director of Global Industry Research of Wellington Management, and joined the firm in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

