Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.95
$601 M
6.31%
$0.69
0.59%
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$601 M
Holdings in Top 10
94.3%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$10.95
$601 M
6.31%
$0.69
0.59%
|Period
|NUPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|20.16%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|26.96%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|32.69%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.6%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|36.94%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|58.38%
|2020
|2.3%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|37.24%
|2019
|2.4%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|57.36%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|YTD
|9.0%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|20.16%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|26.52%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|30.13%
|5 Yr
|0.1%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-14.6%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|36.94%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|58.96%
|2020
|2.3%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|35.17%
|2019
|2.4%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|28.68%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|NUPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|601 M
|25
|17.4 B
|20.22%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|508
|41.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|572 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|11.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.30%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|12.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUPRX % Rank
|Bonds
|85.06%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|5.34%
|Cash
|16.14%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|15.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|79.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|82.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|80.53%
|Stocks
|-1.21%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|99.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUPRX % Rank
|Government
|69.37%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|4.58%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.95%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|91.98%
|Corporate
|14.68%
|0.00%
|91.57%
|81.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|80.92%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.63%
|79.01%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.57%
|79.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUPRX % Rank
|US
|85.06%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|4.96%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.94%
|79.77%
|NUPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|95.47%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|10.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|8.16%
|NUPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NUPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NUPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|62.05%
|NUPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.31%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|81.78%
|NUPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|NUPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|21.31%
|NUPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2020
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2016
5.71
5.7%
Derek Devens, CFA, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Mr. Devens joined Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2016 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Options Group. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC, he was a member of the investment committee at another investment adviser since 2010, where he also served as a portfolio manager since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Rory Ewing, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in 2016. Rory is an Associate Portfolio Manager for the Option Group at the firm. In his current capacity, Rory’s primary responsibility is to assist in the implementation of the firm’s investment strategy in client accounts and to ensure proper adherence to account guidelines and client specific restrictions. Before joining Neuberger Berman, Rory was a Research Analyst at Horizon Kinetics. Prior to Horizon Kinetics, Rory worked at Tempus Quo, an investment firm focused on international, commodity related sectors where he led the trading team. Rory also spent two years as a trader at Pequot Capital and two years as a capital markets consultant at Thomson Financial. Rory received a BA from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Eric Zhou, Vice President, joined the firm in 2016. Eric is an Associate Portfolio Manager for the Option Group at the firm, where he is focused on the implementation of investment strategy, quantitative research, and derivative strategy modeling related to the firm’s option and volatility-based strategies. Before joining Neuberger Berman, Eric was a research analyst at Horizon Kinetics, where he worked primarily on derivatives- related research, and also supported the firm’s broader research efforts. Previously, Eric worked for UBS Wealth Management. Eric received a BS from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and an MA in the Mathematics of Finance from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
