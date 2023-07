The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest primarily (and not less than 80% of its net assets) in fixed-income securities. These include:

∎ Obligations of the U.S. government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored enterprises;

∎ Obligations of U.S. state and local governments, and foreign governments;

∎ Commercial paper and other obligations of domestic and foreign banks and corporations;

∎ Zero coupon bonds and debentures;

∎ Inflation-indexed securities; and

∎ Mortgage and other asset-backed securities.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry. Companies in the financial services industry include but are not limited to U.S. and non‑U.S. companies involved in banking, mortgage, consumer or specialized finance, investment banking, securities brokerage, asset management and custody, insurance, financial investment, real estate and mortgage finance and financial conglomerates, and related asset-backed securities.

The Fund invests in investment grade domestic debt obligations (i.e., obligations rated within the top four rating categories by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) or of comparable quality as determined by the Fund’s investment adviser). Credit ratings are determined at the time of purchase. The Fund’s average portfolio is expected to be “A” or better. The Fund will focus primarily on U.S. securities, but may invest in fixed-income securities of foreign issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities will consist only of U.S. dollar-denominated securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with more yield than a money market fund with the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund is not a money market fund, and its share price will fluctuate.

In buying and selling securities for the Fund, the Fund’s investment adviser uses a relative value approach. This approach involves an analysis of general economic and market conditions. It also involves the use of models that analyze and compare expected returns and assumed risks. Under the relative value approach, the Fund’s investment adviser will emphasize particular securities and types of securities (such as treasury, agency, asset-backed, mortgage-backed and corporate securities) that the team believes will provide a favorable return in light of these risks.

The Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity, under normal circumstances, will range between six and eighteen months. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest only in securities with a duration of three years or less at the time of purchase. The Fund’s investment adviser may adjust the Fund’s holdings based on actual or anticipated changes in interest rates or credit quality, and may shorten the Fund’s duration below six months based on the Fund’s investment adviser’s interest rate outlook or adverse market conditions.