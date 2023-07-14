The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks to produce an overall blended equity portfolio consisting of various types of stocks that the subadviser believes offer the potential for capital growth and/or dividend income. Most of the stocks in which the Fund invests are issued by large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers large-capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations of more than $5 billion. Some of these companies may be located outside of the United States. The Fund makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time it purchases such security. In managing the Fund, the subadviser allocates the Fund’s assets across a variety of industries, selecting companies in each industry based on the research of a team of global industry analysts. The Fund typically seeks to maintain representation in each major industry represented by broad-based, large-cap U.S. equity indices. The subadviser employs a “bottom-up” approach to selecting securities, emphasizing those that it believes to represent above-average potential for total return, based on fundamental research and analysis. Fundamental analysis of a company typically involves the assessment of a variety of factors, and may include the company’s business environment, management quality, balance sheet, income statement, anticipated earnings, revenues and dividends, and environmental, social and/or governance (ESG) factors. The subadviser seeks to develop a portfolio that is broadly diversified across issuers, sectors, industries and styles. The Fund’s portfolio therefore will include stocks that are considered to be either growth stocks or value stocks. Because the subadviser’s process is driven primarily by individual stock selection, the overall portfolio’s yield, price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, growth rate and other characteristics will vary over time and, at any given time, the Fund may emphasize either growth stocks or value stocks. The subadviser may sell a security when it believes that a significant change in the company’s business fundamentals exists, it has become overvalued in terms of earnings, assets or growth prospects, or in order to take advantage of more attractive alternatives.