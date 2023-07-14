The Fund seeks to achieve its goal primarily through a strategy of writing collateralized put options on U.S. indices, including the S&P 500® Index and other indices in the S&P 500® suite of indices, and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund attempts to generate returns through the receipt of option premiums from selling puts, as well as through investments in fixed income instruments, which collectively are intended to reduce volatility relative to what it would be if the Fund held the underlying equity index on which the options are written. The Fund’s investments in fixed income instruments may be of any duration, may include variable and floating rate instruments, and may include U.S. Treasury securities and other securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, debt securities issued by corporations or trust entities, cash and cash equivalents, structured notes, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. The Fund also may invest in money market mutual funds and ETFs.

In a put writing strategy, the Fund (as the seller of the option) receives premiums from the purchaser of the option in exchange for providing the purchaser with the right to sell the underlying instrument to the Fund at a specific price (i.e., the strike price). If the market price of the instrument underlying the option exceeds the strike price, it is anticipated that the option would go unexercised and the Fund would earn the full premium upon the option’s expiration or a portion of the premium upon the option’s early termination. If the market price of the instrument underlying the option drops below the strike price, it is anticipated that the option would be exercised and the Fund would pay the option buyer the difference between the market value of the underlying instrument and the strike price.

The Portfolio Managers will select option investments based on their estimate of current and future market volatility levels, underlying instrument valuations and perceived market risks. Further, the Portfolio Managers will evaluate relative option premiums in determining preferred option contract terms, such as strike prices and expiration dates.

At the time of writing (selling) a put option, the aggregate investment exposure, as measured on a notional basis (i.e., the value of the underlying instrument at its strike price), of the options written by the Fund will generally be equal to 100% of the Fund’s total assets. The Fund’s aggregate investment exposure, as measured on a notional basis, may be greater than 100% of the Fund’s total assets from time to time but it will not exceed 125% of its total assets.

The Fund’s fixed income instruments will be primarily investment grade and are intended to provide liquidity and preserve capital and will serve as collateral for the Fund’s investments in options. The Fund considers fixed income instruments to be investment grade if, at the time of investment, they are rated within the four highest categories by at least one independent credit rating agency or, if unrated, are determined by the Portfolio Managers to be of comparable quality. The premiums received by the Fund for writing options will generally be invested in fixed income instruments, money market mutual funds and ETFs in order to seek to partially offset any liabilities the Fund incurs from writing options. Because the Fund will use options to gain exposure to the equity markets, and because options will not require the Fund to deposit the full notional amount of the investment, the Fund will also invest a significant amount of its total assets in fixed income instruments, money market mutual funds and ETFs. Its investments in options generally will not constitute a significant amount of its total assets, however, the aggregate investment exposure of its investments in options, as discussed above, generally will be equal to 100% of its total assets.

While the Fund may invest in both American-style and European-style options, for efficient portfolio management the Portfolio Managers generally prefer European-style options, which can be exercised only at expiration, as opposed to American-style options, which can be exercised at any time prior to the option’s expiration. The Fund may purchase and write call options on securities and indices, including writing (selling) both covered (i.e., where the Fund holds an equivalent position in the instrument underlying the option) and uncovered calls (i.e., where the Fund does not own the instrument underlying the option and must purchase the underlying instrument to meet its call obligations). The Fund may also purchase put options, including purchasing puts on security indices and put spreads on indices (i.e., buying and selling an equal number of puts on the same index with differing strike prices or expiration dates).

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.